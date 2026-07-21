HelixIntel Launches HelixPrevent, the First Platform Connecting Insurers Directly to Policyholder Maintenance Operations

The new platform gives carriers, pools, and programs insight into how policyholders maintain the properties they insure, and the tools to engage policyholders before losses occur.

Until now, maintenance teams had no reliable way to share their work with their insurance partners. HelixPrevent closes that gap.

Key Takeaways

The Data Layer Insurers Have Never Had . HelixPrevent gives insurers structured, real-time insights on the operations and maintenance activities of their policyholders, helping underwriting and risk management teams better select and price risk.

HelixPrevent gives insurers structured, real-time insights on the operations and maintenance activities of their policyholders, helping underwriting and risk management teams better select and price risk. Policyholder Engagement. HelixPrevent turns that intelligence into action from the top down and the bottom up. Insurers deploy work plan templates and checklists that target portfolio-wide risk, while loss control findings identified at the policyholder level flow directly into the systems policyholders use to manage daily work, reducing risk, improving loss ratios, and cutting claims across the board.

HelixPrevent turns that intelligence into action from the top down and the bottom up. Insurers deploy work plan templates and checklists that target portfolio-wide risk, while loss control findings identified at the policyholder level flow directly into the systems policyholders use to manage daily work, reducing risk, improving loss ratios, and cutting claims across the board. An ROI Established in Market. HelixIntel's insurance partners report 10X return on investment within one to two years. Per an industry study of approximately 9,000 K-12 buildings, properties with structured preventive maintenance programs saw up to 70% fewer claims, an 11% reduction in claim severity, and a 50-65% reduction in emergency work.





BUFFALO, N.Y., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelixIntel today announced the launch of HelixPrevent, the first platform connecting insurer loss control directly to the maintenance teams operating inside their policyholders' properties. With HelixPrevent, carriers, pools, programs, and their broker partners gain a clear view of how policyholders maintain the properties they insure, and the tools to work alongside policyholders on risk reduction before losses occur, helping underwriting and risk management teams better select, price, and manage risk.

Maintenance behavior is one of the strongest signals of future loss, yet it has historically been invisible to insurers. HelixPrevent surfaces that signal in real time, drawing on operational data from HelixCMMS, the maintenance management platform policyholders and members receive as a preferred benefit through their insurance partnership. The result is structured, portfolio-wide intelligence that loss control, underwriting, and risk teams can use to direct resources and inform risk selection. No platform has connected these two sides of the risk equation before.

HelixPrevent gives insurers three capabilities: portfolio-wide insight into policyholder property condition; proactive tools to deliver risk-specific guidance directly into maintenance workflows; and a real-time view of reductions in claim frequency and severity over time.

"Predict and prevent only works when insurers can see and act on the full picture of risk," said Jon DeWald, CEO and Co-Founder of HelixIntel. "Maintenance condition is the layer that determines how much damage any event will cause. We built HelixPrevent to give insurance partners the data connection, guidance tools, and measurement capability to engage with that risk before a claim happens."

From Insight to Engagement

HelixPrevent goes beyond visibility. Insurers can deploy work plan templates and checklists that address known risks identified at the portfolio level, including risks individual policyholders may not be aware of, directly into the daily workflows of maintenance teams. Loss control recommendations, conducted in conjunction with underwriters to manage risk holistically at both the policyholder and portfolio level, are delivered directly into the CMMS where policyholders manage their daily work. Instead of sitting in a report, findings become assigned, trackable tasks inside the system where work actually gets done.

Results in Market

HelixIntel's insurance partners report a 10X or greater return on investment within one to two years. Industry research across approximately 9,000 K-12 buildings documents up to 70% fewer claims, an 11% reduction in claim severity, and a 50-65% reduction in emergency work among properties with structured preventive maintenance programs.

"I've spent 36 years in risk management, and no risk manager can be on site at every insured property. HelixPrevent allows us visibility into how policyholders are maintaining their properties and equipment between visits, and my people use it as a useful tool to have meaningful discussions about their maintenance activities and procedures during our visits. Preventive maintenance stops mishaps and losses before they happen and now we can see the effectiveness across our book." – Dom Mongarella, Risk Management Director, SECURA Insurance.

"The insurers building durable competitive positions are the ones engaging with policyholder risk at the property level, measuring results, and compounding that advantage over time," DeWald said. "That infrastructure is now in place and the market is moving."

Availability

HelixPrevent is available now to carriers, pools, and programs. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit helixintel.com or contact info@helixintel.com.

About SECURA Insurance

SECURA Insurance, headquartered in Neenah, Wis., is a regional group of property-casualty insurance companies operating in 13 states. Approximately 550 independent insurance agencies represent the group, which provides a broad range of competitive commercial, agribusiness, farm, nonprofit, and special events products. SECURA Insurance is known for providing exceptional service to its agents and policyholders since 1900, and is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best. Learn more at secura.net.

About HelixIntel

HelixIntel (Buffalo, NY) built the first insurance-integrated platform where insurers and property maintenance teams collaborate on loss prevention. Insurance partners distribute HelixCMMS to policyholders through their partnership, while HelixPrevent gives insurers visibility into property conditions and maintenance activity across their portfolios. Founded in 2020 by decorated Marine Corps veteran Jon DeWald, HelixIntel is backed by Munich Re, HSB, and National Grid Partners, and is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program. Learn more at helixintel.com.

Media Contact

Corin Scharlock

Director of Brand and Communications

corin.scharlock@helixintel.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2e42283-1c4c-4f01-9e48-dc6d4d41ea2b