Axonius Launches AI Agent and MCP Server to Seamlessly Connect Asset Intelligence to Enterprise AI

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management, today announced new AI security capabilities for the Axonius Asset Cloud : the Axonius AI Agent and Axonius MCP Server. Combined, the capabilities enable security and IT teams to act on trusted asset context directly from their AI tools to accelerate response across the expanding attack surface. Additionally, Axonius is introducing Docs for AI to empower AI tools to leverage the trusted asset context in the Axonius Asset Cloud.

Across the industry, security and IT teams are using large language models (LLMs) to investigate alerts and deploy AI agents on remediation work. However, most AI tools still have no direct way to query an organization’s asset data or act on what they find. Getting that context in front of an AI system typically means an export, a custom integration, or copying data by hand.

Even the AI tools that can already reach into an environment are working from an inventory nobody has verified. Faster access alone does not solve the underlying trust problem. According to a 2026 Axonius report , only 45% of organizations said they successfully consolidate asset and exposure data from many systems into a single view. This means most AI initiatives today are built on a foundation that has not been checked.

Axonius is closing that gap from both directions (i.e. the query side and action side) with the following:

Axonius AI Agent: AI is marking a shift in how organizations manage their assets. With the Axonius AI Agent, Axonius enables security and IT teams to ask complex cybersecurity and asset intelligence questions in plain English, and get clear, actionable insights in seconds. The sessions don’t reset, which means that the AI agent can reason from the continuously reconciled asset model and learn about the user. The AI agent is also interoperable with the Axonius MCP Server, so trusted asset context flows into other AI tools already in use.

AI is marking a shift in how organizations manage their assets. With the Axonius AI Agent, Axonius enables security and IT teams to ask complex cybersecurity and asset intelligence questions in plain English, and get clear, actionable insights in seconds. The sessions don’t reset, which means that the AI agent can reason from the continuously reconciled asset model and learn about the user. The AI agent is also interoperable with the Axonius MCP Server, so trusted asset context flows into other AI tools already in use. Axonius MCP Server: Model context protocol (MCP) is the emerging standard for linking AI systems to outside data sources. The Axonius MCP Server translates natural language questions into Axonius Query Language (AQL) and returns live answers. It connects with AI tools already in use by security and IT teams, and it gives any AI workflow a governed source of asset truth.

Model context protocol (MCP) is the emerging standard for linking AI systems to outside data sources. The Axonius MCP Server translates natural language questions into Axonius Query Language (AQL) and returns live answers. It connects with AI tools already in use by security and IT teams, and it gives any AI workflow a governed source of asset truth. Docs for AI: AI tools need context to deliver value, and that includes documentation on how to interact with the Axonius Asset Cloud. Most security tools fail in providing documentation for both humans and AI. Axonius is making documentation publicly available and optimized for LLM ingestion. No need to set up an MCP, sign-up to a portal, or buy software to use it.





“Every AI tool deployed by security and IT teams is only as good as the asset data behind it,” said Moshe Ben Simon, chief product officer at Axonius. “The Axonius AI Agent and Axonius MCP Server give the AI tools you already use a direct line to real-time asset data. That is the difference between an AI that guesses, and an AI that knows your environment.”

The Axonius AI Agent and Axonius MCP Server extend the Axonius Asset Cloud to AI tools already running inside an organization’s environment. The premise being that AI-driven detection, prioritization, and remediation only works if AI systems have an accurate, up-to-date picture of an environment to act on.

Availability

Axonius AI Agent is in preview.

Axonius MCP Server is available to customers in early access.

Docs for AI is generally available to customers.





Additional Resources

About Axonius

Axonius is the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management. The Axonius Asset Cloud is the one source of truth for assets and exposures across an organization’s entire environment, providing all the right context to prioritize risks and coordinate fixes. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

The power to transform asset intelligence into intelligent action. Learn more at www.axonius.com .