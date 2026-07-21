Intezer Launches Org Brain to Make Every AI SOC Investigation Smarter in Real Time

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intezer , the AI SOC platform for enterprise powered by ForensicAI(™), today announced Org Brain , a self-learning memory system that gives Intezer AI SOC real-time organizational knowledge for every investigation.

Most AI SOC platforms rely on context captured during onboarding, even as users, assets, detections, and workflows continue to change. This leaves agents working with incomplete or outdated information, leading to repeated mistakes, inconsistent decisions, and the loss of institutional knowledge. Org Brain closes this gap by learning from past investigations, pulling live context from the organization’s environment during triage, and writing new insights back to memory after each alert is resolved. The result is an AI SOC that becomes more informed and effective with every case.

The launch addresses a structural gap in how AI SOC platforms handle organizational knowledge. "Most AI SOC products load organizational context once and call it done. But environments change, users change, threats change. A context store that was accurate at onboarding is a liability six months later," said Itai Tevet, CEO and co-founder of Intezer. "Org Brain solves this. It continuously learns how the organization operates, what normal looks like for every user and asset, and how the SOC team has handled threats before. The difference shows up in every investigation with higher verdict accuracy, consistent quality across every agent and every shift, and security outcomes that compound rather than plateau. The goal is an AI agent that genuinely knows your organization the way a veteran human analyst does."

TWO TYPES OF KNOWLEDGE EVERY SOC DEPENDS ON

Org Brain consists of two components, each modeling a different kind of knowledge a high-performing SOC team runs.

The first is procedural knowledge, which Org Brain calls Muscle Memory. Every SOC develops its own way of doing things without documenting it. For example:

Which queries to run when an identity alert hits a domain controller

Which detections get closed on sight after 400 benign firings in a row

What the tuning history says about a noisy Data Loss Prevention (DLP) rule



This knowledge lived in analysts’ heads and walked out the door when they left the organization. Org Brain captures these insights from past investigations and applies it to every new alert, ensuring consistency across the entire SOC.

The second is declarative knowledge, which Org Brain calls Self-Awareness. This includes:

Assets: their description, purpose, and how users use them

Users: their roles, normal behavior, and login patterns

History: tickets opened, past investigations, and how teams handled similar threats in the past

Data structure: how the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) is organized, which fields exist, and where the truth about an entity lives

An AI agent that lacks knowledge of an organization's schema relies on a generic map, whereas an informed agent asks relevant questions in the environment's native language, leading to stronger, more reliable verdicts.

ENGINEERED AS A LOOP

Org Brain is designed in alignment with loop engineering principles including act, verify, learn, and repeat. The loop runs across the SOC's past, present, and future.

It learns from the past. A context store starts at zero and takes months to learn and fill up with knowledge. Org Brain starts with an SOC’s existing institutional knowledge. By using historical data, including closed cases, resolved tickets, past escalation decisions, and close-without-action calls before the first new alert arrives, Org Brain starts off fully informed.

A context store starts at zero and takes months to learn and fill up with knowledge. Org Brain starts with an SOC’s existing institutional knowledge. By using historical data, including closed cases, resolved tickets, past escalation decisions, and close-without-action calls before the first new alert arrives, Org Brain starts off fully informed. It fetches the present. Mid-investigation, Org Brain pulls live context directly from the organization's environment, so decisions are grounded in current reality, not stale records. Intezer is continuously expanding the integrations available to support this.

Mid-investigation, Org Brain pulls live context directly from the organization's environment, so decisions are grounded in current reality, not stale records. Intezer is continuously expanding the integrations available to support this. It learns for the future. Every investigation improves the system. Using an advanced AI model and frontier AI system design, one model acts as auditor or critic and reviews what happened: what the investigation found, what analysts corrected, and which path led to the verdict. The other model writes the conclusions back into Org Brain. For example: a tuning decision or an analyst's feedback becomes Muscle Memory; a newly identified asset or a change in user behavior becomes Self-Awareness. Every investigation makes the next one smarter.



Organizations not yet using Intezer can learn more about Org Brain by signing up for a demo at intezer.com/demo , or meeting with us at Black Hat, booth #5524, to learn more.

ABOUT INTEZER

Intezer AI SOC delivers 24/7, forensic-grade cyber alert triage across 100% of alerts, with less than 2% escalated for human review, dramatically accelerating incident response. Powered by ForensicAI(™), Intezer specializes in deep forensic investigation to deliver unmatched accuracy and speed, significantly reducing cyber risk and enabling security teams to operate effectively without reliance on outsourced services. Intezer is trusted by global enterprises including NVIDIA, MGM Resorts, Equifax, Salesforce, and Ferguson. Learn more at www.intezer.com