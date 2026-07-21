White River Bancshares Co. Reports Net Income of $4.2 million, or $1.70 Per Diluted Share, for the Second Quarter of 2026

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. , July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV) (the “Company”), the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $4.17 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $3.38 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026, and $3.30 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.
“Our second quarter results really drive home something we have always believed: investing in relationships pays off,” said Gary Head, Chief Executive Officer. “The growth and performance achieved this quarter reflect the genuine ties we have built in our communities over time. Heading into the second half of the year, we remain committed to this relationship-driven approach, which we believe positions us well for continued growth and performance.”
“Deposit growth continued to gain momentum this quarter, a reflection of the deposit-gathering culture we've built across the organization,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “Core deposits remain the cornerstone of our franchise, giving us a stable, low-cost funding base to support the products and services our clients rely on. Additionally, we were encouraged by the trajectory of our performance metrics this quarter, though we recognize we have further to go. This is a step forward, not a finish line, and we remain focused on driving returns even higher.”
Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:
- Net income for the second quarter of 2026 increased to $4.17 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $3.38 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026, and $3.30 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.
- Net interest income increased 6.2% to $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, and increased 16.4% compared to $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025.
- Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased eight basis points to 3.59% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.51% in the first quarter of 2026 and increased three basis points from 3.56% compared to the second quarter of 2025.
- The Company recorded a $575,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a $505,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2026, and an $800,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025.
- Net loans increased 12.0% to $1.338 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.194 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased 3.7% compared to $1.290 billion at March 31, 2026.
- Nonperforming loans represented 0.04% of total loans at June 30, 2026, compared to 0.00% at March 31, 2026, and 0.03% of total loans a year ago.
- Total deposits increased $180.8 million, or 14.5%, year-over-year, to $1.430 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.249 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased modestly compared to $1.429 billion at March 31, 2026.
- Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, CDs under $250,000 and CDARs reciprocal deposits) represented 68.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2026.
- Tangible book value per share increased 16.1% to $47.81 at June 30, 2026, compared to $41.17 a year ago.
Income Statement
The Company generated a return on average assets of 1.03% and a return on average equity of 13.82% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 0.87% and 11.63%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2026 and 0.94% and 12.62%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025.
“Net interest margin expanded by eight basis points from the prior quarter, driven by a decline in deposit costs while asset yields remained relatively stable. We continue to focus on disciplined deposit pricing as a key lever for margin performance in the current interest rate environment,” said Brant Ward, President. NIM was 3.59% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.51% in the first quarter of 2026, and 3.56% in the second quarter a year ago. For the first six months of 2026, NIM increased seven basis points to 3.55% compared to 3.48% in the first six months of 2025.
Net interest income increased 6.2% to $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, and increased 16.4% compared to $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Total interest income increased 4.2% to $24.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $23.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, primarily attributable to modest increases in loans and investment securities, and increased 13.3% compared to $21.2 million in the second quarter a year ago. Total interest expense increased modestly to $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, from $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, and $9.3 million in the second quarter a year ago. The slight increase in interest expense was largely due to an increase in deposit costs and notes payable, which were offset by a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. In the first six months of 2026, net interest income increased 19.1% to $26.8 million, compared to $22.5 million in the first six months of 2025.
Noninterest income increased 7.2% to $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, and increased 17.3% compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. Year-to-date, noninterest income increased 17.7% to $4.7 million, compared to $4.0 million in the same period a year earlier.
Noninterest expense was $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2025. Higher salaries and benefits expense, as well as an increase in data processing related expenses, contributed to the increase compared to the year ago quarter. In the first six months of the year, noninterest expense increased to $20.6 million, compared to $17.4 million in the first six months of 2025.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased 13.8% to $1.632 billion at June 30, 2026, from $1.434 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased 0.2% compared to $1.629 billion at March 31, 2026.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $50.7 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $25.6 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $171.0 million at June 30, 2026, an increase from $140.5 million at June 30, 2025. Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 12.0% to $1.338 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.194 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased 3.7% compared to $1.290 billion at March 31, 2026.
Total deposits increased 14.5% to $1.430 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.249 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased modestly compared to $1.429 billion at March 31, 2026. Demand and non-interest bearing deposits increased 7.3%, savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased 5.5% and time deposits increased 25.6% compared to a year ago.
FHLB advances decreased to $11.4 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $21.5 million a year prior, and were unchanged compared to March 31, 2026. Total stockholders’ equity increased to $118.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $102.5 million at June 30, 2025, and $115.0 million at March 31, 2026. Tangible book value per common share increased to $47.81 at June 30, 2026, compared to $41.17 at June 30, 2025, and $46.56 at March 31, 2026.
