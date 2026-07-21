PLAB Shareholder Alert: September 4, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Photronics, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) during the period from December 10, 2025 through May 27, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

PLAB shares collapsed from $53.51 (closing price on May 27, 2026) to $34.02 on May 28, 2026, a single-day loss of $19.49 per share (36.42%), after the Company disclosed that its high-end IC design release pipeline had slowed. The Court has set September 4, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Fund managers, pension trustees, and portfolio advisors who held PLAB during the Class Period face a heightened obligation to assess whether continued inaction serves beneficiaries' interests. The magnitude of the single-day decline, combined with the allegation that management concealed a critical bottleneck in Photronics' design release pipeline, raises questions that fiduciaries should evaluate promptly.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional holders should consider the following:

Photronics' IC segment revenue fell 11% sequentially in Q2 2026, contradicting management's repeated assurances of "robust" high-end order patterns and "healthy" demand

The complaint contends that management knew the post-Chinese New Year seasonal recovery had stalled well before the May 28 disclosure, yet left guidance for high-end growth in place

Operating margins compressed from 24.4% in Q1 to 20.1% in Q2, with Q3 guidance projecting further deterioration to 18%-20%

Institutions that purchased shares at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period may recover losses without out-of-pocket costs through the class action mechanism

Lead plaintiff appointment provides direct oversight of case strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection

ERISA-governed plans holding PLAB may have independent obligations to evaluate recovery options on behalf of plan participants





Portfolio Impact Assessment

The lawsuit asserts that between December 2025 and May 2026, Photronics' executives painted a picture of accelerating high-end demand, capacity expansion, and competitive dominance. The complaint alleges these statements were materially misleading because elevated fab utilization rates, memory supply constraints, and geopolitical disruption had already rendered the Company's forward growth projections unachievable. For institutional portfolios, the resulting 36% overnight repricing represents a material position-level event that warrants documented review.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Funds with significant PLAB losses during the Class Period are well-positioned to serve as lead plaintiff, providing oversight that benefits the entire class while fulfilling fiduciary obligations to their own beneficiaries." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The action alleges Photronics and certain officers violated Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5 by disseminating misleading statements about the Company's high-end IC pipeline strength and revenue trajectory. When the truth emerged on May 28, 2026, shareholders absorbed nearly $19.49 per share in losses.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLAB Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the PLAB investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PLAB stock or securities between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the PLAB lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is September 4, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

Q: Why should investors choose Levi & Korsinsky? A: Ranked among top securities litigation firms by ISS for seven consecutive years. Recovered hundreds of millions for shareholders with extensive federal court experience.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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