The Honest Company Announces Strategic Leadership Updates Across Finance and Investor Relations

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (Nasdaq: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products for everyone from babies to adults, today announced two updates to its finance and investor relations leadership team, including the promotion of Monica Baik to Senior Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations, and the appointment of Chris Mandeville as Vice President of Investor Relations.

These appointments build on the Company's strong finance organization and investor relations capabilities, reinforcing Honest's ability to execute its long-term growth strategy and deliver sustained shareholder value.

In this role, Baik will continue to lead the Company's FP&A organization and also oversee investor relations. Since Baik joined The Honest Company in 2025, she has played a key role in advancing the Company's financial planning capabilities and enabling a stronger business model. Prior to Honest, she held finance leadership roles scaling businesses at Blue Buffalo and General Mills, and also gained investor relations experience. Baik holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, a Bachelor of Science in Business from Indiana University, and is an inactive Certified Public Accountant.

Mandeville will lead the Company’s investor relations program and play a key role in long-term financial planning. Mandeville brings nearly 20 years of capital markets experience spanning the buy-side, sell-side and investor relations. Most recently, he served as an independent investor relations consultant to Honest. Prior to this role, he served as the Vice President, Investor Relations at Chobani LLC, was a Managing Director at ICR Inc, and held various equity research roles at Jefferies and Canaccord Genuity. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Bentley University and is both a CFA Charterholder and Investor Relations Charter (IRC) holder.

About The Honest Company

Founded in 2012, The Honest Company (Nasdaq: HNST) is on a mission to create personal care that raises the standards of clean and brings joy to each and every moment. By combining thoughtful design with science-based innovation, the Company delivers cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed personal care products for everyone from babies to adults – showing you don’t have to compromise between performance and peace of mind.

The Honest Standard, the Company’s rigorous set of guiding principles that shape every step of product innovation and development, reflects Honest’s ongoing dedication to safety, transparency and integrity. As a leader in Clean Conscious® products, Honest continues to set a new standard for clean formulations, bringing joy to a community that seeks authenticity, transparency and efficacy in everyday essentials. Honest products are available nationwide at major retailers, including Amazon, Target and Walmart. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Chris Mandeville

cmandeville@thehonestcompany.com

Media Contact:

Brenna Israel Mast

bisrael@thehonestcompany.com