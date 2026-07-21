FFB Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results:

 | Source: FFB Bancorp FFB Bancorp

FRESNO, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFB Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTCQX: FFBB), the parent company of FFB Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.48 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $4.59 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026, and $6.04 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $10.06 million, or $3.40 per diluted share, compared to $14.13 million, or $4.50 per diluted share, for the same period in 2025. All results are unaudited.

Second Quarter 2026 Summary: As of, or for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to the quarters ended March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively:

  • Total portfolio of loans increased 4% to $1.26 billion from the previous quarter and increased 15% when compared to the same quarter for the prior year.
  • Total deposits increased 3% to $1.38 billion from the previous quarter and increased 12% when compared to the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Total assets increased 3% to $1.62 billion from the previous quarter and increased 10% when compared to the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Shareholder equity remained stable at $182.78 million from the previous quarter's $182.84 million and increased 5% when compared to the same quarter for the prior year.
  • Book value per common share increased 3% to $63.80, from $61.85 in the previous quarter, and increased 12% from $56.87 the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Operating revenue (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus non-interest income) increased 5% to $24.05 million from the previous quarter and decreased 12% when compared to the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Net interest margin decreased 18 basis points to 4.71% from the previous quarter and decreased 38 basis points when compared to the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Provision for credit loss expense increased to $1.54 million from $776,000 in the previous quarter and decreased 51% from $3.16 million the same quarter of the prior year.
  • Return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 11.99%.
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.35%.
  • The Company’s tangible common equity ratio was 11.30%, while the Bank’s regulatory leverage capital ratio was 12.20%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.83% at June 30, 2026.

“Our second quarter results highlight the momentum we continue to see across the franchise, with strong growth in loans, deposits, and total assets despite a challenging operating environment," said Steve Miller, President & CEO. "Importantly, our year to date 5.37% loan growth was achieved while also selling more than $94 million of loans, underscoring the strength of our production capabilities and customer relationships. As we continue to scale our technology-enabled operating model, expand our funding base, and deepen client relationships, we believe we are well positioned to drive sustainable earnings growth and create long-term shareholder value."

"During the quarter we've continued to make progress on the matters outlined in our consent order, although ultimate compliance will be determined by our regulators. We are confident we can find resolution with these items going forward."

Update on Stock Repurchase Program:

On January 26, 2026, the Company announced that it had authorized a plan to utilize up to $15.0 million of capital to repurchase shares of the Company’s common stock. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased 154,344 shares, at an average price of $85.69, totaling $13.23 million. This represented approximately 6.77% of total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2026. During the second quarter of 2026 the Company repurchased 91,577 shares, at an average price of $85.63, totaling $7.84 million. These purchases represent approximately 3.97% of total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2026.

Under the terms of the repurchase plan, the Company may repurchase shares of the Company's common stock from time to time, through December 31, 2026, in open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. Repurchases under the plan may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which would permit shares to be repurchased by the Company when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions. The timing, manner, price and exact amount of any repurchases by the Company will be determined at the Company’s discretion and depend on various factors including the performance of the Company's stock price, general market and economic conditions, applicable legal and regulatory requirements, availability of funds, and other relevant factors. Through December 31, 2026, the repurchase plan may be discontinued, suspended or restarted at any time.

Results of Operations

Quarter ended June 30, 2026:

Operating revenue, consisting of net interest income before the provision for credit losses and non-interest income, increased 5% to $24.05 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $22.91 million for the first quarter of 2026, and decreased 12% compared to $27.35 million for the second quarter a year ago. The quarter over quarter increase in operating revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was primarily the result of increases in loan and investment interest income, gain on sale of loans, and merchant services income, partially offset by an increase in interest expense. The decrease from the second quarter a year ago was primarily the result of a decrease in non-interest income, specifically the decrease in merchant services income.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased $256,000 to $18.08 million for the second quarter of 2026, from $17.82 million recorded in the last quarter, and decreased $27,000 when compared to $18.11 million recorded in the same quarter a year ago. The Company’s net interest margin (“NIM”) decreased 18 basis points to 4.71% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 4.89% for the prior quarter, and decreased by 38 basis points from 5.09% for the second quarter of 2025. “NIM declined during the quarter as funding costs continued to rise and due to the recognition of $423,000 in nonrecurring interest reversals related to loans migrating to non-accrual. The interest income reversals reduced second quarter NIM by 11bps. Excluding those nonrecurring reversals, underlying earning asset yields remained relatively stable. Looking ahead, our priorities are increasing core deposits, reducing wholesale funding dependence, and realizing the benefits of recent loan growth, which positions margin performance to improve over time," said Bhavneet Gill, EVP & Chief Financial Officer. "

