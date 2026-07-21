Chard Opens Applications for Qualified Homes at The Cascades

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chard has opened applications for a limited number of income-qualified homes at The Cascades , its newest community currently in the final stages of construction at 8433 Ash Street in South Vancouver.

Qualified homes at The Cascades are designed for individuals and households who find themselves between housing options; not eligible for supportive housing, but looking for an alternative to market-rate rentals. Located within the same building as every other home, they offer the same layouts, finishes, and access to all amenities and services, with eligibility structured around household income. There is no separate entrance and no separate experience.

“During the initial planning process for The Cascades, it was important for us to build a complete community that includes every resident,” said Byron Chard, President and CEO of Chard. “Qualified Homes at The Cascades aren’t a separate program or a secondary experience. It’s the same home, in the same building, with the same care. We’re proud to be opening applications and welcoming more people into what we believe will be one of Vancouver’s most connected locations and amenity-first rental communities.”

The Cascades rises in two architecturally distinct towers at 8433 Ash Street in Vancouver, delivering 580 modern rental homes steps from the Marine Drive Canada Line Station; putting Downtown Vancouver 15 minutes away and YVR just five. The development carries a Walk Score of 90, a Bike Score of 79, and a Transit Score of 74, making it one of the most transit-connected purpose-built rental addresses in the city of Vancouver.

Residents will have access to14 dedicated amenity spaces, from The Summit gym and wellness centre and The Retreat rooftop lounge, and The Lookout rooftop terrace, to The Court indoor sport court, The Pet Project, The Alcove private dining and co-working, The Studio recording room, and The Showcase karaoke lounge. In-suite laundry is included in every home, with Modo car share available on-site.

The development also includes 17,000+ sq. ft. of retail, and a public plaza connecting SW Marine Drive to West 70th Avenue. A number of homes at The Cascades have also been developed in collaboration with YWCA Metro Vancouver, providing supportive housing for mothers and their children, with leasing and tenancy managed independently by YWCA.

“The Cascades represents everything we believe a rental community should be; quality built, thoughtfully designed, and open to everyone,” said Byron Chard. “Qualified Homes are a meaningful part of that, and we’re proud more people will have the chance to call it home.”

Qualified homes are available in studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom lay-outs, priced at $1,960, $2,139, $2,647, and $3,614 per month respectively. Eligibility is based on combined gross annual household income, with move-in income thresholds of up to $94,080 for a studio, $102,672 for a one-bedroom, and $127,056 for a two-bedroom. Income is re-verified every five years at minimum. All leases are governed by the BC Residential Tenancy Act.

Applicants can check their eligibility and apply at thecascadesrentals.com/qualified. Applications are reviewed in the order they are received, with virtual leasing tours available on weekdays and weekends once eligibility has been confirmed. The Cascades is expected to welcome its first Residents in fall 2026.

For more information on Qualified Homes at The Cascades, visit www.thecascadesrentalsqualified.com .

Media Contact

Talk Shop Media

Kayla Moyes, Director of Corporate Communications

kayla.moyes@talkshopmedia.com

250-218-9276

About The Cascades:

The Cascades is a purpose-built rental community by Chard, rising in two architecturally distinct towers at 8433 Ash Street in South Vancouver's Marine Gateway neighbourhood. Delivering approximately 580 modern rental homes, including market homes, qualified homes, and homes developed in collaboration with YWCA Metro Vancouver; The Cascades features 14 dedicated amenity spaces, from a full gym and wellness centre to rooftop lounges, an indoor sport court, private dining, co-working, a recording studio, and a karaoke lounge. There will also be 17,000+ sq ft of community service retail, and a public plaza. The Cascades will be professionally managed directly by Chard.

About Chard:

Chard is a Vancouver-based, family-owned real estate company with a reputation for creating thoughtfully designed spaces that enrich and strengthen communities in Vancouver and Victoria. With over 30 years of expertise, Chard specializes in developing large-scale residential and commercial properties, including purpose-built rental housing, market condominiums, strata commercial spaces, and hotel developments.

As a full-service real estate company, Chard is dedicated to fostering long-term value and care within the communities it serves. Through its comprehensive property and asset management services, Chard ensures its spaces are places where Residents feel safe, valued, and connected.

Chard proudly partners with local stakeholders and organizations such as BC Housing and YWCA Metro Vancouver to deliver inclusive, community-focused housing solutions. Chard’s portfolio includes ownership of 1.5 million square feet of property, nearly 1,600 homes, 500,000 square feet of commercial space, and over 3,000 rental homes currently under construction across Vancouver, North Vancouver, and Victoria.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a413002c-e7d6-4913-b6f5-151693df30d0