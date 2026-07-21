AVAV Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in AeroVironment, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) that a securities class action has been commenced on behalf of shareholders who purchased AVAV stock between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

Shares fell approximately 15.77%, 17.42%, and 6.42% across three corrective disclosures in early 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 27, 2026.

Raymond James cut AeroVironment from Strong Buy to Underperform in a single move on March 2, 2026, a two-notch downgrade that reflected the severity of the SCAR program's unraveling for the defense contractor's growth thesis.

Initial Analyst Optimism Built on SCAR Expectations

Wall Street coverage of AeroVironment during the Class Period reflected the company's own characterization of the $1.7 billion SCAR contract as a cornerstone growth driver. Analysts modeled SCAR revenue into forward estimates, assigned premium multiples to the space segment, and pointed to the BADGER phased array system as a differentiator justifying AeroVironment's valuation. The complaint contends that this optimism rested on incomplete information about competitive risks the company allegedly failed to disclose.

The Downgrades Begin

The analyst consensus fractured rapidly after the March 2, 2026 Space News report revealed the U.S. Space Force was "reassessing how to move forward" with SCAR:

Raymond James cut AVAV from Strong Buy to Underperform on March 2, 2026, citing uncertainty over the SCAR program, which had been AeroVironment's largest contract at roughly $1.4 billion in expected value

cut AVAV from Strong Buy to Underperform on March 2, 2026, citing uncertainty over the SCAR program, which had been AeroVironment's largest contract at roughly $1.4 billion in expected value Canaccord Genuity slashed its price target 17.5%, from $400 to $330, on March 3, 2026, after removing SCAR contract revenue from its second-half fiscal 2026 model

slashed its price target 17.5%, from $400 to $330, on March 3, 2026, after removing SCAR contract revenue from its second-half fiscal 2026 model Canaccord Genuity cut again on March 11, reducing its target another 10%, from $330 to $300

cut again on March 11, reducing its target another 10%, from $330 to $300 Needham & Co. lowered its target 11.11%, from $450 to $400, on March 11, 2026, resetting SCAR revenue expectations entirely

lowered its target 11.11%, from $450 to $400, on March 11, 2026, resetting SCAR revenue expectations entirely BTIG reduced its target 20.4%, from $415 to $330, on March 12, 2026, calling the SCAR termination "disappointing"





Execution Concerns Replace Growth Narrative on Wall Street

BTIG maintained its Buy rating after the March 2 news but cautioned that "we remain cautious as there was previously little doubt from the company that the program would be recompeted in the first place." This observation, as alleged in the action, highlights the core securities claim: analysts built models on company assurances that allegedly understated the risk of losing the SCAR contract to a multi-vendor acquisition strategy.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for AVAV Investors

When sell-side coverage is built on company guidance that allegedly conceals material competitive threats, the resulting price target cuts and rating downgrades quantify the artificial inflation that was removed from the stock. The lawsuit maintains that AeroVironment's public statements created a consensus view that was fundamentally disconnected from the contract's actual vulnerability.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The speed and severity of the AVAV downgrades reflect how deeply the SCAR growth narrative was embedded in the stock's valuation." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: July 27, 2026

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AVAV Lawsuit

Q: How much did AVAV stock drop? A: Shares fell $61.97 per share on January 20, 2026, followed by subsequent declines on March 2 of $43.93 and March 11 of $13.84 per share. Each drop purportedly followed the disclosure of additional information related to AeroVironment’s SCAR program agreement with Space Force. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the AVAV lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges AeroVironment made materially false or misleading statements regarding the SCAR program's competitive position, characterizing it as a locked-in "$1 billion franchise" while allegedly understating the likelihood that the U.S. Space Force would shift to a multi-vendor acquisition strategy. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do AVAV investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my AVAV shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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