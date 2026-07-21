TA Services’ Steel Transportation Index Estimates Only 1.4% of U.S. Carriers are Qualified to Handle Specialized Steel Freight

MANSFIELD, Texas, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Only an estimated 1.4% of FMCSA-registered motor carriers meet the threshold for specialized steel freight operations, according to the latest TA Steel Transportation Index released today by TA Services (“TA”), a third-party logistics provider (“3PL”) offering multimodal freight brokerage, managed transportation, warehousing & fulfillment, and cross-border logistics solutions. Drawing on publicly available FMCSA registration data combined with TA operational insights, the quarterly publication introduces a proprietary market-sizing framework that estimates roughly 28,000 qualified carriers remain from a universe of the more than 2 million FMCSA-registered carriers.

The findings reinforce a growing shift in the steel transportation market: the challenge is no longer simply finding transportation capacity but rather securing qualified transportation capacity.

General freight capacity remains available across much of the market. The constraint is qualified open-deck capacity, where specialized equipment, cargo securement expertise, safety performance, insurance requirements, and operational experience significantly reduce the number of carriers capable of consistently supporting steel shipment market.

The TA Steel Transportation Index provides a quarterly executive perspective on the market forces shaping steel supply chains across North America. It examines transportation performance, market conditions, and emerging business considerations such as sustainability and regulatory developments to help steel shippers make more informed transportation decisions. This quarter’s edition explores how the tightening of qualified capacity is reshaping transportation strategy and creating new competitive advantages for organizations that prioritize execution.

"Steel transportation conditions continue to reflect a market where execution matters more than ever," said Scott Schell, President and CEO of TA Services. "Demand across industrial sectors remains healthy, but transportation complexity is increasing as qualified capacity becomes more difficult to secure. The industry’s focus should not be whether trucks are available, but whether they’re backed by qualified carriers with the expertise to move specialized steel freight."

Industrial demand remains resilient, the report notes, as infrastructure investment, automotive production, manufacturing activity, and continued data center construction sustain demand for specialized transportation resources. At the same time, those sectors increasingly compete for the same limited pool of qualified carriers.

TA manages more than 50,000 steel and metals shipments annually, with 92% of volume handled by repeat carriers and an average carrier relationship of three years. Those long-standing relationships help position the company to deliver consistent transportation performance as qualified carrier capacity continues to tighten.

As steel shippers prepare for the second half of 2026, the Index highlights five key considerations:

Plan transportation earlier as qualified capacity tightens

Prioritize carriers with proven steel and open-deck expertise

Expect greater scrutiny on compliance, securement, and carrier qualification standards

Stay flexible as industrial projects compete for specialized transportation resources

Focus on execution to protect production, service, and margins



The report also examines evolving sustainability expectations affecting steel supply chains. In June 2026, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) released Version 2.0 of its Net-Zero Standard, shifting the focus from setting climate targets toward demonstrating measurable progress and increasing demand for verified emissions reporting across supplier networks.

"For steel producers and manufacturers, the implication is straightforward: emissions reporting is becoming a business requirement, not just a sustainability initiative," said Randy Charles, Founder and Manager of Greenway Steel. "Organizations that establish credible emissions data capabilities today will be better positioned to meet evolving customer and procurement expectations."

The full Q2 2026 TA Steel Transportation Index is available at taservices.com.

About TA Services

TA Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PS Logistics, has been breaking new ground in third-party logistics since 1986. Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, TA delivers a full suite of logistics solutions, including managed transportation, warehousing and fulfillment, multi-modal freight brokerage, and cross-border logistics throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. With a foundation built on operational excellence and long-term partnerships, TA helps shippers move freight with greater confidence, consistency, and performance.

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