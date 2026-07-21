White River Bancshares Co. Reports Net Income of $4.2 million, or $1.70 Per Diluted Share, for the Second Quarter of 2026

 | Source: White River Bancshares White River Bancshares

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. , July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV) (the “Company”), the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $4.17 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $3.38 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026, and $3.30 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.

“Our second quarter results really drive home something we have always believed: investing in relationships pays off,” said Gary Head, Chief Executive Officer. “The growth and performance achieved this quarter reflect the genuine ties we have built in our communities over time. Heading into the second half of the year, we remain committed to this relationship-driven approach, which we believe positions us well for continued growth and performance.”

“Deposit growth continued to gain momentum this quarter, a reflection of the deposit-gathering culture we've built across the organization,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “Core deposits remain the cornerstone of our franchise, giving us a stable, low-cost funding base to support the products and services our clients rely on. Additionally, we were encouraged by the trajectory of our performance metrics this quarter, though we recognize we have further to go. This is a step forward, not a finish line, and we remain focused on driving returns even higher.”

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2026 increased to $4.17 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $3.38 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026, and $3.30 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest income increased 6.2% to $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, and increased 16.4% compared to $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased eight basis points to 3.59% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.51% in the first quarter of 2026 and increased three basis points from 3.56% compared to the second quarter of 2025.
  • The Company recorded a $575,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a $505,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2026, and an $800,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Net loans increased 12.0% to $1.338 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.194 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased 3.7% compared to $1.290 billion at March 31, 2026.
  • Nonperforming loans represented 0.04% of total loans at June 30, 2026, compared to 0.00% at March 31, 2026, and 0.03% of total loans a year ago.
  • Total deposits increased $180.8 million, or 14.5%, year-over-year, to $1.430 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.249 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased modestly compared to $1.429 billion at March 31, 2026.
  • Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, CDs under $250,000 and CDARs reciprocal deposits) represented 68.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2026.
  • Tangible book value per share increased 16.1% to $47.81 at June 30, 2026, compared to $41.17 a year ago.

Income Statement

The Company generated a return on average assets of 1.03% and a return on average equity of 13.82% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 0.87% and 11.63%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2026 and 0.94% and 12.62%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025.

“Net interest margin expanded by eight basis points from the prior quarter, driven by a decline in deposit costs while asset yields remained relatively stable. We continue to focus on disciplined deposit pricing as a key lever for margin performance in the current interest rate environment,” said Brant Ward, President. NIM was 3.59% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.51% in the first quarter of 2026, and 3.56% in the second quarter a year ago. For the first six months of 2026, NIM increased seven basis points to 3.55% compared to 3.48% in the first six months of 2025.

Net interest income increased 6.2% to $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, and increased 16.4% compared to $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Total interest income increased 4.2% to $24.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $23.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, primarily attributable to modest increases in loans and investment securities, and increased 13.3% compared to $21.2 million in the second quarter a year ago. Total interest expense increased modestly to $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, from $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, and $9.3 million in the second quarter a year ago. The slight increase in interest expense was largely due to an increase in deposit costs and notes payable, which were offset by a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. In the first six months of 2026, net interest income increased 19.1% to $26.8 million, compared to $22.5 million in the first six months of 2025.

Noninterest income increased 7.2% to $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, and increased 17.3% compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. Year-to-date, noninterest income increased 17.7% to $4.7 million, compared to $4.0 million in the same period a year earlier.

Noninterest expense was $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Higher salaries and benefits expense, as well as an increase in data processing related expenses, contributed to the increase compared to the year ago quarter. In the first six months of the year, noninterest expense increased to $20.6 million, compared to $17.4 million in the first six months of 2025.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 13.8% to $1.632 billion at June 30, 2026, from $1.434 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased 0.2% compared to $1.629 billion at March 31, 2026.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $50.7 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $25.6 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $171.0 million at June 30, 2026, an increase from $140.5 million at June 30, 2025. Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 12.0% to $1.338 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.194 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased 3.7% compared to $1.290 billion at March 31, 2026.

Total deposits increased 14.5% to $1.430 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.249 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased modestly compared to $1.429 billion at March 31, 2026. Demand and non-interest bearing deposits increased 7.3%, savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased 5.5% and time deposits increased 25.6% compared to a year ago.

FHLB advances decreased to $11.4 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $21.5 million a year prior, and were unchanged compared to March 31, 2026. Total stockholders’ equity increased to $118.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $102.5 million at June 30, 2025, and $115.0 million at March 31, 2026. Tangible book value per common share increased to $47.81 at June 30, 2026, compared to $41.17 at June 30, 2025, and $46.56 at March 31, 2026.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a $575,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2026. This is compared to a $505,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2026, and an $800,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025.

