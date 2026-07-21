Picus Security Ranked No. 1 in G2 Breach and Attack Simulation Report for Fourth Consecutive Quarter

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picus Security , the leading security validation company, today announced that it has been named the No. 1 Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) solution in the Summer 2026 G2 Grid® Report. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter that Picus has earned the top position based entirely on verified customer reviews, reinforcing its leadership in helping organizations continuously validate their security posture against real-world threats.

G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, evaluates products based on authentic customer feedback and market presence. In the latest report, which analyzed more than 220 customer reviews and market data, Picus earned the highest overall score of 95, reflecting continued growth in customer adoption and satisfaction. Every reviewer rated the platform 4 or 5 stars, while 97% said they would recommend Picus to others. Picus also exceeded category averages across key customer experience metrics, including quality of support (97%), ease of use (96%) and ease of setup (94%).

The recognition reflects continued momentum for the Picus Security Validation Platform, which unifies breach and attack simulation , automated penetration testing and adversarial exposure validation into a single, AI-powered platform. By continuously validating security controls, testing exploitability and identifying the exposures that matter most, Picus enables organizations to focus remediation efforts where they will have the greatest impact on reducing cyber risk.

“Customer feedback is the most important measure of whether we’re solving the right problems,” said Volkan Ertürk, co-founder and CTO of Picus Security. “The threat landscape is changing rapidly, especially as AI accelerates how attackers discover and exploit weaknesses. We believe security validation must evolve just as quickly, and this recognition reflects our commitment to continuously innovating so customers can stay ahead of emerging threats.”

Customers Highlight Picus’s Innovation in AI-Powered Validation

Customers continue to recognize Picus for its ease of deployment, product innovation, responsive support and ability to deliver measurable security outcomes. The platform continuously validates security controls against the latest attacker techniques, transforms threat intelligence into actionable testing and provides evidence-based remediation guidance that helps organizations improve security while reducing unnecessary work.

Here is what a few of those customers have to say :

"Overall, this product delivers an outstanding experience. The UI/UX is highly intuitive, and the system performance is consistently fast and reliable. Getting started was effortless thanks to the excellent support and onboarding, and the seamless integrations connected perfectly with our existing tools. Furthermore, the advanced AI / Intelligence features significantly boosted our productivity, making the pricing highly competitive and delivering a very strong ROI." — G2 reviewer

“I like Picus Security's ease of use for each feature, especially the prebuilt attack simulation, which is easier for us to utilize. The dashboard is intuitive and helps us understand the flow easily. I also appreciate the support provided by the Picus team as they respond quite fast whenever we encounter any hiccups. Additionally, Picus Security integrates well with our SIEM/EDR and other tools, enhancing our security setup.” — G2 reviewer

“Picus Security is an outstanding platform for continuous security validation, providing clear visibility into which controls are active and what threats are being blocked.” — G2 reviewer

The Summer 2026 G2 rankings build on a year of continued industry recognition for Picus, including honors from the SC Awards Europe, The Hacker News Cybersecurity Stars Awards and the ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Awards. Together, these recognitions underscore Picus’s leadership in AI-powered security validation and its commitment to helping organizations continuously measure, validate and strengthen their security posture.

Schedule a demo to learn more about the Picus Platform.

About Picus Security

Picus Security, the leading security validation company, gives organizations a clear picture of their cyber risk based on business context. Picus transforms security practices by correlating, prioritizing and validating exposures across siloed findings so teams can focus on critical gaps and high-impact fixes. With Picus, security teams can quickly take action with one-click mitigations to stop more threats with less effort. Offering Adversarial Exposure Validation with Breach and Attack Simulation and Automated Penetration Testing , working together for greater outcomes, Picus delivers award-winning, threat-centric technology that allows teams to pinpoint fixes worth pursuing.

Follow Picus Security on X and LinkedIn .