DP World Wins "Best Company 2026" Award for Driving Growth in Chile

LIRQUÉN, Chile, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has been named "Best Company 2026" for its operations in Lirquén by the Chamber of Production and Commerce (CPC) of Biobío, recognizing the company’s contribution to regional economic growth, trade competitiveness, and community resilience.

The award reflects DP World’s role as a strategic logistics partner for Chile’s export economy. Through its multipurpose terminal in Lirquén, the company connects regional producers to global markets, handling forestry products, agricultural cargo, project cargo and containers while supporting the continued growth of Chile’s most important export regions.

In 2025, the terminal handled a record 452,900 TEUs, a 6% year-over-year increase, reinforcing Biobío's position as a key gateway for international trade. The operation also supports more than 800 direct and indirect jobs, generating long-term economic value for the region and helping local businesses compete in global markets.

Álvaro Ananías, President of CPC Biobío, said: “This recognition of DP World, a key logistics engine that connects the region with the world and has consistently generated quality jobs for hundreds of families, reaffirms its comprehensive commitment to sustainability, economic development, and social wellbeing, both for the local community of Lirquén and for the region as a whole.”

The award also recognizes DP World's response to the devastating January 2026 wildfires. Following immediate emergency support, the company launched a US$2.2 million reconstruction program to rebuild 166 homes for affected employees, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the people and communities it serves. The initiative has already entered its next phase, with the first newly constructed homes now being delivered to families.

Curtis Doiron, CEO of DP World in Chile, said: "We are honored to receive this recognition from CPC Biobío. It reflects the commitment of our people to deliver operational excellence while creating lasting value for the communities where we operate. Our role extends beyond keeping trade moving. We are committed to supporting regional growth, creating opportunities for local businesses and people, and standing alongside our communities when they need us most. This recognition reinforces our commitment to the Biobío Region and to Chile's long-term development."

In selecting DP World, CPC Biobío also recognized the company's progress in sustainability and social impact, including a 30% reduction in emissions, programs supporting women heads of household, its Great Place to Work® certification, and its contribution to strengthening the competitiveness of the region's export industries.

The recognition reinforces DP World's commitment to making trade flow while creating long-term economic, environmental, and social value in the communities where it operates.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

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