Credit Quality
The Company recorded a $575,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2026. This is compared to a $505,000 provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2026, and an $800,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025.
There were approximately $532,000 in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2026. This compared to $20,000 in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2026, and $365,000 in nonperforming loans at June 30, 2025. Nonperforming loans represented 0.04% of total loans at June 30, 2026, compared to 0.00% at March 31, 2026, and 0.03% of total loans a year ago.
“Credit quality remained sound this quarter, reflecting disciplined underwriting and the strength of the markets we serve. With loan growth steady, we maintained a measured approach to our allowance for credit losses, keeping reserves appropriately conservative as we manage the balance sheet carefully,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer. The allowance for credit losses was $15.9 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at June 30, 2026, compared to $15.2 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at March 31, 2026, and $14.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, at June 30, 2025.
Net loan charge-offs were $45,000 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $23,000 in the first quarter of 2026, and net loan recoveries of $11,000 in the second quarter of 2025.
Capital
The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 13.10%, a Tier 1 ratio of 11.85%, and a Leverage ratio of 9.56% for the Bank at June 30, 2026.
Dividends
On June 8, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared an annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share. The dividend will be payable on August 31, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 8, 2026.
About White River Bancshares Company
White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.
About the Region
White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas, and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions. In May 2024, Walmart issued a relocation mandate requiring most of its remote employees, as well as most of its office workers in Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto to move to, in most cases, Bentonville by November 1, 2024. While the company did not disclose a number, Bloomberg reported that the number of Walmart employees who would be moving to Bentonville would be in the thousands. Walmart is making a major investment in its hometown facilities, building a new, 350-acre headquarters campus, including walking and biking trails, a hotel, fitness facilities and a large childcare center.
The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.
The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.
The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $448,000 in June 2026, with an average of 46 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $489,000, with an average of 53 days on the market.
Source:
http://www.nwarealtors.org/market-statistics/
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
|Contact:
|Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
479-684-3754
|WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans, including fees
|$
|21,784,168
|$
|20,982,168
|$
|19,611,698
|Investment securities
|1,791,496
|1,591,936
|1,431,773
|Federal funds sold and other
|458,631
|485,619
|175,917
|Total interest income
|24,034,295
|23,059,723
|21,219,388
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|9,397,532
|9,285,778
|8,538,199
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|127,630
|190,477
|296,860
|Notes payable
|659,612
|612,121
|477,735
|Federal funds purchased and other
|-
|6
|7,113
|Total interest expense
|10,184,774
|10,088,382
|9,319,907
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|13,849,521
|12,971,341
|11,899,481
|Provision for credit losses
|575,000
|505,000
|800,000
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|13,274,521
|12,466,341
|11,099,481
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Service charges and fees on deposits
|192,630
|176,430
|162,185
|Wealth management fee income
|1,146,636
|1,202,766
|994,100
|Secondary market fee income
|408,611
|285,455
|223,956
|Bank owned-life insurance income
|82,831
|81,262
|82,190
|Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets
|-
|-
|15,475
|Other
|625,954
|546,792
|616,667
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
|2,456,662
|2,292,705
|2,094,573
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and benefits
|6,219,768
|6,200,928
|5,185,716
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,233,812
|1,281,006
|1,189,886
|Data processing
|943,002
|889,050
|857,198
|Marketing and business development
|634,229
|524,307
|609,549
|Professional services
|763,047
|864,886
|699,968
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|53,037
|53,036
|53,037
|Other
|381,162
|569,599
|326,224
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|10,228,057
|10,382,812
|8,921,578
|Income before income taxes
|5,503,126
|4,376,234
|4,272,476
|Income tax provision
|1,331,963
|991,497
|974,775
|NET INCOME
|$
|4,171,163
|$
|3,384,737
|$
|3,297,701
