Volt-Age, Concordia research program and Volatus Aerospace join forces to advance energy technologies for uncrewed aircraft systems

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concordia University, through its Volt-Age research program, and Volatus Aerospace (TSX: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB) today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that establishes a strategic framework for collaboration on energy technologies for uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS).

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to combining academic research, operational testing and industry expertise to accelerate the development, validation and commercialization of Canadian technologies for the next generation of civil, commercial and strategic drone platforms. The partners will also explore opportunities for applied research, technology demonstration, talent development and jointly funded strategic initiatives.

At the heart of the collaboration is a shared ambition to strengthen Canada's technological sovereignty in a sector that is becoming increasingly important for critical infrastructure, public safety, environmental monitoring, Arctic operations and dual-use applications. By supporting the development of a more resilient Canadian supply chain for strategic drone components, the partners aim to advance domestic innovation while reducing reliance on foreign entities of concern.

The memorandum of understanding establishes a framework for identifying and pursuing collaborative research, validation and technology demonstration projects involving researchers, students, industry partners and public-sector organizations. Specific projects and implementation activities will be governed by separate agreements as opportunities arise.

Quote – Volatus Aerospace

“Canada has the scientific expertise, aerospace experience and industrial capability required to lead in the development of next-generation uncrewed systems. By connecting Volt-Age’s research capabilities with Volatus’ operational, testing and manufacturing infrastructure, we can help move promising energy technologies from the laboratory into real-world aircraft and operational environments. This collaboration supports our broader objective of building sovereign, Canadian-developed capabilities for commercial, public safety and strategic applications.”

Glen Lynch

Chief Executive Officer

Volatus Aerospace

Quote – Concordia

“Volt-Age was created to accelerate the development of the technologies that will power Canada's energy transition. This collaboration with Volatus perfectly reflects our approach: bringing together researchers, industry and institutional partners to transform scientific excellence into innovations that address Canada's strategic needs. Together, we aim to create an environment where next-generation energy technologies for unmanned aircraft systems can be developed, tested and ultimately commercialized in a dual approach.”

Dr. Tim Evans

Vice-President, Research and Innovation

Concordia University

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides unmanned aerial systems, aerial intelligence services, autonomy software, and advanced training solutions supporting civil infrastructure, public safety, and defence markets.

About Concordia University



As a next-generation university, we reimagine the future of higher education. Concordia’s innovative approach to experiential learning and cross-functional research benefits our 50,000 students.

Located in vibrant Montreal on the traditional lands of the Kanien’kehá:ka Nation, Concordia has consistently ranked as a top young university in North America. We strive to be socially responsible and create a more equitable and sustainable world.

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For additional information, please contact:

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Rob Walker, Chief Commercial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com

https://volatusaerospace.com