The yield on earning assets was 6.00% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 6.11% for the previous quarter, and 6.18% for the second quarter a year ago. The cost to fund earning assets increased to 1.28% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 1.22% for the previous quarter, and 1.09% for the same quarter a year earlier. The increase in the cost to fund earnings assets was primarily the result of a continued reliance on wholesale funding due to the bank achieving strong loan production over the last few quarters but lagging its planned core deposit growth. Wholesale funding carried a weighted average rate of 3.95% and 4.01% for the second quarter of 2026 and first quarter of 2026, respectively. Management expects deposits for Bank customers and ISO partners to increase over the remainder of the year, which would allow a reduction in reliance on wholesale funding.

Total non-interest income was $5.97 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $5.09 million for the previous quarter, and $9.24 million for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in non-interest income, compared to the first quarter of 2026, was primarily driven by an increase in merchant services income and gain on sale of loans revenue. Merchant services income increased 16% to $2.91 million when compared to the previous quarter as processing volumes increased. There was a $1.37 million gain on the sale of loans during the second quarter of 2026, compared to a gain on the sale of loans of $941,000 in the previous quarter, and a gain on the sale of loans of $1.45 million during the second quarter 2025. The gain on the sale of loans during the quarter was primarily the result of $6.02 million in SBA, $60.71 million in multifamily, and $5.94 million in USDA loan sales that were completed during the quarter. These sales contributed $376,000, $421,000, and $355,000 in gain respectively.

Merchant services revenue increased 16% to $2.91 million when compared to the first quarter of 2026 and decreased 56% from $6.61 million when compared to the second quarter of 2025. The decrease over prior year was attributed to planned ISO partner exits, a reduction in ISO partner sponsorship volumes, and the reduction in FFB Payments revenue due to pricing competition. The increase in merchant services revenue over the prior quarter was primarily driven by increased processing volume from our remaining ISO partners who are now showing improved sales momentum.

Merchant ISO Processing Volumes (in thousands)
SourceQ2 2026Q1 2026Q4 2025Q3 2025Q2 2025
ISO Partner Sponsorship$2,877,437$2,477,113$2,773,101$3,099,287$5,347,695
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 22,165 28,520 21,679 19,023 20,766
FFB Payments- Direct Merchants 34,368 19,587 26,347 28,573 71,746
Total volume$2,933,970$2,525,220$2,821,127$3,146,883$5,440,207


Merchant ISO Processing Revenues (in thousands)
Source of RevenueQ2 2026Q1 2026Q4 2025Q3 2025Q2 2025
Net Revenue*:     
ISO Partner Sponsorship$1,332$1,188 $1,339 $1,937 $2,654
      
Gross Revenue:     
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 793 684  726  633  727
FFB Payments- Direct Merchants 780 624  580  640  3,228
  1,573 1,308  1,306  1,273  3,955
Gross Expense:     
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 689 724  883  780  708
FFB Payments- Direct Merchants 657 593  720  801  2,179
  1,346 1,317  1,603  1,581  2,887
Net Revenue:     
FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 104 (40) (157) (147) 19
FFB Payments- Direct Merchants 123 31  (140) (161) 1,049
FFB Payments Net Revenue 227 (9) (297) (308) 1,068
Net Merchant Services Income:$1,559$1,179 $1,042 $1,629 $3,722

*ISO Partner Sponsorship is recognized net of expense in Merchant Services Income. FFB Payments revenues are recognized on a gross basis in Merchant Services Income and Merchant Services expenses are recognized in Non-Interest Expense.

Overall, total merchant services revenue for the second quarter of 2026, net of merchant services operating expense, increased 32% when compared to the first quarter of 2026.

Total deposit fee income increased 10% to $1.00 million for the second quarter of 2026 from the $912,000 recorded in the previous quarter and increased 18% from the $854,000 recorded in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in the current quarter is primarily driven by $153,000 in revenue generated from our new FX platform launched in 2025.

Non-interest expense decreased 6% to $14.96 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $15.98 million from the previous quarter, and decreased 5%, compared to the $15.77 million recorded for the second quarter 2025. The decrease on a year-over-year comparison was driven by decreases in merchant services operating expense. Compared to the first quarter of 2026, the decrease in non-interest expense was attributed to decreases in salaries and employee benefit expense and other operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in professional fees.

