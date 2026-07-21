Snacking Enters a New Era of Function, Fuel, and Fun as Global Sales Surge Past Record Levels, Circana Reports

Chicago, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana LLC today released its 2026 Global Snack Unwrap, A New Era of Function, Fuel, and Fun. The report finds that snacking has become a daily necessity for consumers worldwide. In the U.S. alone, 55% of shoppers now eat three or more snacks each day, up nine percentage points since 2021. Driven by functional health goals, GLP-1 medication shifts, and AI-powered discovery, snacking has evolved far beyond an occasional indulgence into a primary driver of nutrition, energy, and enjoyment.

That growth is consistent across a few key regional markets. In the U.S., snacking reached $231 billion in sales, up 3.2% versus a year ago. Europe’s six largest markets (EU6) generated €186 billion, up 5.5%, and Australia posted A$30 billion, up 6.9%. Sweet snacks are gaining share in all three regions, and private label continues to expand, representing 16.6% of snack unit share in the U.S. and 46.6% in Europe.

Function and fuel take center stage

Health-focused benefits are driving purchase decisions. Consumers increasingly choose snacks for energy, digestion, and weight management. Options rich in protein have gone fully mainstream, while snacks high in fiber and those supporting gut health are gaining ground quickly.

The rise of GLP-1 medications is reshaping the snack basket. Users are shifting toward nutrient-dense foods rich in protein, nuts, and grains, while pulling back on chocolate, sweet, and fried options. This shift is creating clear opportunities for products designed around smaller portions and greater nutritional density.

At the same time, the line between snacks and meals continues to blur. More consumers are replacing traditional meals with snacks, making snack-as-meal behavior a reliable source of category growth.

Flavor, value, and discovery reshape the market

How consumers find snacks is changing, too. Discovery is fragmenting across social commerce and digital search, and shoppers increasingly rely on AI to find, compare, and select their next snack. Brands that optimize their product data will be the ones that surface in these AI-powered searches.

“Snacking has become one of the most reliable growth engines in food and beverage, and the reasons behind each purchase are now more deliberate than ever,” said Sally Lyons Wyatt, global executive vice president and chief Advisor at Circana. “Consumers expect their snacks to do more, whether that means delivering protein, supporting a health goal, or simply providing a moment of joy. The brands that win will design products around these specific needs and prove their value at every price point.”

Consumers are navigating a divided market. Many pay a premium for unique flavors, textures, and clean ingredients, while others switch to private labels to manage tight budgets. This value polarization requires brands to compete at both ends of the spectrum.

“Snacking is no longer a uniform category, and what drives growth looks very different from one market to the next,” said Ananda Roy, senior vice president and industry advisor at Circana. “We see functional benefits, bold flavors, and value-conscious choices playing out differently in each market. Success depends on reading those regional signals precisely and acting on them faster than the competition.”

Strategic implications

For manufacturers, the path forward is clear:

Pair protein with complementary benefits such as fiber and hydration.

Design products for GLP-1 dietary shifts, prioritizing smaller portions and nutrient density.

Optimize product data so brands appear in AI-driven search results.

For retailers, the opportunities are equally direct:

Create dedicated in-store zones for functional living and meal replacement snacks.

Merchandise by consumer occasion, from the morning commute to fitness recovery.

Treat AI search optimization as valuable virtual shelf space.

Watch the recent webinar, featuring Sally Lyons Wyatt, Ananda Roy, and Dan Bone, to explore the full global snacking landscape, featuring regional deep dives and category-level insights.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.



