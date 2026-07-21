Alation Recognized as a 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice In Two Markets: Metadata Management Solutions and Data & Analytics Governance Platforms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation, Inc. , the creators of the intelligence operating system, today announced that it has been recognized as a Customers' Choice in two 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer reports - Metadata Management Solutions and Data & Analytics Governance Platforms.

Gartner defines metadata management solutions as applications that enable the collection, analysis, and orchestration of metadata related to organizational data assets. These solutions enable workflow and operational support to make data easy to find, use, and manage. Gartner defines Data & Analytics Governance Platforms as a set of integrated business and technology capabilities that help business leaders and users develop and manage a diverse set of governance policies and enforce those policies across business and data management systems.

"At Alation, we are obsessed with our customers, so it is an honor to be recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice in both Metadata Management Solutions and Data & Analytics Governance Platforms," said Satyen Sangani , CEO and co-founder of Alation. "As organizations scale AI, trust in data has never been more important. We believe this recognition reflects what matters most—our customers' confidence that Alation helps them make their data trusted, governed, and ready for AI."

The Gartner Voice of the Customer report aggregates thousands of Gartner Peer Insights reviews from hundreds of markets into actionable insights for enterprise decision-makers. To be recognized as a “Customers’ Choice,” means Alation met or exceeded the market average in both Overall Experience and User Interest & Adoption. This distinction follows Alation's November 2025 naming as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Metadata Management Solutions for the fifth time. Gartner evaluated 15 metadata management solution providers based on their ability to execute and the completeness of their vision, and placed Alation in the Leaders Quadrant.

As AI becomes embedded across every business function, organizations require an intelligent foundation that continuously connects agents, contexts, data, and governance to produce reliable business outcomes. Alation recently introduced the Alation Intelligence Operating System (AIOS™) , an open, governed architecture that continuously self-improves across an organization's existing data and AI environment. Integrating agents, context, data, and governance into a single system simplifies AI governance and improves outcomes.

In the AIOS , metadata management and governance work as a single system. The catalog captures business meaning across platforms. The governance engine makes that meaning trusted, compliant, and defensible. Recognition in both Gartner Peer Insights™ markets reflects that customers rely on Alation for the complete foundation needed to deliver trusted, AI-ready data—not just a point solution.

In our view, this recognition also reinforces Alation's commitment to customer experience, product innovation, and helping enterprises build trusted, governed, and AI-ready data environments that drive measurable business outcomes.

Alation customer feedback includes:

This recognition comes amid significant technological and corporate momentum for Alation, driven by continued innovation and expansion across the business. The company’s most recent announcement of AIOS enables organizations to build trusted agents grounded in governed enterprise knowledge, improve regulatory compliance through governed data and AI workflows, and govern AI by use case, with evidence already assembled. As AI becomes embedded across every business function, organizations require an intelligent foundation that continuously connects agents, contexts, data, and governance to produce reliable business outcomes.



To learn more about Alation, please visit https://www.alation.com/ and read the blog, “ Alation Named in two 2026 Gartner® Voice of the Customer reports .”

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Metadata Management Solutions, Peer Community Contributor, 30 June 2026

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms, Peer Community Contributor, 30 June 2026

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions, By Melody Chien, et al., 19 November 2025

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About Alation

Alation is the creator of AIOS™, the open, governed, self-improving intelligence operating system for enterprises that cannot afford to get AI wrong. Having pioneered the data catalog market, Alation helps organizations establish trust in the agents, data, and context that power AI-driven decisions. The result is AI organizations can trust—enabling them to navigate regulatory complexity, maintain data fidelity, accelerate operational outcomes, and transform AI ambition into trusted business impact. Alation partners with the world’s leading organizations to leverage better data to solve their most critical challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.alation.com .