Salaries and employee benefits increased 4% to $8.34 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $8.00 million for the second quarter 2025. The increase year-over-year was primarily the result of expense associated with the increase in full-time employees. Full-time employees increased to 191 at June 30, 2026, compared to 181 full-time employees a year earlier. Total salaries and employee benefits decreased 7% from $9.01 million in the previous quarter. The quarterly decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense was primarily due to a $506,000 reduction in payroll tax expense from payout of annual bonuses in the first quarter.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased 37% from a year ago, representing 3% of non-interest expense, and decreased 10% from the previous quarter. These increases year-over-year are the result of additional rent and other expenses related to office expansion. During the quarter expenses related to furniture and other equipment decreased. Merchant operating expense totaled $1.35 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $2.89 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $1.32 million for the previous quarter. The decrease in merchant operating expense, compared to the second quarter of 2025, is attributed to fluctuations in volume and revenue for the FFB Payments lines of business. Merchant operating expenses include interchange fees, chargebacks, partnership fees, and other card brand fees.

Professional fees, which consist of legal, audit, and consulting expenses, increased 22% to $1.23 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.01 million for the second quarter 2025. Total professional fees increased 20% from $1.03 million in the previous quarter. "Current quarter professional fees included increased audit fees and consulting fees, partially offset by a reduction in legal fees. The increase in consulting and other professional fees is primarily driven by new product and service development the Bank is planning to launch to support our long-term strategy," noted Gill.

Data and technology expenses increased 5% to $1.62 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.53 million for the second quarter 2025. Data and technology expenses decreased 6% from $1.73 million in the previous quarter. The increase in data and technology expense year over year is primarily due to new products and services and enhancements to the Company's AML/CFT, compliance, and merchant services programs. “Our strategy continues to be focused on maximizing existing systems while selectively deploying AI and automation to improve productivity and avoid unnecessary headcount growth,” said Miller. “The decreased cost in the current quarter is the result of seeing opportunities to eliminate or consolidate redundant platforms and automate key functions. Our priority is ensuring our teams are supported through these changes while driving higher‑quality, more efficient outcomes.”

Other operating expense decreased 2% or $36,000 to $1.95 million from a year earlier and decreased $413,000 from the previous quarter. The quarterly decrease resulted from a recovery of $120,000 in previously recorded operating losses and a $320,000 decrease in director fee expense.

The efficiency ratio was 62.20% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 57.15% for the same quarter a year ago, and 69.89% for the previous quarter, which is primarily the result of changes in other operating expenses. This ratio can also fluctuate period-over-period based on changes in merchant services' gross revenues and associated expenses. In addition to the primary efficiency ratio, the Company also calculates an adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, where merchant services' gross expense is netted against merchant services' revenue in non-interest income. This expense would traditionally be included in non-interest expense. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 59.96% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 52.14% for the same quarter a year ago, and 68.05% for the previous quarter. “We are making intentional investments in technology, talent, and products to position the Company for sustainable balance sheet growth and higher recurring revenue. While these actions impact the efficiency ratio in the near term, we expect operating leverage to improve as growth accelerates over the next several quarters, driving the efficiency ratio lower,” said Miller.

Six months ended June 30, 2026:

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, operating revenue decreased 16% to $46.97 million, compared to $55.83 million for the same period in 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net interest income before the provision for credit losses decreased 3% to $35.90 million, compared to $37.01 million for the same period in 2025. These decreases in revenue are attributed to increases in interest bearing liabilities and cost of funds, though partially offset by the growth in the loan portfolio. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the yield on earning assets was 6.05% compared to 6.24% for the same period in 2025, while the cost to fund earning assets was 1.25% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 1.02% for the same period in 2025.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, non-interest income decreased 41% to $11.07 million compared to $18.82 million for the same period in 2025. The year-over-year decrease in non-interest income is primarily attributed to the decrease of merchant services income; the result of strategic partner exits that occurred in 2025. This decrease was partially offset by increases in the gains recorded on the sale of loans and other operating income.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, operating expenses decreased 4% to $30.94 million from $32.24 million for the same period in 2025. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased 8% to $17.35 million as a result of the increase in FTE. Other operating expenses decreased 10% to $4.31 million due to lower marketing and operating losses. There was a 56% decrease in merchant services operating expenses, driven by the decrease in processing volumes, to $2.66 million, which represents 9% of total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the efficiency ratio was 65.95%, compared to 57.49% for the same period ended June 30, 2025. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 63.90%, compared to 52.34% for the same period ended June 30, 2025.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 10% to $1.62 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.47 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased 3% compared to $1.57 billion at March 31, 2026.

