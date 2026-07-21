ERAS UPCOMING DEADLINE: SueWallSt Alerts Erasca, Inc. Stockholders of Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased ERAS stock between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

Shares fell from $21.49 to $9.90 following dual corrective disclosures on April 27-28, 2026, a decline of approximately 53.9%. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 10, 2026.

What the Company's SEC Filings Told Investors

Erasca's 2024 and 2025 Annual Reports on Form 10-K contained extensive sections comparing ERAS-0015 to Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236. These filings presented detailed preclinical data purporting to show ERAS-0015's superior binding affinity, tumor distribution, and dose efficiency. The filings described ERAS-0015 as a "potential best-in-class" drug candidate capable of addressing "approximately 2.7 million patients" worldwide. Erasca also stated that its "IP is strong with exclusivity expected through 2043 and no patentability roadblocks identified to date."

The complaint challenges whether these disclosures painted a materially incomplete picture of the risks surrounding ERAS-0015's development.

What the Lawsuit Alleges Was Omitted

According to the action, Erasca's public filings omitted critical information that would have altered a reasonable investor's assessment:

The competitive comparisons to RMC-6236 were cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head clinical trials, a distinction Erasca did not disclose until forced to on April 27, 2026

RevMed had grounds to allege that ERAS-0015 infringed U.S. Patent No. 12,409,225 and involved trade secret misappropriation, directly contradicting Erasca's claim of "no patentability roadblocks"

RevMed characterized Erasca's comparative statements as "deceptive and untrue," alleging the company improperly benchmarked preclinical data

Initial Phase 1 trial data included a Grade 5 patient death (pneumonitis progressing from Grade 3), which was not disclosed alongside earlier safety claims of "no dose-limiting toxicities and predominantly low-grade adverse events"

The company raised approximately $258.8 million through a January 2026 stock offering while these risks remained undisclosed





The Regulatory Filing Gap

The complaint contends that Erasca's risk factor language was generic rather than specific. According to the pleading, the allegedly false statements "were not identified as forward-looking statements when made" and "there were no meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially." In other words, the safe harbor defense may not apply because the company did not accompany its competitive claims with adequate warnings about the specific patent, trade secret, and data comparability risks that already existed.

Why Boilerplate Warnings May Not Shield the Company

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Erasca's filings repeatedly compared ERAS-0015 to a competitor's product without disclosing that those comparisons lacked a head-to-head clinical basis and that the competitor had grounds to challenge the company's intellectual property position." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

When a biopharmaceutical company builds its investment thesis around competitive superiority claims, investors depend on those claims being grounded in scientifically appropriate methodology and legally defensible intellectual property. The lawsuit maintains that Erasca's filings created a misleading impression of certainty where significant vulnerability existed.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 10, 2026

Submit your information here or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ERAS Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the ERAS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Erasca made materially false or misleading statements regarding ERAS-0015's competitive superiority over RMC-6236, including claims about binding affinity, dose efficiency, and intellectual property strength, while concealing that comparisons were cross-study analyses and that patent infringement and trade secret risks existed. When these facts emerged, the stock declined 53.9%.

Q: When did Erasca allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from January 14, 2025 to April 26, 2026. During this time, Erasca repeatedly presented preclinical comparisons to RevMed's drug candidate in SEC filings, investor conferences, and presentations without disclosing the limitations and legal risks of those comparisons.

Q: What do ERAS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my ERAS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What court was the ERAS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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