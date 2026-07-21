NEW TEXTNOW SURVEY REVEALS GEN Z AND MILLENNIALS EXPECT WIRELESS TO KEEP UP WITH HOW THEY COMMUNICATE, WORK AND STAY CONNECTED

SAN FRANCISCO, CA & WATERLOO, ON, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextNow, an app-based phone service designed to give consumers more flexibility and control, released findings from a commissioned national survey that point to a wireless market moving beyond one-size-fits-all plans. The survey suggests Gen Z and Millennials are rejecting the outdated model, prioritizing functionality and value over platform-based perceptions, and expecting wireless service to better fit how they communicate.

Young Americans Are Rewriting the Rules of Digital Communication

Communication is increasingly fragmented across messaging apps, social platforms, and traditional phone service. Among Gen Z respondents, only 37% say their default phone number is their primary communication channel, while 53% prefer apps over native texting when communicating with close friends. Nearly seven in 10 Gen Z respondents (68%) say it is socially unacceptable to judge someone based on the device they use or the messaging platform they prefer. As consumers move more fluidly between platforms and channels, what matters most is how they connect.

Reliable Connectivity Can Make or Break Success for Gig Workers

For a growing number of Americans, a phone plan isn't just a utility; it's a work tool. Among gig workers surveyed, 81% say having the right phone plan is important to their success, and more than half (53%) report receiving a negative review because of poor connectivity, insufficient data, or an inability to temporarily scale their phone service. As work becomes increasingly mobile and flexible, reliable connectivity continues to be an essential part of how people earn, communicate, and access new opportunities.

The Future of Wireless Is Flexible

Consumers have grown accustomed to services that can be customized, upgraded, downgraded, or canceled with a few taps – and they increasingly expect wireless to offer that same level of control. As communication habits, work, and everyday life become more dynamic, many consumers want phone service that adapts to their needs rather than locking them into rigid commitments.

Nearly half of respondents say what they currently pay for phone service doesn't match how they actually use it, suggesting many consumers are questioning whether traditional wireless plans reflect modern communication habits. More than eight in 10 respondents (84%) say their ideal phone plan would be flexible and month-to-month rather than tied to a traditional long-term contract, while 92% believe consumers should be able to pause or reduce their phone plan without penalty. These findings point to a broader shift in consumer expectations: flexibility is no longer a premium feature, but a baseline requirement.

"Every generation experiences a moment where yesterday's technology becomes today's expectation. We saw it when people stopped paying for individual text messages, and we see it again as consumers expect wireless service to be as flexible as the technology they rely on every day. People shouldn't have to change the way they communicate to fit their phone plan. The future of wireless is giving people the freedom to connect on their own terms," said Derek Ting, Founder and CEO of TextNow.

For more than 16 years, TextNow has challenged traditional wireless models by making phone service free, flexible and accessible. As Gen Z and Millennials continue to reshape how they communicate, work and stay connected, TextNow remains committed to building wireless experiences that reflect the way people live today and not the way phone plans have traditionally worked.

For more information, visit https://www.textnow.com/ and follow us on Instagram.

About TextNow

Founded in Waterloo, Ontario in 2009, TextNow is the largest ad-supported free wireless service in the United States, built on the belief that phone service should be more flexible, accessible and affordable for everyone. TextNow delivers wireless service through an app, giving customers access to a new, free local phone number and nationwide talk and text. Those who need more can add wireless data on their own terms by the day, week, or month, and change plans at any time. TextNow has offices in San Francisco and Waterloo, Ontario. For more information, visit textnow.com or find us for free in the App Store and Google Play.

Survey Methodology:

This scientific random sample of 1,000 U.S. adults across Gen Z (ages 18–28) and Millennials (ages 29–45) was surveyed in June 2026. Sampling was calibrated to obtain a statistically representative sample aligned with U.S. population demographics across both generations. DKC Analytics conducted and analyzed this survey with a sample procured using the Pollfish survey delivery platform, which delivers online surveys globally through mobile apps and the mobile web, along with the desktop web. No post-stratification has been applied to the results. The survey has a margin of error of ±3.1% at the 95% confidence level.

SOURCE TextNow

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