The total loan portfolio increased 15%, or $168.74 million, to $1.26 billion, compared to $1.09 billion at June 30, 2025, and increased 4% from the $1.21 billion reported at March 31, 2026. "We're encouraged by the continued growth we've seen in the loan portfolio as this is attributed to the strong relationships we are able to build with new and existing clients," said Miller, "In the first half of 2026 we approved total commitments of $226.63 million which we believe is a testament to our strong pipeline and the result of the efforts of our growing team. The team is confident in our loan pipeline development, and now we need to continue to right-size the funding side to maximize our NIM for the remainder of the year."

Commercial real estate loans increased 6% year-over-year to $724.17 million, representing 57% of total loans at June 30, 2026. The CRE portfolio includes $61.98 million in short-term bridge loans for transitional projects of multifamily properties. The short-term bridge loans are conservatively underwritten with minimum DSCR and liquidity requirements.

The real estate construction and land development loan portfolio increased 170% from a year ago to $34.49 million, representing 3% of total loans, while residential RE 1-4 family loans totaled $42.81 million, or 3% of loans, at June 30, 2026, compared to $17.07 million one year ago.

The commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio increased 16% to $300.53 million, at June 30, 2026, compared to $260.08 million a year earlier, and increased 3% from $291.74 million at March 31, 2026. C&I loans represented 24% of total loans at June 30, 2026.

Agriculture loans of $116.96 million represented 9% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2026. At June 30, 2026, the SBA, USDA, and other government agencies guaranteed loans totaled $62.99 million, or 5% of the loan portfolio.

Investment securities totaled $260.91 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $254.18 million a year earlier, and increased $7.96 million from $252.96 million at March 31, 2026. At June 30, 2026, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities portfolio of $17.99 million, compared to $25.41 million a year earlier, and $20.58 million at March 31, 2026. The Company’s investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 6.15 years at June 30, 2026, compared to 6.26 years at June 30, 2025, and 6.53 years at March 31, 2026. "At the end of the second quarter, we acquired the remaining investment associated with our $10.0 million subordinated debt at approximately a 9% discount to par value," noted Gill. "We currently expect to redeem the debt at par during the third quarter of 2026, which will result in a gain on the investment while also eliminating the associated debt obligation and reducing future interest expense."

Total deposits increased 12%, or $149.94 million, to $1.38 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to $1.23 billion from a year earlier, and increased 3% from $1.34 billion when compared to March 31, 2026. Non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased 4% to $726.64 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $759.30 million at June 30, 2025, and decreased 2% from $740.01 million at March 31, 2026 as a result of a shift in deposit balances migrating to interest bearing categories. Non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 52% of total deposits at June 30, 2026. Certificates of deposits increased 2%, or $2.67 million, during the quarter. Wholesale deposits, which primarily consist of brokered CDs and ICS one-way buy deposits, totaled $156.75 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $103.94 million from a year earlier, and $143.25 million at March 31, 2026. Management intends to reduce wholesale deposit reliance through growth in Bank core customers and the expansion of existing ISO partner relationships.

Included in total non-interest bearing deposits at June 30, 2026 are $71.97 million from ISO partners for merchant reserves, $11.88 million from ISO partners for settlement, and $5.27 million in ISO partner operating accounts, totaling $89.11 million. These deposits represent 12% of non-interest bearing deposits and 6% of total deposits. At June 30, 2025 there was $75.83 million from ISO partners for merchant reserves, $45.24 million from ISO partners for settlement, and $11.61 million in ISO partner operating accounts, totaling $132.68 million or 18% of non-interest bearing deposits and 11% of total deposits. These decreases were the result of strategic partner exits completed during 2025.

The Company has continued its regional loan production office ("LPO") expansion during 2026 by adding a receivables financing team which utilizes a third party platform, Business Manager, to efficiently manage this unique business line. The Business Manager product line is led by a senior business leader and a support team acquired late in 2025. They have a nationwide approach while also supporting the core bank commercial lenders in cross-selling this product. To date the Bank has approved $83.75 million in loan commitments, an increase of $32.15 million over the previous quarter, with average utilization of 46%. This business line anticipates growing corresponding deposit reserves to an average of 30% of the loan balances.