There were approximately $532,000 in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2026. This compared to $20,000 in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2026, and $365,000 in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2025. Nonperforming loans represented 0.04% of total loans at June 30, 2026, compared to 0.00% at March 31, 2026, and 0.03% of total loans a year ago.

“Credit quality remained sound this quarter, reflecting disciplined underwriting and the strength of the markets we serve. With loan growth steady, we maintained a measured approach to our allowance for credit losses, keeping reserves appropriately conservative as we manage the balance sheet carefully,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. The allowance for credit losses was $15.9 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at June 30, 2026, compared to $15.2 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at March 31, 2026, and $14.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at June 30, 2025.

Net loan charge-offs were $45,000 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $23,000 in the first quarter of 2026, and net loan recoveries of $11,000 in the second quarter of 2025.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 13.10%, a Tier 1 ratio of 11.85%, and a Leverage ratio of 9.56% for the Bank at June 30, 2026.

Dividends

On June 8, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared an annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 8, 2026.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas, and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions. In May 2024, Walmart issued a relocation mandate requiring most of its remote employees, as well as most of its office workers in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto to move to, in most cases, Bentonville by November 1, 2024. While the company did not disclose a number, Bloomberg reported that the number of Walmart employees who would be moving to Bentonville would be in the thousands. Walmart is making a major investment in its hometown facilities, building a new, 350-acre headquarters campus, including walking and biking trails, a hotel, fitness facilities and a large childcare center.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $448,000 in June 2026, with an average of 46 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $489,000, with an average of 53 days on the market.

Source:

http://www.nwarealtors.org/market-statistics/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
479-684-3754


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
       
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2026 2026 2025
       
INTEREST INCOME      
Loans, including fees $21,784,168 $20,982,168 $19,611,698
Investment securities  1,791,496  1,591,936  1,431,773
Federal funds sold and other  458,631  485,619  175,917
Total interest income  24,034,295  23,059,723  21,219,388
       
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Deposits  9,397,532  9,285,778  8,538,199
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  127,630  190,477  296,860
Notes payable  659,612  612,121  477,735
Federal funds purchased and other  -  6  7,113
Total interest expense  10,184,774  10,088,382  9,319,907
NET INTEREST INCOME  13,849,521  12,971,341  11,899,481
Provision for credit losses  575,000  505,000  800,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 13,274,521  12,466,341  11,099,481
       
NON-INTEREST INCOME      
Service charges and fees on deposits  192,630  176,430  162,185
Wealth management fee income  1,146,636  1,202,766  994,100
Secondary market fee income  408,611  285,455  223,956
Bank owned-life insurance income  82,831  81,262  82,190
Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets  -  -  15,475
Other  625,954  546,792  616,667
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME  2,456,662  2,292,705  2,094,573
       
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE      
Salaries and benefits  6,219,768  6,200,928  5,185,716
Occupancy and equipment  1,233,812  1,281,006  1,189,886
Data processing  943,002  889,050  857,198
Marketing and business development  634,229  524,307  609,549
Professional services  763,047  864,886  699,968
Amortization of other intangible assets  53,037  53,036  53,037
Other  381,162  569,599  326,224
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE  10,228,057  10,382,812  8,921,578
       
Income before income taxes  5,503,126  4,376,234  4,272,476
Income tax provision  1,331,963  991,497  974,775
NET INCOME $4,171,163 $3,384,737 $3,297,701
       
EARNINGS PER SHARE      
Basic $1.71 $1.39 $1.35
Diluted $1.70 $1.38 $1.34
       


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
      
   Six Months Ended
   June 30,
   2026
 2025
      
INTEREST INCOME     
Loans, including fees  $42,766,336 $37,926,704
Investment securities   3,383,432  2,690,344
Federal funds sold and other   944,250  408,895
Total Interest Income   47,094,018  41,025,943
      
INTEREST EXPENSE     
Deposits   18,683,310  16,850,654
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   318,107  689,917
Notes payable   1,271,733  953,160
Federal funds purchased and other   6  20,135
Total interest expense   20,273,156  18,513,866
NET INTEREST INCOME   26,820,862  22,512,077
Provision for credit losses   1,080,000  1,470,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   25,740,862  21,042,077
      
