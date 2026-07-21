Veritext Expands Alternative Dispute Resolution Leadership Team with Addition of Industry Veterans Jeffrey T. Zaino, Esq., and Kristen Schuck

LIVINGSTON, N.J., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting solutions and alternative dispute resolution services, today announced the expansion of its Alternative Dispute Resolution leadership team with the appointments of Jeffrey T. Zaino, Esq., as vice president, Recruitment and Business Development, ADR, and Kristen Schuck as vice president, ADR Operations. These key hires come as Veritext continues to grow its ADR business, including the recent additions of BAY Mediation & Arbitration Services and Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions.

Zaino joins Veritext after a 30-year career with the American Arbitration Association (AAA), where he most recently served as vice president of the Commercial Division in New York. In that role, he oversaw administration of the large, complex commercial caseload, user outreach and the panel of commercial neutrals in New York. At Veritext, Zaino will focus on recruiting top-tier neutrals — including mediators and arbitrators — to support the company’s expanding ADR portfolio, as well as driving business development initiatives and identifying new markets to meet increasing client demand.

“Jeff is widely respected across the ADR community for his leadership, his commitment to excellence and his deep relationships with neutrals and users,” says Matthew York, senior VP ADR, Veritext. “His experience overseeing complex commercial cases and building strong panels of arbitrators and mediators will significantly enhance our ability to serve clients in a broader range of disputes and industries.”

Schuck joins Veritext following a distinguished 12-year career with JAMS, where she held a series of progressive leadership roles. Working closely with the ADR leadership team and colleagues across Veritext, Schuck will help design and implement operational strategies that enable the organization to capitalize on growing demand for mediation and arbitration services while maintaining the high quality, responsiveness and reliability that clients expect. She will also collaborate with the broader ADR community to strengthen relationships and identify new opportunities for innovation and partnership.

“Kristen brings deep experience at the intersection of ADR operations and client service,” says York. “Her track record building teams, optimizing workflows and partnering with neutrals and clients will be instrumental as we continue to expand our ADR footprint and service offerings.”

The appointments of Zaino and Schuck build on Veritext’s growing ADR platform, which now includes six businesses that make up the Veritext portfolio: BAY Mediation & Arbitration Services, Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions, UWWM (Upchurch Watson White & Max), The McCammon Group, Resolute Systems and the Veritext Ombuds and EDR business. Each of these organizations will continue to serve its local clients as a primary focus, preserving the trusted relationships and high-touch service they are known for. This growing portfolio is client-driven and designed to augment those local providers by expanding Veritext’s geographic reach, deepening its roster of experienced neutrals and enhancing its ability to provide comprehensive ADR solutions tailored to the needs of corporate counsel, insurers and law firms of all sizes nationwide.

“With the additions of Kristen and Jeff, along with BAY and PDDS, we are accelerating our strategy to build a best-in-class ADR offering that combines outstanding neutrals, robust operations and exceptional client service,” adds York. “We are committed to investing in the people, processes and partnerships that help our clients resolve disputes efficiently, fairly and cost-effectively.”

For more information about Veritext ADR services, visit https://www.veritext.com/alternate-dispute-resolution.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation, ADR services and state-of-the-art conference space across North America.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

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