We organize our loan and deposit operations into three geographic regions in California. The regions are represented by two regional heads in the Central Valley, one in Northern California, and two in Southern California. Loan and deposit totals by region or business line had the following balances as of June 30, 2026:

Balances by Region or Business Line as of June 30, 2026 (in thousands)
 Loans  Deposits
Central California$792,642 Central California$956,631
Northern California 23,139 Northern California 39,848
Southern California 106,656 Southern California 126,608
Wholesale Multifamily 211,703 Wholesale Funding 159,033
SBA 126,562 Merchant Services 102,466
Total$1,260,702 Total$1,384,586


There were $25.00 million in short-term borrowings at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, and $16.00 million at June 30, 2025. The Company primarily utilizes FHLB advances and the Federal Reserve discount window for short-term borrowings. The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at June 30, 2026:

Liquidity Source (in thousands)June 30, 2026March 31, 2026
   
Cash and cash equivalents$47,457$42,974
Unpledged investment securities, fair value 23,231 99,789
FHLB advance capacity 352,774 311,409
Federal Reserve discount window capacity 148,288 149,466
Correspondent bank unsecured lines of credit 71,500 71,500
 $643,250$675,138


The total primary and secondary liquidity of $643.25 million at June 30, 2026 represents a decrease of $31.89 million in primary and secondary liquidity quarter-over-quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by sales of multifamily loans that were previously pledged to FHLB as secondary liquidity, partially offset by the pledging of previously unpledged securities to FHLB.

Shareholders’ equity increased 5% to $182.78 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $173.91 million from a year ago, and remained consistent with the $182.84 million reported at March 31, 2026. Book value per common share increased 12% to $63.80, at June 30, 2026, compared to $56.87 at June 30, 2025, and increased 3% from $61.85 at March 31, 2026. The tangible common equity ratio was 11.30% at June 30, 2026, compared to 11.80% a year earlier, and 11.62% at March 31, 2026. Book value has continued to improve as a result of quarterly net income and a reduction in shares outstanding through share repurchases.

At the Bank level, unrealized losses and gains reflected in AOCI are not included in regulatory capital. As a result, Tier-1 capital at the Bank for regulatory purposes was $199.34 million at quarter end excluding the unrealized loss. The regulatory leverage capital ratio was 12.20% for the current quarter, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.83%, exceeding regulatory minimums to be considered well-capitalized.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonperforming loans and other real estate owned, increased 27.44% to $44.24 million, or 2.74% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, compared to $34.71 million, or 2.21% of total assets, from the previous quarter. "Although nonperforming assets increased during the quarter, the change was driven primarily by two C&I relationships that are 75% SBA guaranteed. Management is actively working with both borrowers to establish structured repayment plans, enhance collectability, and obtain additional collateral where appropriate, while pursuing all available resolution strategies to maximize recovery. Of the $44.24 million in nonperforming loans, $21.89 million is covered by SBA guarantees, while 53.32% of the remaining $22.35 million potential exposure is secured by real estate," added Miller, "We continue to actively evaluate all resolution strategies and are focused on achieving the best available outcome. Since establishing our Wholesale Multifamily business line eight years ago, we have experienced only one problem loan relationship which we believe can be resolved appropriately in the near term." Total delinquent loans decreased to $2.97 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $6.67 million at March 31, 2026.

Past due accruing loans 30-60 days were $2.68 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $6.31 million at March 31, 2026, and $1.80 million at June 30, 2025. There were $59,000 in past due accruing loans from 60-90 days at June 30, 2026, compared to $315,000 at March 31, 2026, and $1.02 million in past due accruing loans from 60-90 days a year earlier. Past due accruing loans 90+ days at quarter end totaled $231,000 at June 30, 2026, compared to $45,000 at March 31, 2026, and $46,000 at June 30, 2025.

Of the $2.97 million in past due accruing loans at June 30, 2026, $231,000 were purchased government guaranteed loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA for the full payment of the principal plus interest.

Delinquent Loan SummaryDelinquent accruing loans 30-59 days

Delinquent accruing loans 60-89 days

Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days

Total

Govt. Guaranteed Amount

Unguaranteed Amount

(in thousands)
       
Loan type      
Commercial and industrial$2,195$59$45$2,299$45$2,254
Commercial real estate:      
CRE owner-occupied 480   480 432 48
Agriculture   186 186 186 
 $2,675$59$231$2,965$663$2,302


Non-Accrual Loan SummaryTotal

Govt. Guaranteed Amount

Unguaranteed Amount

Individual Allowance (ACL)

(in thousands)
     
Loan Type    
Commercial and industrial$28,352$20,199$8,153$5,316
Commercial real estate:    
Multifamily 10,000  10,000 2,895
CRE owner-occupied 5,885 1,691 4,194 83
 $44,237$21,890$22,347$8,294


There was a $1.54 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $3.16 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter a year ago, and a $776,000 provision for credit losses recorded in the first quarter of 2026. The provision recorded during the second quarter of 2026 is primarily the result of the individual allowances associated with two commercial and industrial relationships migrating to non-accrual.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.40% at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026. The Company individually evaluates non-accrual loans in the allowance for credit losses. The increase in non-accrual loans has resulted in carrying a higher level of reserve over the last several quarters. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to the total, non-guaranteed, loan portfolio was 1.47%, as of June 30, 2026, and the total non-guaranteed exposure of the SBA loan portfolio was $48.89 million, consisting of 244 loans.

