Standley Systems Welcomes Back Todd Maxson as Director of Managed Print Services and Solutions

PLANO, Texas, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standley Systems , a leading provider of managed print services, managed IT services, and business technology solutions in Dallas-Fort Worth and Oklahoma, is pleased to announce the return of Todd Maxson as Director of Managed Print Services and Solutions, bringing back an accomplished industry leader to help guide the next evolution of the company's Managed Print Services strategy and technology solutions.

Maxson first joined the company in 2016 and played a pivotal role in transforming and expanding Standley's existing Managed Print Services offering into a more comprehensive, strategic program that helped position the company as a regional leader in managed print. After several years leading another successful Managed Print Services program, he now returns to Standley with expanded leadership experience and a fresh perspective to continue building on that momentum.

"We're excited to welcome Todd back to Standley," said Greg Elliott, CEO of Standley Systems. "Todd played an instrumental role in elevating our Managed Print Services offering into the industry-leading program it is today. His vision, leadership, and deep understanding of where our industry is headed make him the right person to help us continue delivering greater value for our clients."

As Director of Managed Print Services and Solutions, Maxson will focus on advancing Standley Systems' offerings by enhancing assessment processes with the latest software and technology while identifying new solutions that expand the Managed Print Services ecosystem and create even greater value for clients.

Throughout his career, Maxson has successfully transformed, expanded, and scaled Managed Print Services programs by developing service strategies, creating operational processes, aligning sales and service organizations, implementing technology platforms, and driving customer adoption. His experience building high-performing MPS organizations has strengthened his ability to lead organizational change, execute strategy, and deliver measurable business results while balancing customer satisfaction with sustainable growth.

“I’ve seen firsthand how the right combination of strategy, people and technology can turn managed print into a much broader source of value for customers,” Maxson said. “Standley already has a strong foundation, and I’m excited to return and help build the next phase of its solutions portfolio.”

As organizations continue embracing hybrid work, cloud technologies, workflow automation, and heightened cybersecurity requirements, Managed Print Services has evolved far beyond managing printers and copiers. Today, it serves as a gateway to broader business technology solutions that improve security, automate workflows, simplify document management, and accelerate digital transformation.

“Managed Print Services has moved well beyond printed pages and desktop devices,” said Maxson. “Security, workflow automation, hybrid work, and cloud services have become essential parts of the conversation, and the emergence of artificial intelligence is opening the door to even more possibilities. There's tremendous opportunity to help organizations work smarter, and Standley is uniquely positioned to lead that evolution."

Standley Systems continues to invest in helping clients navigate these changing technology demands by positioning Managed Print Services as a strategic business solution rather than simply a print management program. Through its consultative approach, local service team, and commitment to innovation, the company helps organizations improve operational efficiency while preparing for the future of work.

About Standley Systems

Since 1934, Standley Systems has been committed to supporting businesses with the technology tools and resources needed to grow and thrive in today’s fast-changing world. Originally founded as a typewriter company, Standley Systems now provides a holistic approach to business technology solutions with services covering print and imaging services, managed print services, document management services, and managed IT services across Oklahoma and North Texas. Learn more at https://www.standleys.com .

Contact

Breanne Ngo

bngo@ideagrove.com