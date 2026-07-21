Advisor360° Appoints Ananya Balaram as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisor360° TM, the Autonomous Financial Platform™ for advisors, today announced that Ananya Balaram has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

In this role, Balaram will lead the company’s revenue strategy with responsibility for sales, customer success and support, as Advisor360° continues to expand its reach within the wealth management industry.

“AI has reset how advisors use, buy and evaluate technology. This is creating a massive opportunity for Advisor360°, and Ananya is exactly the kind of leader we need to help us capitalize on it,” said Milind Mehere, Chief Executive Officer of Advisor360°. “He brings a rare combination of strategic vision, sales rigor and deep industry expertise. As demand grows for more intelligent, connected technology that helps advisors serve clients and run better businesses, Ananya will be instrumental in helping Advisor360° continue to scale and strengthen our leadership position in the market.”

Balaram joins Advisor360° with more than 15 years of experience driving growth and scaling businesses across fintech and financial services. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Vestmark, where he led firm-wide revenue and growth. Balaram also played a key role in launching and commercializing new business lines, building scalable operating models, and driving long-term enterprise growth.

Having spent most of his career helping enterprise wealth management firms modernize their businesses through new technology, Balaram said his mission is to bring Advisor360°’s connected data model to more firms and advisors at a time when AI is fundamentally reshaping the industry.

“What drew me to Advisor360° is the rare combination of proven scale, genuine ambition, and talent within its walls,” Balaram said. “This is a platform that supports $1 trillion in assets and is trusted by nearly 3.7 million households and over 10,000 advisors. Additionally, it is an AI-native platform that is entering its next era of growth under Milind’s vision and leadership, which makes it an especially exciting time to join.”

Advisor360° has continued to invest in innovation and growth as firms seek more integrated technology solutions that support the complete advisor workday. The company’s platform combines a wealth operating system with a Unified Data Fabric® to help advisors operate more efficiently, deliver more personalized advice and gain greater flexibility in how they run their businesses.

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