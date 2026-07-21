VIA UPCOMING DEADLINE: SueWallSt Alerts Via Transportation, Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) to contact the firm. Those who purchased VIA securities between September 15, 2025 and May 12, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you might be eligible to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

VIA shares lost approximately 69.3% of their value from the $46.00 IPO price, closing at $14.12 on May 12, 2026. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 10, 2026.

September 15, 2025: The $493 Million IPO Launch

Via priced 10,714,285 shares at $46.00 each. The Offering Documents touted "significant and durable revenue growth" and a "successful land and expand strategy." Germany represented nearly 20% of total revenue. The lawsuit contends these documents failed to disclose that ARR per customer was already declining and that German regulatory conditions were obstructing full platform adoption.

November 13, 2025: First Cracks Appear

Barely two months after the IPO, the Company reported 3Q 2025 earnings. Management acknowledged that platform ARR per customer had declined for the first time in eight quarters, attributing the drop to seasonality and new schools contracts launching with limited initial revenue. Shares fell approximately 13% in a single session, closing at $43.14.

February 27, 2026: German Headwinds Acknowledged

During the 4Q 2025 earnings call, management disclosed that Germany was "facing some headwinds" and that transitioning customers beyond microtransit was "proving to take longer" than expected. The action claims this admission revealed that the "land and expand" strategy highlighted in the IPO documents was already stalling. Shares dropped nearly 8%, closing at $17.18.

May 12, 2026: The Silo Admission

The 1Q 2026 earnings call delivered the sharpest blow. Management confirmed the Company had "not yet been able to crack it beyond the microtransit vertical" in Germany, stating that agencies were "still treating microtransit as in a silo as a separate service." Shares plunged over 17% to $14.12.

Chronology of Alleged Disclosure Failures

September 15, 2025: IPO Offering Documents represented "significant and durable revenue growth" without disclosing the declining ARR per customer trend

IPO Offering Documents represented "significant and durable revenue growth" without disclosing the declining ARR per customer trend November 13, 2025: First disclosure that ARR per customer had declined, contradicting the growth narrative investors relied upon when purchasing shares at $46.00

First disclosure that ARR per customer had declined, contradicting the growth narrative investors relied upon when purchasing shares at $46.00 February 27, 2026: First public acknowledgment that regulatory structures in Germany were delaying full platform adoption, a material obstacle to the "land and expand" model

First public acknowledgment that regulatory structures in Germany were delaying full platform adoption, a material obstacle to the "land and expand" model May 12, 2026: Management confirmed Germany remained stuck in a "silo" and that constrained budgets compounded the problem, revealing the full scope of the challenges

Management confirmed Germany remained stuck in a "silo" and that constrained budgets compounded the problem, revealing the full scope of the challenges June 9, 2026: Securities class action filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York



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"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The sequence of post-IPO admissions in this case raises serious questions about what was known at the time shares were sold to the public at $46.00." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VIA Lawsuit

Q: When did Via Transportation allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from September 15, 2025 to May 12, 2026. The alleged misrepresentations began with the IPO Offering Documents and were corrected through a series of earnings disclosures on November 13, 2025, February 27, 2026, and May 12, 2026.

Q: How much did VIA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 69.3%, a decline of $31.88 per share, from the $46.00 IPO price to $14.12 after the company disclosed continued headwinds in Germany and declining ARR per customer metrics. Investors who purchased shares at or near the IPO price may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do VIA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my VIA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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