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Basic
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.39
|$
|1.35
|Diluted
|$
|1.70
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.34
|WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans, including fees
|$
|42,766,336
|$
|37,926,704
|Investment securities
|3,383,432
|2,690,344
|Federal funds sold and other
|944,250
|408,895
|Total Interest Income
|47,094,018
|41,025,943
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|18,683,310
|16,850,654
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|318,107
|689,917
|Notes payable
|1,271,733
|953,160
|Federal funds purchased and other
|6
|20,135
|Total interest expense
|20,273,156
|18,513,866
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|26,820,862
|22,512,077
|Provision for credit losses
|1,080,000
|1,470,000
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|25,740,862
|21,042,077
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Service charges and fees on deposits
|369,060
|333,371
|Wealth management fee income
|2,349,402
|2,011,929
|Secondary market fee income
|694,066
|352,780
|Bank owned life insurance income
|164,093
|162,793
|Gain on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets
|-
|15,475
|Other
|1,172,746
|1,160,808
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
|4,749,367
|4,037,156
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and benefits
|12,420,696
|10,117,408
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,514,818
|2,334,987
|Data processing
|1,832,052
|1,715,313
|Marketing and business development
|1,158,536
|1,006,686
|Professional services
|1,627,933
|1,350,676
|Amortization of intangible asset
|106,073
|106,073
|Other
|950,761
|719,722
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|20,610,869
|17,350,865
|Income before income taxes
|9,879,360
|7,728,368
|Income tax provision
|2,323,460
|1,800,860
|NET INCOME
|$
|7,555,900
|$
|5,927,508
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Basic
|$
|3.10
|$
|2.42
|Diluted
|$
|3.08
|$
|2.42
|WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|June 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|June 30, 2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|50,663,272
|$
|90,195,055
|$
|25,604,276
|Investment securities
|170,990,805
|174,615,913
|140,544,711
|Loans held for sale
|2,932,183
|3,952,595
|2,442,642
|Loans
|1,353,385,224
|1,305,543,802
|1,208,102,220
|Allowance for credit losses
|(15,853,123
|)
|(15,247,761
|)
|(14,033,740
|)
|Net loans
|1,337,532,101
|1,290,296,041
|1,194,068,480
|Premises and equipment, net
|35,765,424
|36,384,276
|37,411,490
|Foreclosed assets held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|Accrued interest receivable
|6,696,623
|6,434,265
|7,024,823
|Bank owned life insurance
|10,272,747
|10,189,916
|9,942,100
|Deferred income taxes
|4,847,229
|4,701,648
|4,522,795
|Other investments
|8,185,012
|7,935,740
|7,925,019
|Intangible assets, net
|1,485,021
|1,538,058
|1,697,167
|Other assets
|2,708,503
|2,373,992
|2,783,012
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,632,078,920
|$
|1,628,617,499
|$
|1,433,966,515
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand and non-interest-bearing
|$
|250,136,679
|$
|246,927,802
|$
|233,078,431
|Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
|506,022,826
|509,382,361
|479,532,136
|Time deposits
|673,804,709
|672,997,594
|536,591,123
|Total deposits
|1,429,964,214
|1,429,307,757
|1,249,201,690
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|11,398,449
|11,444,856
|21,518,084
|Notes payable
|39,365,670
|39,348,707
|26,159,110
|Operating lease liability
|20,969,897
|21,205,530
|21,918,414
|Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments
|1,328,000
|1,403,000
|1,603,000
|Accrued interest payable
|3,450,889
|2,950,381
|2,636,403
|Other liabilities
|7,627,200
|7,961,332
|8,433,777
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,514,104,319
|1,513,621,563
|1,331,470,478
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|24,783
|24,783
|24,876
|Surplus
|103,129,652
|102,985,956
|102,893,483
|Retained earnings
|21,025,696
|18,072,910
|6,787,654
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(1,393,294
|)
|(1,393,294
|)
|(1,284,359
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,812,236
|)
|(4,694,419
|)
|(5,925,617
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|117,974,601
|114,995,936
|102,496,037
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,632,078,920
|$
|1,628,617,499
|$
|1,433,966,515
|WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
|SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|FOR THE PERIOD
|Net income
|$
|4,171,163
|$
|3,384,737
|$
|3,297,701
|Net income before taxes
|5,503,126
|4,376,234
|4,272,476
|Dividends declared per share
|0.50
|-
|0.50
|PERIOD END BALANCE
|Total assets
|$
|1,632,078,920
|$
|1,628,617,499
|$
|1,433,966,515
|Total investments
|170,990,805
|174,615,913
|140,544,711
|Total loans, net
|1,337,532,101
|1,290,296,041
|1,194,068,480
|Allowance for credit losses
|(15,853,123
|)
|(15,247,761
|)
|(14,033,740
|)
|Total deposits
|1,429,964,214
|1,429,307,757
|1,249,201,690
|Stockholders' equity
|117,974,601
|114,995,936
|102,496,037
|RATIO ANALYSIS
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.03
