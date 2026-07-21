Decusoft Announces Strategic Partnership with MorganHR

RAMSEY, N.J., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decusoft, a leading provider of enterprise compensation planning and management software, and MorganHR, a leading provider of compensation software, services, and education, today announced a strategic partnership to better support companies evaluating compensation technology.

Through this relationship, Decusoft and MorganHR will collaborate to help HR, compensation, and Total Rewards teams identify the solution best aligned to their organization’s needs, planning complexity, and growth stage. The partnership creates a clearer path for companies seeking to move beyond spreadsheets and manual compensation processes, whether they require a highly intuitive compensation planning platform for small to mid-sized organizations or a more configurable enterprise-grade solution for complex compensation environments.

Decusoft's flagship platform, Compose, is a highly configurable, no-code compensation management solution that enables organizations to plan, manage, analyze, and communicate complex compensation programs, including merit, bonus, incentive, equity, long-term incentive, deferred compensation, carried interest, and commission plans. With AI-powered insights, robust reporting, Total Rewards Statements, and advanced planning capabilities, Compose helps organizations deliver more strategic, transparent, and data-driven compensation decisions.

MorganHR’s SimplyMerit application helps small and mid-sized organizations manage compensation planning with a streamlined, easy-to-use platform built for merit, bonus, equity, and total rewards statement processes. The solution enables HR and compensation teams to improve visibility, eliminate manual spreadsheet errors, support manager workflows, and complete compensation cycles with greater confidence and efficiency.

The strategic partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping organizations make better compensation decisions by connecting them with the technology that best fits their current needs. Additionally, as organizations grow and their compensation planning needs become more complex, there is a predefined growth path from MorganHR’s SimplyMerit to Decusoft’s Compose.

“Compensation planning technology is not one-size-fits-all,” said Hank Boggio, Chief Commercial Officer at Decusoft. “Organizations need solutions that align with their size, complexity, and compensation maturity. By partnering with SimplyMerit, we can better support companies in finding the right platform for where they are today and where they are headed.”

“SimplyMerit has always been focused on making compensation planning easier, clearer, and more manageable for growing organizations,” said Neil Morgan, Managing Partner at MorganHR. “This partnership with Decusoft allows both organizations to put the customer first by helping companies choose the solution that best matches their compensation program needs.”

Together, Decusoft and SimplyMerit will provide HR and Total Rewards leaders with a broader, more practical path for modernizing compensation planning, improving pay decision processes, and reducing reliance on manual tools.

About Decusoft

Decusoft partners with organizations across industries to deliver exceptional service, proven expertise, and technology designed for complex compensation planning and management. Its flagship platform, Compose, is a highly configurable, no-code compensation management solution that helps organizations plan, manage, analyze, and communicate compensation programs with security, insight, and control.

About MorganHR

MorganHR helps organizations across all aspects of compensation from design with our Consulting Services to implementation with SimplyMerit to manager communication with our CompAware manager education series.