"As we execute our strategic plan, which includes process improvement, we have centralized collections and special asset management into one unit to better manage under-performing assets,” added Miller. “We incurred net charge-offs of $1,280,000 during the current quarter, compared to $691,000 in net charge-offs in the previous quarter. The charge-offs recognized in the quarter were primarily attributed to several unsecured small business loans and unguaranteed portions of SBA loans that had been previously fully reserved. We have consistently expressed our concerns about the SBA portfolio performance due to market conditions over the last several years. In addition to making leadership changes in our SBA business, we have also adjusted the internal credit management process and tailored underwriting standards in several verticals based on postmortems from our SBA losses.”

About FFB Bancorp

FFB Bancorp, formerly Communities First Financial Corporation, a bank holding company established in 2014, is the parent company of FFB Bank, founded in 2005 in Fresno, California. As a leading SBA Lender in California’s Central Valley and one of the few direct acquiring banks in the United States, FFB Bank offers clients a range of personal and business checking accounts, payment processes, and loan programs. Among the Bank’s awards and accomplishments, it was ranked #1 on American Banker’s list of the Top 20 Publicly Traded Banks under $2 Billion in Assets for 2024. The Bank was also ranked by S&P Global in 2025 as the #34 best performing US community bank under $3 billion in assets. The Company has also received recognition as part of the OTCQX Best 50 Companies for 2019, 2023, and 2024. For additional information, you can visit the Company’s website at www.ffb.bank or by contacting a representative at 559-439-0200.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; the impact of the Consent Order on our financial condition and results of operations; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates, and in particular, actions taken by the Federal Reserve to try and control inflation; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company’s business; international developments; the tariff strategy of the Trump administration, and its related effects on the agriculture industry and connected businesses in the Central Valley; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances after today, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

 Member FDIC

Select Financial Information and Ratios

For the Quarter Ended: Year to Date as of:
June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
BALANCE SHEET- ENDING BALANCES:         
Total assets$1,617,413  $1,573,506  $1,473,927     
Total portfolio loans 1,260,702   1,210,334   1,091,964     
Investment securities 260,911   252,955   254,177     
Total deposits 1,384,586   1,340,945   1,234,648     
Shareholders equity, net 182,784   182,842   173,908     
          
INCOME STATEMENT DATA         
Operating revenue 24,053   22,914   27,349   46,967   55,825 
Operating expense 14,961   15,976   15,768   30,937   32,235 
Pre-tax, pre-provision income 9,092   6,938   11,581   16,030   23,590 
Net income after tax 5,477   4,585   6,036   10,062   14,134 
          
SHARE DATA         
Basic earnings per share$1.89  $1.53  $1.95  $3.41  $4.51 
Fully diluted EPS$1.88  $1.53  $1.94  $3.40  $4.50 
Book value per common share$63.80  $61.85  $56.87     
Common shares outstanding 2,864,926   2,956,265   3,057,874     
Fully diluted shares 2,912,210   2,999,826   3,104,067   2,955,783   3,139,346 
FFBB - Stock price$85.75  $85.65  $78.00     
          
RATIOS         
Return on average assets 1.35%  1.19%  1.59%  1.28%  1.86%
Return on average equity 11.99%  9.93%  13.75%  10.96%  16.26%
Efficiency ratio 62.20%  69.89%  57.15%  65.95%  57.49%
Adjusted efficiency ratio 59.96%  68.05%  52.14%  63.90%  52.34%
Yield on earning assets 6.00%  6.11%  6.18%  6.05%  6.24%
Yield on investment securities 3.72%  3.48%  4.13%  3.60%  4.25%
Yield on portfolio loans 6.56%  6.55%  6.70%  6.56%  6.75%
Cost to fund earning assets 1.28%  1.22%  1.09%  1.25%  1.02%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.90%  2.83%  2.81%  2.87%  2.71%
Net Interest Margin 4.71%  4.89%  5.09%  4.80%  5.22%
Equity to assets 11.30%  11.62%  11.80%    
Net loan to deposit ratio 89.54%  90.09%  86.91%    
Full time equivalent employees 191   199   181     
          
BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGES         
Total assets 1,624,113   1,557,814   1,525,601   1,591,146   1,528,570 
Total portfolio loans 1,252,046   1,215,806   1,112,380   1,234,026   1,094,712 
Investment securities 252,879   240,666   289,127   246,806   307,312 
Total deposits 1,410,161   1,328,707   1,281,357   1,369,659   1,290,901 
Shareholders equity, net 183,148   187,270   176,074   185,198   175,247 


Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)June 30, 2026

 March 31, 2026

 June 30, 2025

(in thousands)  
ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks$31,566  $35,993  $55,897 
Interest bearing deposits in banks 15,891   6,981   21,347 
CDs in other banks       1,722 
Investment securities 260,911   252,955   254,177 
Loans held for sale    18,328    
      
Construction & land development 34,486   29,718   12,784 
Residential RE 1-4 family 42,811   40,515   17,066 
Commercial real estate 724,165   726,774   683,743 
Agriculture 116,963   100,490   109,926 
Commercial and industrial 300,527   291,739   260,082 
Business manager 41,075   20,353   6,728 
Consumer and other 675   745   1,635 
Portfolio loans 1,260,702   1,210,334   1,091,964 
Deferred fees & costs (3,349)  (3,582)  (3,541)
Allowance for credit losses (17,640)  (16,999)  (15,330)
Loans, net 1,239,713   1,189,753   1,073,093 
      
Non-marketable equity investments 11,198   10,419   9,809 
Cash value of life insurance 13,005   12,900   12,594 
Other real estate owned       949 
Accrued interest and other assets 45,129   46,177   44,339 
Total assets$1,617,413  $1,573,506  $1,473,927 
      
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY     
Non-interest bearing deposits$726,636  $740,014  $759,300 
Interest checking 135,611   135,236   75,815 
Savings 50,181   49,727   49,657 
Money market 299,648   246,128   183,071 
Certificates of deposits 172,510   169,840   166,805 
Total deposits 1,384,586   1,340,945   1,234,648 
Short-term borrowings 25,000   25,000   16,000 
Long-term debt 9,901   9,896   38,086 
Other liabilities 15,142   14,823   11,285 
Total liabilities 1,434,629   1,390,664   1,300,019 
      
Common stock 37,535   38,235   29,501 
Retained earnings 157,900   159,079   162,272 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,651)  (14,472)  (17,865)
Shareholders' equity 182,784   182,842   173,908 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,617,413  $1,573,506  $1,473,927 


Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited)Quarter ended: Year to date:
(in thousands)June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025
          
INTEREST INCOME:         
Loan interest income$20,477 $19,644 $18,582  $40,121 $36,651 
Investment income 2,345  2,067  2,978   4,412  6,477 
Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks 79  205  270   284  844 
Dividends from non-marketable equity 90  350  141   440  272 
Total interest income 22,991  22,266  21,971   45,257  44,244 
          
INTEREST EXPENSE:         
Int. on deposits 4,765  4,068  3,288   8,833  6,178 
Int. on short-term borrowings 35  24  126   59  158 
Int. on long-term debt 112  351  451   463  902 
Total interest expense 4,912  4,443  3,865   9,355  7,238 
Net interest income 18,079  17,823  18,106   35,902  37,006 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 1,541  776  3,157   2,317  4,321 
Net interest income after provision 16,538  17,047  14,949   33,585  32,685 
          
NON-INTEREST INCOME:         
Total deposit fee income 1,004  912  854   1,916  1,703 
Debit / credit card interchange income 198  178  215   376  407 
Merchant services income 2,905  2,496  6,609   5,401  14,473 
Gain on sale of loans 1,366  941  1,446   2,307  1,707 
Gain (loss) on sale of investments   55  (243)  55  (243)
Other operating income 501  509  362   1,010  772 
Total non-interest income 5,974  5,091  9,243   11,065  18,819 
          
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:         
Salaries & employee benefits 8,336  9,010  8,002   17,346  16,058 
Occupancy expense 483  535  352   1,018  705 
Merchant services operating expense 1,346  1,317  2,887   2,663  6,060 
Professional fees 1,230  1,027  1,009   2,257  1,828 
Data & technology expense 1,618  1,726  1,534   3,344  2,801 
Other operating expense 1,948  2,361  1,984   4,309  4,783 
Total non-interest expense 14,961  15,976  15,768   30,937  32,235 
          
