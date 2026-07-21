D.F. King Hires Governance and Shareholder Advisory Veteran Jason Vinick

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D.F. King, an Equiniti company and a leading provider of proxy solicitation, corporate governance advisory and shareholder engagement services, today announced the appointment of Jason Vinick as Senior Vice President.

Vinick joins D.F.. King with more than 25 years of experience advising public companies on proxy solicitation, shareholder engagement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, activism preparedness, corporate actions and other strategic shareholder matters. His appointment expands D.F. King's ability to help companies navigate increasingly complex governance and shareholder environments.

Vinick will partner with D.F. King's leadership team to further strengthen the firm's proxy advisory offerings and deliver strategic counsel to clients to successfully execute annual and special meetings, corporate events and shareholder outreach initiatives.

“Today’s public companies face heightened scrutiny from investors, regulators and other stakeholders,” said Paul Torre, President, Equiniti, Global Proxy Services. “Jason’s deep industry knowledge, strong relationships and trusted advisory experience strengthen our ability to deliver strategic counsel across a broad range of governance and shareholder matters. We are delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Vinick's appointment reflects Equiniti’s continued investment in its governance advisory and proxy services business and reinforces the company's commitment to providing clients with innovative, technology-enabled solutions that help organizations engage shareholders and execute critical corporate events with confidence. Vinick earned his degree from Stockton University.

“Throughout my career, I have been focused on helping companies navigate important shareholder and governance matters,” said Vinick. “D.F. King's reputation for industry leadership and client success made this an exciting opportunity, and I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth and momentum.”

About Equiniti

Equiniti delivers trusted data, intelligent insight, and seamless administration across the full equity ownership lifecycle. We help issuers, investors, and employees navigate complexity, strengthen market engagement, and achieve better outcomes through technology-powered solutions backed by expert service. Our 5,000+ global associates support more than 12,000 organizations and over 20 million shareholders worldwide.

About D.F. King

D.F. King, an Equiniti company, has led the industry for more than 80 years in strategic advisory and proxy solicitation executed through our highly experienced staff, tailored strategic solutions, and robust data-driven analytical capabilities all geared towards the same goal: providing you the greatest knowledge per share to best manage events and achieve favorable outcomes.

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