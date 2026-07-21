Vikk AI Raises $4.2 Million in Funding to Expand Legal AI Platform and AI-Powered Lawyer Advertising

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vikk AI , the AI-powered legal discovery platform building the future of attorney discovery, today announced it raised $4.2 million in financing, comprising a $700,000 pre-seed round and a $3.5 million seed round, to accelerate product development, expand its AI-powered legal platform, and scale a new category of sponsored lawyer advertising for the AI era.

The seed round includes participation from a group of strategic angel investors with experience spanning private equity, health care, legal services, and technology. Investors include tax attorney Ronson Shamoun, injury attorney Joe Samo, health care executive Brad Jowell, and pharma executive Cooper Collins, as well as other individual investors who share Vikk AI's vision for the future of legal services.

The funding will support continued investment in the company's consumer legal assistant, Lawyer Ad Center, upcoming Lawyer Directory, document analysis and generation capabilities, and Vikk Data Hub, an enterprise platform designed to surface anonymized legal inquiry trends and business intelligence.

As consumers increasingly turn to AI to answer questions and make decisions, investors are backing a new generation of vertical AI companies purpose-built for specific industries. Generative AI reached 53% consumer adoption within three years, one of the fastest technology adoption curves ever recorded, while investment in vertical AI startups nearly tripled in 2025 to $3.5 billion , reflecting growing demand for industry-specific AI platforms. Against this backdrop, Vikk AI is building an AI-powered legal assistance platform designed for the future of legal services.

"Consumers are fundamentally changing how they search for legal help," said Walid Romaya, Co-Founder and CEO of Vikk AI. "They're no longer relying solely on search engines or online directories. They're increasingly beginning with AI. Vikk AI is building the legal assistance platform for this new behavior by helping consumers better understand their legal options while providing lawyers with a modern sponsored advertising channel inside AI-powered legal journeys. This funding enables us to accelerate our vision and continue building the next generation of legal AI infrastructure."

Vikk AI's platform enables consumers to ask legal questions in plain language, analyze legal documents, generate basic legal documents, and identify attorneys relevant to their legal needs. For law firms, the platform provides sponsored advertising opportunities within AI-powered legal experiences based on practice area and geographic relevance.

The company is also preparing to launch its Lawyer Directory, expanding the Vikk AI platform by giving users additional ways to discover and connect as they use Vikk for legal information, document analysis, and AI-powered legal assistance.

In addition to its product momentum, Vikk AI was recently selected as one of 30 companies from more than 1,000 applicants for the AWS/Meta Startups: Build with Llama program. The company has received $200,000 in AWS promotional credits and now participates in the AWS Startup program, where it continues to receive technical support from AWS along with funding for AWS partners to help accelerate development of its AI infrastructure.

"AI is fundamentally changing how consumers discover information, make decisions, and engage with professional services. We believe the legal industry is still in the early stages of that transformation, and Vikk AI is building the infrastructure to help define what comes next,” said Collins, Managing Member of MagnaSci Ventures. “Walid and his team aren't simply applying AI to legal workflows; they're reimagining how consumers connect with legal expertise in an AI-first world. That's a vision we believe has significant long-term potential."

Vikk Data Hub has emerged as a foundational component of the company’s platform, helping earn recognition from AWS and Meta through its ability to transform anonymized consumer legal inquiry trends into actionable intelligence. The platform is designed to serve law firms, insurers, financial institutions, product manufacturers, legal aid organizations, and other enterprises seeking insights into emerging legal issues, geographic trends and consumer legal behavior.

"AI is fundamentally changing how consumers discover professional services," added Romaya. "We believe legal services should be no different. Our mission is to make legal information more accessible while helping lawyers connect with consumers in a way that's transparent, relevant, and aligned with how people increasingly search for answers."

About Vikk AI

Vikk AI is an AI-powered legal technology company on a mission to make legal guidance more accessible, understandable, and actionable for everyone. The company's platform helps consumers navigate legal questions through AI-powered legal guidance, document analysis, document generation, and attorney discovery, while enabling law firms to connect directly with prospective clients through a modern, AI-first advertising platform.

The Vikk AI platform includes its Consumer Legal Assistant, Lawyer Ad Center, upcoming Lawyer Directory, and Vikk Data Hub, an enterprise intelligence platform that transforms anonymized consumer legal inquiry trends into actionable market insights. By combining artificial intelligence, consumer intent, and legal expertise, Vikk AI is helping shape the future of how consumers access legal services and how attorneys connect with the people who need them. For more information, visit www.vikk.ai or follow us on LinkedIn .