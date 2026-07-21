Inflection AI is Shaping the Future of Personal Intelligence

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflection AI announced today the launch of Inflection AI Labs, an initiative dedicated to shaping the future of personal intelligence. The first Inflection AI Labs experiment is Pi Journeys, a new experience that helps people navigate through different life phases. Inflection AI pioneered the category of personal intelligence, and today marks the company's next chapter in defining what that category can become.

Inflection AI Labs serves as the company's engine for public experimentation and research. Among the first experiments from Inflection AI Labs is Pi Journeys, which was built with new approaches to memory and fine tuning based on insights developed from research into AI usage patterns. Pi Journeys is designed to meet people where they are in life. It helps them stay connected to the people and priorities that matter most with AI-supported tools that take their contacts and relationships into account. Unlike generalized AI assistants, Pi Journeys shapes itself and personalizes the experience around a person’s needs and life stage. Whether someone is becoming a parent, a caregiver, making a career change, embracing aging, managing a household, or navigating everyday life, Pi Journeys serves as a genuine partner that grows with them.

In addition to incubating new experimental technologies and products, Inflection AI Labs will publish ongoing research and technical papers on what personal intelligence looks like in practice. The first report is the State of Consumer AI Research Report, which includes new findings on how consumers use AI, and what they want from it:

The average AI consumer reports using roughly 2 different AI tools every day, and 3 per week.

When asked what future AI capabilities would be most valuable, people said they want more than a productivity tool. A few of the ways people said they want AI to help them include as a coach or mentor to motivate, a chef to suggest recipes, or a DJ to curate a playlist.

People reported choosing to use an AI based on values including: personalization, style and tone, context awareness, and emotional understanding.

The findings show that consumers are looking for multiple AI tools to help them in different parts of their lives, and that AI should be a relational tool, not just a transactional one. These insights are directly shaping how Inflection AI builds emotionally intelligent AI.

“We’re focused on building human-centered AI that understands you, knows what matters to you, makes you more capable, brings you closer to the people in your life, and helps you navigate your everyday life,” said Sean White, CEO of Inflection AI. “Our approach brings together state of the art AI capabilities combined with emotional, agentic and relational intelligence to shape AI to be more relational than transactional. Three years ago, we pioneered personal intelligence with one of the first foundation models and an adaptive conversational interface designed to meet you where you are, with text or voice, that learns and adapts with you through every interaction - not the other way around. We’re continuing to build AI that benefits humanity and gives people more agency.”

“Humans should be amplified by AI, not replaced. That's the principle Pi was built on,” said Reid Hoffman, Co-Founder of Inflection AI. “Every general-purpose technology in history, from the printing press to the automobile, gave people new superpowers. Personal intelligence is the next one, and this time everyone gets it. When that kind of agency is available to everyone, you get superagency. Pi helps you cultivate your better self, and that's something no replacement technology can do.”

Alongside Inflection AI Labs and Pi Journeys, Pi, the world's first personal intelligence, has an updated product experience with improvements to voice, conversation, and memory, plus new tools for reminders, to-do lists, and shopping. All of it runs on the Inflection AI stack orchestrated across custom fine-tuned models. The result is the same Pi people have come to rely on, personal intelligence that adapts to them, now more capable.

To learn more about Inflection AI, visit https://inflection.ai/

About Inflection AI

Inflection AI is a Public Benefit Corporation with the mission to harness the power of AI to improve human well-being and productivity. Inflection AI is empowering people and brands with human-centered, emotionally intelligent AI that transforms interactions from transactional to relational.

Inflection AI pioneered Personal Intelligence with Pi, the world's first Personal Intelligence partner, built to help people navigate their lives. Pi is powered by the Inflection AI stack orchestrated across custom fine-tuned models.

Media Contact:

Erica Jostedt

Head of Communications, Inflection AI

press@inflection.ai