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.94
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|13.82
|%
|11.63
|%
|12.62
|%
|Efficiency
|62.73
|%
|68.02
|%
|63.75
|%
|Net loans/Deposits
|93.54
|%
|90.27
|%
|95.59
|%
|Total Stockholders' Equity/Total assets
|7.23
|%
|7.06
|%
|7.15
|%
|Net loan losses/Total loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|-0.00
|%
|Uninsured & unpledged deposits
|25.43
|%
|25.46
|%
|32.37
|%
|PER SHARE DATA
|Shares outstanding
|2,436,754
|2,436,754
|2,448,246
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|2,436,754
|2,434,356
|2,448,734
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|2,456,489
|2,453,506
|2,454,485
|Basic earnings
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.39
|$
|1.35
|Diluted earnings
|1.70
|1.38
|1.34
|Book value
|48.41
|47.19
|41.87
|Tangible book value
|47.81
|46.56
|41.17
|ASSET QUALITY
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs
|$
|44,637
|$
|22,951
|$
|(10,889
|)
|Classified assets
|4,082,145
|531,400
|402,406
|Nonperforming loans
|532,252
|19,540
|364,853
|Nonperforming assets
|532,252
|19,540
|364,853
|Total nonperforming loans/Total loans
|0.04
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.03
|%
|Total nonperforming loans/Total assets
|0.03
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.03
|%
|Total nonperforming assets/Total assets
|0.03
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.03
|%
|Allowance for credit losses/Total loans
|1.17
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.16
|%
|WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
|INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Federal funds sold and other
|$
|49,781,095
|$
|458,631
|3.70
|%
|$
|54,218,692
|$
|485,619
|3.63
|%
|$
|15,102,485
|$
|175,917
|4.67
|%
|Investment securities available-for-sale (1)
|172,232,040
|1,717,760
|4.00
|%
|161,322,460
|1,522,593
|3.83
|%
|138,229,178
|1,289,470
|3.74
|%
|Loans receivable
|1,318,356,642
|21,784,168
|6.63
|%
|1,275,287,815
|20,982,168
|6.67
|%
|1,169,591,045
|19,611,698
|6.73
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,540,369,777
|$
|23,960,559
|6.24
|%
|1,490,828,967
|$
|22,990,380
|6.25
|%
|1,322,922,708
|$
|21,077,085
|6.39
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|82,152,352
|82,265,066
|81,927,528
|Total assets
|$
|1,622,522,129
|$
|1,573,094,033
|$
|1,404,850,236
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,168,960,248
|$
|9,397,532
|3.22
|%
|$
|1,140,956,541
|$
|9,285,778
|3.30
|%
|$
|985,435,006
|$
|8,538,199
|3.48
|%
|FHLB advances and federal funds purchased
|11,413,936
|127,630
|4.49
|%
|16,405,773
|190,483
|4.71
|%
|26,552,308
|303,973
|4.59
|%
|Notes payable
|39,353,474
|659,612
|6.72
|%
|35,158,226
|612,121
|7.06
|%
|26,150,819
|477,735
|7.33
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,219,727,658
|$
|10,184,774
|3.35
|%
|1,192,520,540
|$
|10,088,382
|3.43
|%
|1,038,138,133
|$
|9,319,907
|3.60
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|281,721,922
|262,573,581
|261,876,451
|Total liabilities
|1,501,449,580
|1,455,094,121
|1,300,014,584
|Stockholders' equity
|121,072,549
|117,999,912
|104,835,652
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,622,522,129
|$
|1,573,094,033
|$
|1,404,850,236
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|320,642,119
|$
|298,308,427
|$
|284,784,575
|Net interest spread
|$
|13,775,785
|2.89
|%
|$
|12,901,998
|2.82
|%
|$
|11,757,178
|2.79
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.59
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.56
|%
|(1)
|Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).
|WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
|INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Federal funds sold and other
|$
|51,987,635
|$
|944,250
|3.66
|%
|$
|19,172,625
|$
|408,895
|4.30
|%
|Investment securities available-for-sale (1)
|166,807,388
|3,240,353
|3.92
|%
|135,830,651
|2,498,291
|3.71
|%
|Loans receivable
|1,296,941,206
|42,766,336
|6.65
|%
|1,138,293,665
|37,926,704
|6.72
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,515,736,229
|$
|46,950,939
|6.25
|%
|1,293,296,941
|$
|40,833,890
|6.37
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|82,208,399
|81,874,656
|Total assets
|$
|1,597,944,628
|$
|1,375,171,597
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,155,035,754
|$
|18,683,310
|3.26
|%
|$
|961,684,434
|$
|16,850,654
|3.53
|%
|FHLB advances and federal funds purchased
|13,896,065
|318,113
|4.62
|%
|31,575,711
|710,052
|4.53
|%
|Notes payable
|37,267,438
|1,271,733
|6.88
|%
|26,141,343
|953,160
|7.35
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,206,199,257
|$
|20,273,156
|3.39
|%
|1,019,401,488
|$
|18,513,866
|3.66
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|272,200,648
|253,207,317
|Total liabilities
|1,478,399,905
|1,272,608,805
|Stockholders' equity
|119,544,723
|102,562,792
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,597,944,628
|$
|1,375,171,597
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|309,536,972
|$
|273,895,453
|Net interest spread
|$
|26,677,783
|2.86
|%
|$
|22,320,024
|2.70
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.55
|%
|3.48
|%
|(1)
|Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares).