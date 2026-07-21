Fleetio Customers Reject $41.6M in Unnecessary Repair Costs as AI-Powered Maintenance Scales in First Half of 2026

BIRMINGHAM, AL, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio , the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, today reported that its customers rejected $41.6 million in unnecessary repair order line items in the first half of 2026, a 112% year-over-year increase as fleets increasingly adopted practical AI. While much of the industry markets AI as a broad, general-purpose add-on to telematics, Fleetio brings 14 years of maintenance depth to the everyday decisions that help fleets control costs and reduce downtime.

During the first half of 2026, Fleetio expanded its maintenance-native intelligence with the open beta launch of AI Service Advisor, surpassed 80 million repair orders processed through the Fleetio-owned Auto Integrate network since its inception, and grew its connected maintenance ecosystem to help fleets reduce administrative burden and cut maintenance spend. Fleetio also expanded its presence through a partnership with 23XI Racing, a NASCAR Cup Series team, reinforcing the platform’s position as Your Fleet's New Pit Crew and its role in helping teams use fleet data to keep assets performing at their best.

The company now supports more than 8,500 fleets and over 8 million assets across its maintenance ecosystem. That scale translates into measurable outcomes: Fleetio customers consistently maintain preventive maintenance compliance rates above 80%, while fleets with strong inspection compliance experienced a 66% average reduction in reactive maintenance issues.



AI Adoption Backed by Measurable Trust

Fleetio’s AI features help teams evaluate service recommendations faster, reduce administrative burden, and maintain control over critical decisions. Adoption accelerated significantly during the first half of 2026, with 57% of enterprise fleets utilizing AI capabilities, while customers overall used AI to complete $1.05 billion in asset assessments, giving teams deeper visibility into asset condition and maintenance needs. That adoption translates to faster maintenance outcomes with fleets resolving issues an average of 3 days faster, saving 2.5 hours per repair.

The clearest signal of that trust comes from a construction services customer that increased its automated decision threshold from $250 to $2,000 when using AI Service Advisor recommendations. This equates to a 700% increase in risk tolerance, reflecting confidence in AI-powered maintenance guidance and its ability to help teams make faster decisions without sacrificing oversight.

Expanding the Maintenance Ecosystem

Fleetio expanded its role as the connective tissue across the maintenance ecosystem in the first half of 2026. Its connected maintenance network, which ranks among the largest in the industry, helped bring fleets, service providers, and vendors together through a unified maintenance experience. New network partnerships extend Fleetio's reach across heavy-duty service providers, roadside assistance, and glass repair services, strengthening Fleetio as the one place to manage in-house and outsourced maintenance for customers with diverse fleets.

As visibility into maintenance spend becomes increasingly important, the $41.6 million in rejected repair order line items represent real accountability across service transactions. For customers like Auto-Chlor System, those insights helped eliminate tens of thousands of line items through unnecessary maintenance costs.

"We used to work with an FMC for our repairs, but we felt like we weren’t getting the full picture. With Fleetio’s Maintenance Shop Network, every repair runs through us,” said Nick Eddy, Safety and Fleet Operations Manager, Auto-Chlor System. “This year alone, we’ve rejected 84,000 line items – many $50–$100 each – keeping unnecessary costs off the books and giving us real visibility into our fleet spend."

The Future of Smarter Fleet Operations

According to Fleetio's 2026 Benchmark Report , 35% of fleets spend up to 8 hours per week on manual data entry and administrative tasks, diverting time from higher-value work. Fleetio allows fleet professionals to move from manual workflows to more automated operations, where trusted data and embedded intelligence power everyday processes. Fleetio customers put that transition into action during the first half of 2026, executing more than 5.9 million automated workflow actions to streamline maintenance approvals.



“The industry is racing to bolt AI across every part of fleet management, but real value comes from pairing that intelligence with the maintenance expertise fleets rely on every day,” said Jon Meachin, CEO at Fleetio. “We’ve spent 14 years learning exactly how those decisions are made. That depth is why our customers can reject tens of millions in unnecessary repairs and trust our recommendations enough to raise their automated decision thresholds. AI is only as strong as the data foundation beneath it, and in fleet maintenance, that foundation has to be earned.”

Throughout 2026, Fleetio will continue to invest in technologies that turn fleet data into intelligent action, helping fleets anticipate issues, automate routine decisions, and operate with greater confidence across the maintenance lifecycle. Future investments will focus on expanding predictive capabilities, deepening AI-powered decision support, and strengthening integrations across accounting and enterprise software ecosystems.

About Fleetio

Fleetio is the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops, and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources fueled with data-driven recommendations and expert insights. Fleetio sets the industry standard as an operating system built to support real execution through embedded intelligence, automation, and connected maintenance workflows. Leveraging its comprehensive fleet ecosystem, the company supports 8,500+ fleets and over 8 million assets across 100+ countries, and processes over 80 million repair orders through a network of over 140,000 repair shops. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, reduce downtime, and confidently deliver results for their business.

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