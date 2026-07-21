Everlert, Inc. (OTC: EVLI) To Begin Trading as American Gold & Copper Inc. Under the New Symbol AGCI

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everlert, Inc. (OTC: EVLI) (“Everlert” or the “Company”), announced that FINRA has completed the Company’s previously announced corporate action changing the Company’s legal name to American Gold & Copper Inc. and its trading symbol to AGCI. The corporate action becomes effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. The completion of the corporate action aligns the Company’s public identity with its current operating strategy following its previously announced reverse merger and transition to the American Gold & Copper platform.

“Completion of the name and ticker symbol change represents another important milestone in the Company’s transition to American Gold & Copper,” said Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of the Company. “It aligns our public identity with the business we are building as we continue executing our strategy of acquiring and advancing gold, copper, and other mineral opportunities.”

Companies Continue Working Toward Definitive Agreements for the Rimrock Project

American Gold & Copper and Rimrock Exploration Partners, LLC continue working together to finalize the definitive agreements relating to the Company’s proposed acquisition of a 100% interest in the Rimrock Copper-Gold Project located in Lander County, Nevada. Management from both organizations continues to work closely to finalize the remaining commercial and legal terms of the transaction, with the objective of executing the definitive agreements as soon as practicable, subject to completion of customary documentation, due diligence, and any required approvals.

According to information provided by Rimrock and historical technical materials made available to the Company, the Rimrock Project consists of approximately 77 unpatented federal mining claims covering approximately 1,540 acres (623 hectares) within Nevada’s Battle Mountain Mining District, one of North America’s most productive historic mining districts. The project includes a district-scale copper-gold exploration system extending approximately 17 kilometers along a continuous corridor of hydrothermal alteration, coincident geochemical anomalies, and multiple geophysical targets.

The project hosts numerous drill-ready exploration targets identified through geological mapping, drilling, induced polarization (IP), gravity, magnetic, hyperspectral, and geochemical surveys. Based on historical technical information made available to the Company, the project exhibits geological characteristics that management believes warrant continued technical evaluation, including both epithermal copper-gold mineralization and the potential for a deeper porphyry copper-gold system.

References to other porphyry copper systems are intended solely to provide geological context regarding porphyry deposit types and are not intended to imply that the Rimrock Project contains similar mineralization, mineral resources, reserves, or economic potential.

“We are encouraged by the progress being made with Rimrock Exploration Partners as both companies continue working toward definitive agreements,” Mr. Nelson added. “If completed, the proposed acquisition would represent an important addition to the Company’s growing mineral project portfolio, and we look forward to continuing our technical and commercial due diligence.”

Corporate Development Update

In connection with its ongoing corporate transition, the Company has engaged a PCAOB-registered public accounting firm to conduct audits of its financial statements for the two most recent fiscal years as part of its preparation to become a fully reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Company has also selected a sponsoring broker to prepare and submit a Rule 15c2-11 application with FINRA.

About American Gold & Copper Inc.

American Gold & Copper Inc., currently quoted on the OTC Markets under the name Everlert, Inc. (OTC: EVLI) until the effectiveness of the Company’s FINRA-approved corporate name and trading symbol change on July 22, 2026, is a U.S. mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development, and advancement of copper, gold, silver, and other mineral resource opportunities. The Company’s initial operating focus is the continued technical evaluation and advancement of the Ascensión de Guarayos copper-gold-silver project in eastern Bolivia through its wholly owned subsidiaries American Copper & Gold Inc., South American Copper Ltd., and Minerasac SA S.R.L. Through disciplined acquisitions, technical evaluation, and responsible resource development, the Company is building a portfolio of mineral projects located in established mining jurisdictions with the objective of creating long-term shareholder value.

For additional background, South American Copper’s January 2026 Corporate Business Summary provided by the company, can be viewed here: South American Copper Business Summary

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s strategic plans for the continued evaluation and advancement of its Bolivian mining assets; anticipated additional technical review, exploration planning, development initiatives, financing activities, potential exchange listings, management expansion, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “will,” and similar expressions.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to capital availability, regulatory approvals, technical evaluation outcomes, commodity price volatility, political and operational risks in Bolivia, environmental and permitting matters, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, and other risks associated with development-stage public companies.

Certain technical and project information referenced in this release is derived from historical technical reports and supplementary technical materials reviewed by independent consultants. Such information has not been updated into a current technical report and should not be relied upon as a current compliant mineral resource or reserve estimate.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Investor Relations Contact:

American Gold & Copper Inc.

Email: info@americangoldandcopper.com

Web: https://americangoldandcopper.com

Web: https://southamericancopper.com/about/