Income before provision for income tax 7,551  6,162  8,424   13,713  19,269 
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,074  1,577  2,388   3,651  5,135 
Net income$5,477 $4,585 $6,036  $10,062 $14,134 

        

ASSET QUALITYJune 30, 2026

 March 31, 2026

 June 30, 2025

(in thousands)  
Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days$2,675  $6,307  $1,796 
Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days 59   315   1,020 
Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days 231   45   46 
Total delinquent accruing loans$2,965  $6,667  $2,862 
      
Loans on non-accrual$44,237  $34,713  $26,285 
Other real estate owned       949 
Nonperforming assets$44,237  $34,713  $27,234 
      
Delinquent 30-60 / Total Loans 0.21%  0.52%  0.16%
Delinquent 60-90 / Total Loans %  0.03%  0.09%
Delinquent 90+ / Total Loans 0.02%  %  %
Delinquent Loans / Total Loans 0.24%  0.55%  0.26%
Non-accrual / Total Loans 3.51%  2.87%  2.41%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 2.74%  2.21%  1.85%
      
Year-to-date charge-off activity     
Charge-offs$1,998  $702  $772 
Recoveries 27   11    
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$1,971  $691  $772 
Annualized net loan losses to average loans 0.32%  0.23%  0.14%
      
CREDIT LOSS RESERVE RATIOS:     
Allowance for credit losses$17,640  $16,999  $15,330 
      
Total loans$1,260,702  $1,210,334  $1,091,964 
Purchased govt. guaranteed loans$2,144  $13,891  $15,138 
Originated govt. guaranteed loans$60,848  $49,134  $38,224 
      
ACL / Total loans 1.40%  1.40%  1.40%
ACL / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (purchased) 1.40%  1.42%  1.42%
ACL / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans 1.47%  1.48%  1.48%
ACL / Total assets 1.09%  1.08%  1.04%


SELECT FINANCIAL TREND INFORMATION

For the Quarter Ended:
June 30, 2026March 31, 2026December 31, 2025September 30, 2025June 30, 2025
BALANCE SHEET- PERIOD END     
Total assets$1,617,413 $1,573,506 $1,581,522 $1,499,233 $1,473,927 
Loans held for sale   18,328    23,457   
Loans held for investment 1,260,702  1,210,334  1,196,424  1,121,924  1,091,964 
Investment securities 260,911  252,955  240,997  248,282  254,177 
      
Non-interest bearing deposits 726,636  740,014  786,249  758,237  759,300 
Interest bearing deposits 657,950  600,931  557,400  500,024  475,348 
Total deposits 1,384,586  1,340,945  1,343,649  1,258,261  1,234,648 
Short-term borrowings 25,000  25,000    7,000  16,000 
Long-term debt 9,901  9,896  38,153  38,125  38,086 
      
Total equity 195,435  197,314  197,251  193,753  191,773 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,651) (14,472) (12,456) (14,329) (17,865)
Shareholders' equity 182,784  182,842  184,795  179,424  173,908 
      
QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT     
Interest income$22,991 $22,266 $22,420 $22,029 $21,971 
Interest expense 4,912  4,443  4,338  3,975  3,865 
Net interest income 18,079  17,823  18,082  18,054  18,106 
Non-interest income 5,974  5,091  5,253  5,438  9,243 
Gross revenue 24,053  22,914  23,335  23,492  27,349 
      
Provision for credit losses 1,541  776  3,932  687  3,157 
      
Non-interest expense 14,961  15,976  14,732  14,273  15,768 
Net income before tax 7,551  6,162  4,671  8,532  8,424 
Tax provision 2,074  1,577  1,458  2,296  2,388 
Net income after tax 5,477  4,585  3,213  6,236  6,036 
      
BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGE BALANCE     
Total assets$1,624,113 $1,557,814 $1,569,615 $1,480,234 $1,525,601 
Loans held for sale 24,214  315  292  1,190   
Loans held for investment 1,252,046  1,215,806  1,190,626  1,120,353  1,112,380 
Investment securities 252,879  240,666  245,335  251,213  289,127 
      
Non-interest bearing deposits 751,008  745,288  785,452  751,139  812,753 
Interest bearing deposits 659,153  583,419  532,365  493,430  468,604 
Total deposits 1,410,161  1,328,707  1,317,817  1,244,569  1,281,357 
Short-term borrowings 3,011  2,921    446  11,110 
Long-term debt 9,899  23,397  38,153  38,107  38,068 
      
Shareholders' equity 183,148  187,270  187,713  175,101  176,074 


Contact: Steve Miller - President & CEO
Bhavneet Gill – EVP & CFO
(559) 439-0200


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