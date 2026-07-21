Innomotics Selects Anaqua to Power Global IP Management

BOSTON, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, a leading provider of intellectual property (IP) management technology and services, today announced that Innomotics, a global leader in electric motors and large drive systems, has selected Anaqua to manage its worldwide IP portfolio. Innomotics will deploy Anaqua’s platform and integrated services to optimize its IP and trademark portfolio to drive business value, and efficiently manage its invention disclosure, docketing, maintenance and prosecution.

Carved out of Siemens AG in 2024, Innomotics is a global leader in industrial motion, with approximately 15,000 employees, more than €3 billion in annual revenue, and operations spanning 47 countries. Drawing on over 150 years of engineering expertise, the company delivers innovative motors, drives, and motion solutions that power mission-critical applications across industries including automotive, energy, Oil & Gas, chemicals, mining, water, and manufacturing.

“As a newly independent company, establishing a modern, globally standardized IP management platform to support our innovation strategy was a strategic priority for Innomotics,” said Dr. Christian Mundo, global head of Innovation, Technology and IP at Innomotics. “We selected Anaqua for its proven expertise, innovative AI-powered capabilities, and ability to tailor solutions to our unique requirements. We are confident that Anaqua’s integrated technology, implementation expertise, and streamlined processes will help us optimize our IP operations, reduce costs, drive greater efficiency, and create a stronger competitive advantage as we continue to grow globally.”

According to Dr. Mundo, Anaqua stood out for its leadership in IP management, AI-driven automation capabilities, configurable platform, and integrated service offering that supports the entire IP lifecycle. He added that Anaqua’s unique combination of technology, expertise, and flexibility distinguished it from other vendors evaluated during the selection process.

“Innomotics is building the future of industrial motion as an independent global enterprise, and that requires an IP management strategy that is as innovative and agile as the business itself,” said Justin Crotty, CEO of Anaqua. “We’re honored to partner with Innomotics as they establish a globally standardized approach to managing and protecting innovation. With AI-powered automation, advanced workflows, and integrated services, we are helping Innomotics reduce complexity, improve operational efficiency, and help transform intellectual property into a strategic business asset.”

Anaqua welcomes Innomotics as its 150th client across the DACH region, which includes Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Published case studies from Anaqua clients demonstrate a strong track record of delivering measurable business value, including significant reductions in IP management costs, efficiency gains of up to 40 percent, and savings of 25–45 percent on foreign filing and validation expenses. Clients have also achieved substantial reductions in annuity and trademark renewal costs while streamlining workflows, reducing manual effort, and improving collaboration across global teams. These documented outcomes underscore Anaqua’s ability to help organizations modernize IP operations, increase efficiency, and lower overall administrative spend as their IP programs scale.

About Innomotics

Innomotics is a globally leading provider of electric motors and large drive systems that combines deep technical expertise and leading innovation in electrical solutions across industries and regions. With its more than 150 years of experience in developing electric motors, the company is the backbone for reliable drive technology in industry and infrastructure worldwide. Innomotics is a thought leader in the areas of industrial efficiency, electrification, sustainability, and digitalization. The company is headquartered in Nuremberg (Germany) and employs around 15,000 people worldwide. Annual revenue exceeds 3 billion euros. With 17 production sites and a comprehensive sales and service network in 49 countries, Innomotics has a well-balanced global presence in a growing market. For more information, visit www.innomotics.com.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software platforms, AQX®, PATTSY WAVE®, and RightHub® offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s needs. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over two million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit Anaqua.com, or on Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jean Kondo

Anaqua

jkondo@anaqua.com

+1-617-375-5808