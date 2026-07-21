Global Automated 3D Printing Market Report Published, Examines Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace, Defense and Consumer-Product Demand

Dublin, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated 3D Printing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global automated 3D printing market is expected to increase from USD 2.91 billion in 2025 to USD 3.99 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 18.64 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to register a compound annual growth rate of 36.11% from 2026 to 2031, supported by advances in production automation, artificial intelligence, sensor technology, robotics and additive manufacturing software.

The market analysis covers hardware, software and services, as well as automated production, material handling, part handling and multiprocessing. It also evaluates prototyping, end-use part manufacturing and other applications across industrial manufacturing, automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer products and additional end-user sectors. Market forecasts are provided by value in USD and across major geographic regions.

Software, Sensors and AI Support Lights-Out Manufacturing

Integrated software, sensor and AI systems are enabling manufacturers to increase productivity while reducing defects and manual intervention. Real-time thermal imaging, acoustic monitoring and layer-by-layer geometry inspection can identify production issues before they escalate, reducing scrap in metal powder-bed systems by up to 60%.

Manufacturing execution systems increasingly connect design files, machine telemetry and quality documentation, helping companies support AS9100 and ISO 13485 compliance. Collaborative robots equipped with force-torque sensors can replace build plates in less than 90 seconds, reducing labor requirements and extending unmanned production hours. Digital-thread requirements, including those associated with CMMC 2.0, are also encouraging defense manufacturers to adopt integrated and secure software environments.

Mass Customization Drives Automated 3D Printing Demand

Demand for customized products is creating new opportunities for automated additive manufacturing. Consumer brands are using advanced lattice geometries to shorten product development cycles from approximately 18 months to as little as six weeks. Fully 3D-printed footwear can reduce assembly requirements and allow localized micro-factories to respond rapidly to changing regional demand.

Healthcare applications are also expanding as AI-enabled platforms generate patient-specific implant designs from medical imaging data. In consumer products, automated 3D printing supports differentiated designs while reducing material waste. Adoption remains particularly strong in sectors with shorter qualification cycles, while regulated medical applications continue to advance under ISO 10993 and FDA 510(k) requirements.

Capital Costs Remain a Key Market Restraint

Industrial metal 3D printers can cost between USD 0.5 million and USD 5 million, limiting adoption among smaller manufacturers. A 2024 EY survey found that 62% of manufacturers identified capital constraints as the leading barrier to implementation. Service bureaus, subscription models and pay-per-part platforms are helping companies access automated 3D printing capacity without significant upfront investment.

Services are forecast to grow at a 37.21% CAGR through 2031, outpacing hardware. Subscription packages combining software, consumables, predictive maintenance and remote diagnostics are gaining momentum as companies seek scalable production capacity and reduced exposure to technology obsolescence.

Segment and Technology Outlook

Hardware represented 53.11% of automated 3D printing market revenue in 2025, driven by investment in multi-laser powder-bed systems and hybrid manufacturing equipment. Automated production accounted for a 38.49% market share, while multiprocessing is projected to expand at 37.35% annually through 2031.

Hybrid cells that combine additive manufacturing, subtractive machining, heat treatment and inspection are reducing production queues and improving asset utilization. Automated depowdering can lower manual handling time by up to 70% in high-mix environments, while robotic systems capable of moving 300-kilogram build plates support continuous production. These technologies allow manufacturers to increase throughput without expanding their physical footprint.

Regional Automated 3D Printing Market Growth

North America generated 34.83% of global market revenue in 2025. Federal funding, aerospace qualification programs, domestic sourcing initiatives and investments in Canadian and Mexican manufacturing capacity are supporting regional expansion.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at a 36.78% CAGR through 2031. Government programs in India and South Korea, growing Chinese hardware production, Japanese hybrid machine development and Australian defense applications are strengthening the region's automated additive manufacturing ecosystem.

Europe maintains a significant market presence through Horizon Europe funding, national research programs and partnerships involving major manufacturers and research institutes. The Middle East and Africa are prioritizing localized production of energy and defense spare parts, while South America is developing opportunities in the automotive and oil industries.

Additional Market Factors

Increasing adoption of robotics in industrial automation

Corporate net-zero commitments supporting lightweight component production

Limited availability of qualified additive manufacturing materials

Growing use of service bureaus and asset-light procurement models

The detailed automated 3D printing market report includes market estimates in Excel format and three months of analyst support.A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation

General Electric Company

EOS GmbH

HP Inc.

Desktop Metal Inc.

SLM Solutions Group AG

The ExOne Company

Materialise N.V.

Universal Robots AS

ABB Ltd.

Formlabs Inc.

PostProcess Technologies Inc.

Authentise Inc.

Carbon Inc.

Renishaw plc

Siemens AG

Coobx AG

DWS Systems

Additive Industries B.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqoemg

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