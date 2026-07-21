NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Critical Metals Corp

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Critical Metals Corp that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Critical Metals Corp Advances to Final Round of Kenya Government Tender for the World-Class Mrima Hill Rare Earth and Niobium Project” issued July 21, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.
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July 08, 2026 08:30 ET | Source: Critical Metals Corp
NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced that it has...Read More
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July 03, 2026 08:30 ET | Source: Critical Metals Corp
NEW YORK, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, announced that it and European...Read More