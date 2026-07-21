SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 11, 2026 in Microsoft Corporation Lawsuit - MSFT

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) that four senior executives are named as individual defendants in a securities class action alleging they personally controlled the false and misleading statements that inflated MSFT shares above $550 during the Class Period. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, covers purchasers of Microsoft securities between May 1, 2025 and January 28, 2026. The complaint asserts claims under Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, naming the Company and four officers who allegedly directed, approved, or ratified materially misleading public statements about Microsoft's AI initiatives and Copilot product family. Investors have until August 11, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

The Named Individual Defendants

The action identifies the following officers as controlling persons:

Satya Nadella , CEO and Chairman of the Board, who allegedly proclaimed Copilot offered "best-in-class" capabilities and touted Azure AI infrastructure as "obviously at scale" while concealing significant operational deficiencies

, CEO and Chairman of the Board, who allegedly proclaimed Copilot offered "best-in-class" capabilities and touted Azure AI infrastructure as "obviously at scale" while concealing significant operational deficiencies Amy E. Hood , CFO and Executive Vice President, who co-signed SEC filings attesting to accuracy and completeness while allegedly omitting material adverse facts about Copilot adoption and AI return on investment

, CFO and Executive Vice President, who co-signed SEC filings attesting to accuracy and completeness while allegedly omitting material adverse facts about Copilot adoption and AI return on investment Jared Spataro , Chief Marketing Officer, AI at Work, who allegedly told investors "70% of the Fortune 500 are using Copilot in a pretty extensive way" without disclosing brand positioning and interoperability failures. This figure later increased to an alleged 90%.

, Chief Marketing Officer, AI at Work, who allegedly told investors "70% of the Fortune 500 are using Copilot in a pretty extensive way" without disclosing brand positioning and interoperability failures. This figure later increased to an alleged 90%. Rajesh Jha, Executive Vice President, Experiences and Devices, who allegedly claimed the competitive "gap is very significant and growing" in Copilot's favor while aware of data siloing and user experience problems. Jha announced his retirement in March 2026 after more than 35 years

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

The complaint charges that Nadella and Hood signed quarterly and annual reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K filed with the SEC, personally certifying under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act that those filings were accurate and materially complete. The pleading asserts these certifications were false because the filings failed to disclose that Copilot suffered from significant brand positioning, user experience, usage, data siloing, computational capacity, organizational, and interoperability problems.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

Section 20(a) of the 1934 Act imposes liability on individuals who "controlled" a company that violated federal securities laws. The complaint alleges each Individual Defendant was directly involved in management and day-to-day operations at the highest levels, was privy to confidential information, and participated in drafting, reviewing, or disseminating the alleged misstatements. Each defendant allegedly had the ability to prevent issuance of the false statements or cause them to be corrected.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When officers sign SEC certifications and make representations at investor conferences, they bear personal responsibility for the truthfulness of those disclosures." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Scienter Allegations

The action contends that each defendant knew or recklessly disregarded that Microsoft's public statements painted a misleading picture of Copilot's success and AI investment returns. The complaint points to the defendants' senior positions, their direct involvement in AI strategy, their access to internal data on Copilot adoption and performance, and their participation in earnings calls and investor conferences where the alleged misrepresentations were made.

Submit your information here or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MSFT Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the MSFT lawsuit? A: The complaint names Microsoft Corporation and individual defendants including CEO Satya Nadella, CFO Amy E. Hood, CMO AI at Work Jared Spataro, and EVP Experiences and Devices Rajesh Jha, all of whom signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What is the MSFT lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 11, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Who is eligible to join the MSFT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased MSFT stock or securities between May 1, 2025 and January 28, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What if I already sold my MSFT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact SueWallSt before August 11, 2026 to evaluate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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