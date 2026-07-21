Revagenix Expands Executive Team, Names Peter Smith, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer as Lead Program Enters the Clinic

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revagenix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted, purpose-built medicines for serious chronic diseases, today announced the promotion of Peter Smith, Ph.D., to Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Smith will continue to support the Rev-56 program as it advances through clinical development for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB), while also leading lifecycle expansion efforts and helping Revagenix strategically expand its pipeline in other chronic and recurrent conditions.

“As a holistic scientific strategist, Peter successfully guided our Rev-56 program from early chemistry and optimization through candidate selection and rigorous preclinical development, shaping not only the science but the real-world design and delivery choices that make it purpose-built for NCFB patients,” said Ryan Cirz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Revagenix. “His promotion to CSO is a direct reflection of his exceptional leadership and contributions to date, and no one is better positioned to steer our scientific strategy across our pipeline during this next phase of growth.”

“I’m honored to step into the CSO role at this pivotal moment for Revagenix as Rev-56 enters the clinic,” said Dr. Smith. “I’m proud of how our team engineered Rev-56 around both the fundamental science and the patient experience. Tolerability and convenience were core design criteria throughout our optimization program — because in NCFB, adherence is critical to protecting lung function and quality of life over time. I’m committed to bringing this same rigor and design philosophy to our pipeline.”

Dr. Smith received his Ph.D. from The Scripps Research Institute and brings more than fifteen years of drug discovery and development experience. Before joining Revagenix in 2022, he spent eight years at Genentech, where he led research teams advancing novel small molecule therapeutics — two of which progressed to Phase 1 — and earlier co-founded RQx Pharmaceuticals, whose lead program was in-licensed by Genentech in 2013. He has co-authored 26 peer-reviewed publications and is a named inventor on eight granted patents.

About Revagenix

Revagenix is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted, purpose-built medicines for serious chronic diseases — with an initial focus on respiratory disease. Launched in 2020 and backed by Novo Holdings, Tenmile, and supported by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, Revagenix designs each candidate with the real-world patient experience front of mind. Its lead program, Rev-56, is in Phase 1 development for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. Learn more at revagenix.com.