NON-INTEREST INCOME     
Service charges and fees on deposits   369,060  333,371
Wealth management fee income   2,349,402  2,011,929
Secondary market fee income   694,066  352,780
Bank owned life insurance income   164,093  162,793
Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets   -  15,475
Other   1,172,746  1,160,808
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   4,749,367  4,037,156
      
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     
Salaries and benefits   12,420,696  10,117,408
Occupancy and equipment   2,514,818  2,334,987
Data processing   1,832,052  1,715,313
Marketing and business development   1,158,536  1,006,686
Professional services   1,627,933  1,350,676
Amortization of intangible asset   106,073  106,073
Other   950,761  719,722
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   20,610,869  17,350,865
      
Income before income taxes   9,879,360  7,728,368
Income tax provision   2,323,460  1,800,860
NET INCOME  $7,555,900 $5,927,508
      
EARNINGS PER SHARE     
Basic  $3.10 $2.42
Diluted  $3.08 $2.42
      


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
       
  June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025
       
ASSETS  
Cash and cash equivalents $50,663,272  $90,195,055  $25,604,276 
Investment securities  170,990,805   174,615,913   140,544,711 
Loans held for sale  2,932,183   3,952,595   2,442,642 
Loans  1,353,385,224   1,305,543,802   1,208,102,220 
Allowance for credit losses  (15,853,123)  (15,247,761)  (14,033,740)
Net loans  1,337,532,101   1,290,296,041   1,194,068,480 
Premises and equipment, net  35,765,424   36,384,276   37,411,490 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  -   -   - 
Accrued interest receivable  6,696,623   6,434,265   7,024,823 
Bank owned life insurance  10,272,747   10,189,916   9,942,100 
Deferred income taxes  4,847,229   4,701,648   4,522,795 
Other investments  8,185,012   7,935,740   7,925,019 
Intangible assets, net  1,485,021   1,538,058   1,697,167 
Other assets  2,708,503   2,373,992   2,783,012 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,632,078,920  $1,628,617,499  $1,433,966,515 
       
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Deposits:      
Demand and non-interest-bearing $250,136,679  $246,927,802  $233,078,431 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  506,022,826   509,382,361   479,532,136 
Time deposits  673,804,709   672,997,594   536,591,123 
Total deposits  1,429,964,214   1,429,307,757   1,249,201,690 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  11,398,449   11,444,856   21,518,084 
Notes payable  39,365,670   39,348,707   26,159,110 
Operating lease liability  20,969,897   21,205,530   21,918,414 
Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments  1,328,000   1,403,000   1,603,000 
Accrued interest payable  3,450,889   2,950,381   2,636,403 
Other liabilities  7,627,200   7,961,332   8,433,777 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,514,104,319   1,513,621,563   1,331,470,478 
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock  24,783   24,783   24,876 
Surplus  103,129,652   102,985,956   102,893,483 
Retained earnings  21,025,696   18,072,910   6,787,654 
Treasury stock, at cost  (1,393,294)  (1,393,294)  (1,284,359)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (4,812,236)  (4,694,419)  (5,925,617)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  117,974,601   114,995,936   102,496,037 
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,632,078,920  $1,628,617,499  $1,433,966,515 
       


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
       
  (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
   2026   2026   2025 
       
FOR THE PERIOD      
Net income $4,171,163  $3,384,737  $3,297,701 
Net income before taxes  5,503,126   4,376,234   4,272,476 
Dividends declared per share  0.50   -   0.50 
       
       
PERIOD END BALANCE      
Total assets $1,632,078,920  $1,628,617,499  $1,433,966,515 
Total investments  170,990,805   174,615,913   140,544,711 
Total loans, net  1,337,532,101   1,290,296,041   1,194,068,480 
Allowance for credit losses  (15,853,123)  (15,247,761)  (14,033,740)
Total deposits  1,429,964,214   1,429,307,757   1,249,201,690 
Stockholders' equity  117,974,601   114,995,936   102,496,037 
       
       
RATIO ANALYSIS      
Return on average assets (annualized)  1.03%  0.87%  0.94%
Return on average equity (annualized)  13.82%  11.63%  12.62%
Efficiency  62.73%  68.02%  63.75%
Net loans/Deposits  93.54%  90.27%  95.59%
Total Stockholders' Equity/Total assets  7.23%  7.06%  7.15%
Net loan losses/Total loans  0.00%  0.00%  -0.00%
Uninsured & unpledged deposits  25.43%  25.46%  32.37%
       
       
PER SHARE DATA      
Shares outstanding  2,436,754   2,436,754   2,448,246 
Weighted average shares outstanding  2,436,754   2,434,356   2,448,734 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding  2,456,489   2,453,506   2,454,485 
Basic earnings $1.71  $1.39  $1.35 
Diluted earnings  1.70   1.38   1.34 
Book value  48.41   47.19   41.87 
Tangible book value  47.81   46.56   41.17 
       
       
ASSET QUALITY      
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $44,637  $22,951  $(10,889)
Classified assets  4,082,145   531,400   402,406 
Nonperforming loans  532,252   19,540   364,853 
Nonperforming assets  532,252   19,540   364,853 
Total nonperforming loans/Total loans  0.04%  0.00%  0.03%
Total nonperforming loans/Total assets  0.03%  0.00%  0.03%
Total nonperforming assets/Total assets  0.03%  0.00%  0.03%
Allowance for credit losses/Total loans  1.17%  1.17%  1.16%
       


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
   2026   2026   2025 
  Average   Average Average   Average Average   Average
  Balance Interest Yield/RateBalance Interest Yield/RateBalance Interest Yield/Rate
                   
Interest-earning assets:                  
Federal funds sold and other $49,781,095 $458,631 3.70% $54,218,692 $485,619 3.63% $15,102,485 $175,917 4.67%
Investment securities available-for-sale (1)  172,232,040  1,717,760 4.00%  161,322,460  1,522,593 3.83%  138,229,178  1,289,470 3.74%
Loans receivable  1,318,356,642  21,784,168 6.63%  1,275,287,815  20,982,168 6.67%  1,169,591,045  19,611,698 6.73%
Total interest-earning assets  1,540,369,777 $23,960,559 6.24%  1,490,828,967 $22,990,380 6.25%  1,322,922,708 $21,077,085 6.39%
Noninterest-earning assets  82,152,352      82,265,066      81,927,528    
Total assets $1,622,522,129     $1,573,094,033     $1,404,850,236    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing deposits $1,168,960,248 $9,397,532 3.22% $1,140,956,541 $9,285,778 3.30% $985,435,006 $8,538,199 3.48%
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased  11,413,936  127,630 4.49%  16,405,773  190,483 4.71%  26,552,308  303,973 4.59%
Notes payable  39,353,474  659,612 6.72%  35,158,226  612,121 7.06%  26,150,819  477,735 7.33%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,219,727,658 $10,184,774 3.35%  1,192,520,540 $10,088,382 3.43%  1,038,138,133 $9,319,907 3.60%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  281,721,922      262,573,581      261,876,451    
Total liabilities  1,501,449,580      1,455,094,121      1,300,014,584    
Stockholders' equity  121,072,549      117,999,912      104,835,652    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,622,522,129     $1,573,094,033     $1,404,850,236    
Net interest-earning assets $320,642,119     $298,308,427     $284,784,575    
Net interest spread   $13,775,785 2.89%   $12,901,998 2.82%   $11,757,178 2.79%
Net interest margin     3.59%     3.51%     3.56%
                   
(1)
 Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).
                   



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
             
  Six Months Ended June 30,
   2026   2025 
  Average   Average Average   Average
  Balance Interest Yield/RateBalance Interest Yield/Rate
             
Interest-earning assets:            
Federal funds sold and other $51,987,635 $944,250 3.66% $19,172,625 $408,895 4.30%
Investment securities available-for-sale (1)  166,807,388  3,240,353 3.92%  135,830,651  2,498,291 3.71%
Loans receivable  1,296,941,206  42,766,336 6.65%  1,138,293,665  37,926,704 6.72%
Total interest-earning assets  1,515,736,229 $46,950,939 6.25%  1,293,296,941 $40,833,890 6.37%
Noninterest-earning assets  82,208,399      81,874,656    
Total assets $1,597,944,628     $1,375,171,597    
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits $1,155,035,754 $18,683,310 3.26% $961,684,434 $16,850,654 3.53%
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased  13,896,065  318,113 4.62%  31,575,711  710,052 4.53%
Notes payable  37,267,438  1,271,733 6.88%  26,141,343  953,160 7.35%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,206,199,257 $20,273,156 3.39%  1,019,401,488 $18,513,866 3.66%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  272,200,648      253,207,317    
Total liabilities  1,478,399,905      1,272,608,805    
Stockholders' equity  119,544,723      102,562,792    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,597,944,628     $1,375,171,597    
Net interest-earning assets $309,536,972     $273,895,453    
Net interest spread   $26,677,783 2.86%   $22,320,024 2.70%
Net interest margin     3.55%     3.48%
             
(1)
 Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).
             

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