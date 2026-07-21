WTW launches significant upgrade to market-leading modeling platform with new deferred pension capabilities

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) today announced the release of the newest version of RiskAgility Financial Modeler (FM) U.S. Library, its market-leading modeling platform for life insurers. RiskAgility FM U.S. Library 7.4 introduces a new Deferred Pension Annuity (DPA) application, developed primarily for Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) transactions and valuations of existing pension blocks with deferred lives.

The DPA application models benefit payments for participants in a defined benefit pension plan under multiple retirement ages and forms of payment, producing projected cashflows and reserves.

One of the most significant features added to the U.S. Library since the prior release is a new deferred Pension Annuity (DPA) application for pensioners who have not yet started pension benefits. The DPA application models benefit payments for participants in a defined benefit pension plan under multiple retirement ages and forms of payment, producing projected cashflows and reserves. It is primarily intended for Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) transactions and valuations of existing pension blocks with deferred lives.

Kim Steiner, North America Life Practice Leader, Insurance Consulting and Technology, WTW, said: “For more than a decade, insurers have relied on RiskAgility FM U.S. Library to support pricing for many of the largest PRT transactions in the U.S. Expanding those capabilities to deferred pension annuities enables clients to address an even broader range of opportunities using the same trusted platform.

“Pricing in the U.S. PRT market requires solutions that can support increasingly diverse pension specifications. By combining our deep industry experience supporting U.S. PRT pricing with new deferred annuity capabilities, RiskAgility FM continues to help insurers tackle the market's most complex transactions.”

Specifically, the DPA application supports the following features:

Multiple decrements across different states, including active employment, retirement, termination, disability, and death.

Variety of annuity types, including single life, joint life, certain periods, and lump sums.

Early retirement or late retirement commencement ages that reduce or increase payouts.

Projected cashflows and reserves using independent assumptions for experience versus valuation.

Flexible assumption formats allowing users to model a variety of benefit designs.



About Insurance Consulting and Technology

WTW’s Insurance Consulting and Technology business is a global leader in P&C, Life, and Health insurance software and advisory services. With over 1,700 colleagues in 35 markets, we combine deep insurance expertise with leading-edge technology to help insurers navigate complexity and unlock value across pricing, underwriting, reserving, financial and capital modeling, claims, portfolio management, and regulatory reporting.

We’re redefining insurance through innovation and technology. By harnessing Generative and Agentic AI, we’re creating next-generation processes that reduce friction, enhance decision-making, and unlock faster, smarter outcomes for our clients. These capabilities accelerate innovation and enable us to deliver with unmatched precision and scale.

More than 1,000 insurers across six continents—including many of the world’s leading insurance groups—trust our unique combination of advisory insight and advanced software to power their businesses and drive sustainable growth.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contacts

Arnelle Sullivan: +1 718 208 0474 | Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com