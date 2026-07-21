Stack Digital Launches MeridianOS™, an All-in-One Business Platform Built Directly Into a Company's Own Website

ST. CHARLES, Mo., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Digital LLC, a Missouri-based software and web engineering firm, today announced the launch of MeridianOS™, a complete business operating platform built directly into a client's own custom website. MeridianOS unifies CRM, scheduling and dispatch, estimates, invoicing, online payments, two-way business texting, employee time tracking, and online booking behind a single login on the business's own domain.

The launch targets a persistent problem for small and mid-sized service businesses: operational sprawl across rented software. A typical contractor, clinic, or home services company runs five or more subscriptions - one for scheduling, another for invoicing, another for texting, another for reviews - each billing per seat, each holding a fragment of the customer record, and none connected to the website that generated the lead.

“The software you rent is someone else's. Your website is yours,” said Samuel Daiber, Founder and Lead Engineer of Stack Digital. “A lead captured on your site becomes a customer, a job, and a paid invoice inside one system you own the front door to. Nothing gets retyped, and nothing falls through the crack between two apps that don't talk to each other.”

On MeridianOS, a website visitor who submits a contact form or books an open time slot becomes a CRM lead the same second. That lead converts to a customer record carrying every address, note, photo, and conversation; produces a branded estimate drawn from the company's own product catalog; and, on approval, becomes a scheduled job with team assignments and line items intact.

Day-to-day operations run through day, week, and month scheduling views with recurring jobs, alongside an employee portal where field staff clock in from their phones and document work with photos. On the revenue side, invoices carry the company's logo and terms on its own domain, with Stripe-powered card and bank transfer payment built in and automatic overdue reminders. Two-way SMS conversations and campaigns run from a dedicated business number, and dashboards report on leads, jobs, revenue, and expenses.

MeridianOS is offered under a single monthly retainer set by contract, with no per-user seats, no tiered feature paywalls, and no increases as headcount grows. Customizations are included, typically delivered within 24 hours.

Stack Digital performs the data migration itself, moving customers, jobs, invoices, payment history, and photos from a client's existing platform, reconciled to the dollar. Every site built on MeridianOS is guaranteed to score 100% on Google's SEO, Accessibility, and Best Practices benchmarks and is engineered for AI agent crawlability. Support is handled by a 100% U.S.-based team, with an average response time under five minutes.

“Everything the customer touches carries the client's brand,” Daiber said. “They book on your site, pay on your domain, and text your business line. There's no third-party portal with someone else's logo asking them to create another account.”

MeridianOS is available now. Request a walkthrough, including a review of current software spend and a quoted retainer, at https://www.stackdigital.com/meridian-os.

About Stack Digital

Stack Digital LLC is a Missouri-based web engineering and software firm serving small and mid-sized businesses. The company builds custom, high-performance websites and business platforms with an emphasis on owned infrastructure, technical excellence, and direct U.S.-based support. Learn more at https://www.stackdigital.com.

Media Contact

Samuel Daiber, Founder & Lead Engineer

Stack Digital LLC

Email: sam@stackdigital.com

Text: 636-940-9896

https://www.stackdigital.com