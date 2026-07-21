Momentive Software Advances Portfolio Alignment with Momentive Careers and A2Z Events Rebrands

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive Software, the leading technology partner accelerating innovation and powering the future for associations and nonprofits, today announced two brand updates across its portfolio. The company's career center solution will adopt a new name, becoming Momentive Careers, formerly YM Careers. Momentive Event Management Software will be retired as a brand, with all event management products moving under A2Z Events—an established Momentive solution with deep roots in trade show and exhibition management. Together, these changes reflect Momentive's commitment to bringing its full portfolio under a unified identity to deliver deeper integrations, expanded capabilities, and a stronger foundation for clients across associations and nonprofits.

"Bringing our full events portfolio under A2Z Events gives associations and event professionals access to a more complete set of tools—from conferences and meetings to trade shows and exhibitions—under one established, recognizable brand,” remarked Dustin Radtke, Chief AI Officer at Momentive Software. “Career centers are one of the highest-value benefits an association can offer as a proven non-dues revenue driver and a critical tool for recruiting the next generation of members. The Momentive Careers name reflects that significance. Both changes reflect where we're headed: a cleaner, clearer product lineup that makes it easier for organizations to understand and access everything Momentive offers."

A2Z Events: One Brand for the Full Events Portfolio

The consolidation brings all Momentive Event Management Software (MEMS) products under the A2Z Events brand, retiring the MEMS name.

A2Z Events unites the brand’s established trade show and exhibition capabilities—interactive floorplan tools, booth sales, exhibitor management, and sponsorship management—with the full MEMS suite: event registration, check-in and badging, lead capture, abstract management, agenda building, speaker management, continuing education, and attendee tracking. The result is a single platform covering the full spectrum of event types associations and nonprofits run, from conferences and annual meetings to trade shows and exhibitions.

The company also announced plans to extend MomentiveIQ, its AI-powered intelligence layer, to the events portfolio. The expansion will bring centralized data, deeper integration across the Momentive platform, and AI-driven analytics designed to surface actionable event insights and support revenue growth for event organizers.

Momentive Careers: One Portfolio, One Name

The Momentive Careers rebrand retires the YM Careers name and brings the company’s career center platform fully into the Momentive portfolio—a name that itself means having power, force, or importance. The name reflects the role career centers play for associations of all sizes: a proven non-dues revenue source and one of the most compelling member value drivers available. Seventy-three percent of members are interested in job boards and the demand is strongest among younger members, with 57% of Gen Z and 51% of Millennials identifying career resources as a top priority, making Momentive Careers one of the most effective tools associations have to recruit and retain the next generation of members.

The platform, team, and support model behind Momentive Careers remain unchanged. Visual identity updates will roll out across touchpoints through the remainder of 2026. Looking ahead, Momentive is continuing to invest in the Momentive Careers roadmap, including ongoing enhancements to the job search experience, to further strengthen the platform's value for associations of all sizes and the members they serve.

About Momentive Software

Momentive Software amplifies the impact of more than 37,000 mission-driven organizations across 30+ countries, supporting over $13 billion raised and 287 million members served annually. Nonprofits and associations rely on Momentive’s AI-powered software and services to engage their communities, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Designed to help organizations connect more, manage more, and expect more, Momentive’s solutions span fundraising, learning, events, careers, volunteering, accounting, certification, and association management. Momentive partners with organizations that believe “good enough” is never enough—so they can bring on better outcomes for everyone they serve. Learn more at momentivesoftware.com.

Media Contact

Momentive Software | Heather Noll | heather.noll@momentivesoftware.com