NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Critical Metals Corp

 | Source: Critical Metals Corp Critical Metals Corp

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Critical Metals Corp that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Critical Metals Corp Advances to Final Round of Kenya Government Tender for the World-Class Mrima Hill Rare Earth and Niobium Project” issued July 21, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.


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