One Size No Longer Fits All: Europeans Want More Smartphone Screen Space to Finish Complex Tasks

London, UK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With smartphone users demanding more from their devices than ever before, new research finds that nearly seven in ten (69%ii) Europeans* desire the flexibility of a slim everyday phone that unfolds into a larger screen.

Whether it’s multitasking across apps, marking up a document or editing a video, today’s smartphone user is pushing smaller screens to their limits. The vast majority (85%) of European users surveyed in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain say they have started a task on their phone but left it unfinished to complete later on a device with a bigger screen.

Nearly a third specifically cite limited screen space as a frustration when completing complex tasks (29%), while one in four are frustrated by repeatedly switching between apps or tabs (25%).

These frustrations are the root cause of many tasks left unfinished, with the most common being online shopping or comparing purchases (26%), reading or reviewing important documents (26%), and editing photos or videos (21%).

More room for the moments that matter

When a task involves important details or decisions, people often want more room to review what is in front of them. Respondents report delaying, double-checking or moving tasks because they are worried about missing a detail or making a mistake.

This is most common when filling in a form (26%), reviewing a bill, contract or official document (21%), and making a payment or transferring money (19%).

Users increasingly see the evolution of foldable devices as a practical solution to these needs, with the most cited benefits being:

Comparing information side by side (31%)

Finishing tasks without switching devices (30%)

Watching, reading or gaming on a larger screen (29%)





Where people are losing the thread

The device people use is important. Smartphones now carry far more of the decision-making of everyday life. Enabled by more processing power, they have effectively become pocket command centres running multiple, complex tasks at once:

Almost half of respondents use their phone to manage money, bills, banking, insurance or forms (48%),

More than four in ten watches, plays or reads content while messaging or searching (42%)

More than a third scroll through multiple web pages or social media feeds at the same time (38%).





Seven generations in the making

As consumers increasingly seek devices that combine portability with greater screen space, foldables have moved from a niche innovation to a practical solution for everyday productivity and entertainment.

Samsung first introduced the foldable category seven years ago. Since then, the company has continued to learn from how millions of people flip, fold, unfold, watch, work and create, refining the experience generation after generation.

That understanding is shaping a new generation of devices designed to make foldables more useful, intuitive and natural in everyday life.

Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung Europe, said: “Everyone has a different relationship with technology, but people are asking their phones to support more of how they live, work and create in different contexts.

“That is why form increasingly matters alongside the specs sheet. The device should seamlessly fit into how people use it every day, rather than asking them to adapt to the device. This research reinforces what seven generations of foldable engineering and customer dialogue have taught us. People value a normal sized phone for everyday life, but more space when the job demands it.”

The findings come ahead of Galaxy Unpacked in London on 22 July, where Samsung will unveil the next chapter of its foldable innovation. For more information about the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked please visit: samsung.com/unpacked.

ENDS

Notes to editors

*The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 4006 Smartphone users. The data was collected between 09.07.2026 - 13.07.2026. Censuswide is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the British Polling Council (BPC), and a signatory of the Global Data Quality Pledge. We adhere to the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles

About Samsung

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience.

i Always, Often, Sometimes, Rarely answers combined

ii Strongly agree and Somewhat agree combined