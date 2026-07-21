NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Hill , an award-winning integrated communications agency for B2B and tech companies, today announced the launch of Kite Hill Integrated Comms Intelligence, a new client reporting framework powered by AI and custom workflows that gives brands a holistic view of their communications performance across PR, owned and social media, search, and AI search visibility.

The framework reflects a broader, deliberate transformation underway at Kite Hill: the agency is integrating closed AI systems and proprietary workflows across its operations. This shift enables client teams to dedicate more focus on strategic counsel, creative thinking, and strengthening reporter relationships, ultimately driving meaningful outcomes for clients.

"AI is reshaping how audiences discover and evaluate brands, and the intersection of PR, search, and AI visibility has never been more critical to a communications program," said Tiffany Guarnaccia, Founder and CEO of Kite Hill. "Earned media is about ensuring your stories are surfacing to key audiences, which today includes LLMs. That is why we are evolving how we work and how we report. We have been making significant progress behind the scenes to thoughtfully integrate AI into our workflows, building custom systems and skills that give our team more time for what matters most. The result is a connected view of program performance designed to improve AI search visibility and a team that is operating at a higher level on behalf of every client we serve."

A New Standard for Communications Reporting

For years, communications measurement has been defined by media coverage and impression counts. Kite Hill's new Integrated Comms Intelligence framework replaces that single-channel lens with a multi-dimensional view that tracks performance across four interconnected layers:

Earned Media: Business, trade, and vertical press coverage; podcasts; thought leadership

Social and Owned: LinkedIn executive presence and brand-owned channels

AI Search Visibility and AEO (Answer Engine Optimization): How frequently and accurately a brand appears in AI-generated answers on platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Google's AI Overviews

Outcomes Intelligence: The connective thread that ties narrative traction and channel performance directly to real business results

The new reporting structure is grounded in a fundamental change in how information is consumed. MuckRack’s Research shows that earned media plays an important role in shaping how brands are represented in AI-generated answers. Channels can no longer be measured in isolation: a strong earned media program doesn't just build reputation, it actively shapes brand visibility in AI search, what AI platforms tell prospective buyers about a brand, working alongside owned content, analyst commentary, and social signals to complete the picture. A consistent volume of high-authority, recent earned media remains one of the most reliable signals for AI search visibility and AI discoverability, which is why Kite Hill built a framework designed to help clients improve AI search visibility that connects earned coverage to search visibility and business outcomes, rather than measuring it alone.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Kite Hill Integrated Comms Intelligence?



It is a new reporting framework from Kite Hill, built on custom AI workflows and systems, that gives B2B and tech brands a holistic view of communications performance across earned media, social and owned channels, AI search visibility, and business outcomes.

How is this different from traditional PR reporting?



Traditional reporting relies on media coverage and impression counts in isolation. Kite Hill's framework connects four interconnected layers, earned media, social/owned, AI search and AEO, and outcomes intelligence, into a single, connected view rather than measuring channels separately.

What is AI Search and AEO in the context of this framework?



AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and AI Search tracking measure how frequently and accurately a brand appears in AI-generated answers on platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Google's AI Overviews.

Why does earned media matter for AI visibility?



A consistent volume of high-authority, recent earned media is one of the most reliable signals for AI discoverability. It shapes what AI platforms tell prospective buyers about a brand, working alongside owned content, analyst commentary, and social signals.

Who is this framework designed for?



B2B and tech companies, from startups and scaleups to Fortune 500 enterprises, that want communications programs measured against real business outcomes rather than clip counts alone.

How does this reflect Kite Hill's broader AI strategy?



The framework is part of a deliberate agency-wide shift integrating closed AI systems and proprietary workflows, freeing client teams to focus more on strategic counsel, creative thinking, and reporter relationships.

About Kite Hill

Kite Hill is an award-winning integrated communications agency partnering with B2B and tech businesses to engage audiences, build brand reputation, and drive growth. We collaborate with innovative brands, from startups and scaleups to Fortune 500 companies, delivering effective messaging through brand strategy, meaningful content, media relations, events, and digital experiences. Our services include digital experiences, personal branding, strategic paid media, and specialized B2B influencer support. Kite Hill has been recognized as one of the "Top Tech Specialist PR Agencies," "Most Powerful PR Firms," and a "Top 50 PR Firm in America" by the Observer and one of "America's Best PR Agencies" by Forbes.

pr@kitehillpr.com