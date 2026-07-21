First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 4, 2026

BRADENTON, Fla., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 4, 2026 before the market opens.

A conference call and webcast will follow at 8:00 AM ET, hosted by Chris Tomasso, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Ashlee Weisser, Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call via any one of three options:

Dial 201-389-0914, which will be answered by an operator

Pre-register by entering your information at this Call Me™ link

Join the webcast at https://investors.firstwatch.com/news-and-events/events



The webcast will be archived shortly after the call has concluded. For the dial-in and webcast options, the conference call should be accessed at least 10 minutes prior to its scheduled start.

About First Watch

First Watch is the leading Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using the freshest ingredients available. Guided by its “Follow the Sun” culinary philosophy, First Watch’s chef-driven menu rotates multiple times per year to feature the highest-quality flavors at their peak, offering elevated executions of classic favorites, fresh juices like the Kale Tonic, and fan favorites such as the Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Quinoa Power Bowl and signature Million Dollar Bacon. For every kid’s meal served, First Watch proudly donates a portion to organizations and causes making a positive impact to our communities - raising approximately $2.0 million to date. A recipient of many “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” awards, First Watch was voted #1 Best Breakfast by Newsweek’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, and also named 2025 and 2024’s #1 Most Loved Workplace in America by the Best Practice Institute - an accolade most recently featured in The Wall Street Journal - after appearing on the list in 2022 and 2023, as well. With a commitment to quality, hospitality and community, First Watch is redefining Daytime Dining across more than 640 First Watch restaurants in 32 states. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Steven L. Marotta

941-500-1918

investors@firstwatch.com

Media Relations Contact:

Jenni Glester

407-864-5823

jglester@firstwatch.com