FSLR Shareholder Alert: First Solar, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased FSLR stock between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

First Solar shares declined $27.67 per share (10.29%) on January 7, 2026 and an additional $33.09 per share (13.61%) on February 25, 2026, closing at $210.12. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 24, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed in SEC Filings

In its Form 10-K and quarterly 10-Q filings during the Class Period, First Solar included risk factor language acknowledging that tariff changes could affect its business. The Company stated that "our module sale contracts for international product deliveries typically have some form of tariff protection if new tariffs are imposed on the importation of modules into the US, whether in the form of First Solar termination right or tariff absorption that is either shared with the customer or exclusively borne by the customer." This language, the complaint challenges, presented contractual protections as adequate safeguards without disclosing the specific, known operational consequences already unfolding at international facilities.

What the Complaint Alleges Was Missing

The securities action contends that First Solar's generic tariff risk warnings omitted critical specifics:

That international facility underutilization was not merely a temporary response to tariff uncertainty but a condition likely to persist well into fiscal year 2026

That the 6.6 gigawatt BP affiliate contract termination at $0.294 per watt base ASP had fundamentally altered the demand picture for Malaysian and Vietnamese production

That the $330 million South Carolina onshoring program, including $260 million in capital expenditures and $70 million in non-capitalized relocation costs, would weigh heavily on near-term financial performance

That management's repeated characterizations of the trade environment as "long term favorable" were inconsistent with the severity of operational disruptions already in progress

That the "back-end weighting" of 2025 revenue masked deteriorating conditions that would carry into 2026 guidance





Why Generic Warnings May Not Shield the Company

The complaint challenges the sufficiency of boilerplate risk factor language when management allegedly possessed specific knowledge of problems already affecting operations. Disclosure language indicated that contractual tariff protections existed, but as pleaded, those protections proved inadequate when BP affiliates defaulted on multiyear agreements and tariff rates of 25% on Malaysia and 20% on Vietnam rendered importing finished goods uneconomical. The filing states that generic references to possible tariff impacts cannot substitute for disclosing that production curtailments were already causing margin compression and that facility idling could extend through the following fiscal year.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company warns abstractly about tariff risks while its international facilities are being idled and major customers are defaulting on gigawatt-scale contracts, the gap between what was disclosed and what was known becomes a serious concern for investors." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 24, 2026

Submit your information here or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FSLR Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the FSLR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges First Solar made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Company's capacity to manage tariff impacts and understated the extent to which underutilizing international production facilities and onshoring operations to South Carolina would negatively impact fiscal year 2026 performance. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did First Solar allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 26, 2025 to February 24, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on January 7, 2026 and February 24, 2026, causing combined stock declines exceeding $60 per share.

Q: Who is eligible to join the FSLR investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased FSLR stock or securities between February 26, 2025 and February 24, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What if I already sold my FSLR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What do FSLR investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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