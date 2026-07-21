MGN Shareholder Alert: September 8, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Megan Holdings Limited Securities Class Action - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds investors of a class action lawsuit filed against Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGN) on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between September 26, 2025, and March 25, 2026 (the "Class Period"). The lead plaintiff deadline is September 8, 2026.

Find out if you might qualify for recovery

The complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, reveals a stark contrast between what Megan Holdings promised investors in its IPO Prospectus and the reality that ultimately destroyed nearly all shareholder value.

THE PROMISE: A Growing Aquaculture Enterprise With a Technological Edge

When Megan Holdings went public on September 29, 2025, selling 1,250,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 per share and raising $5 million in gross proceeds, the Company painted an ambitious picture for investors. According to its IPO Prospectus, Megan told the market:

"We are a company principally engaged in the development, construction and maintenance of aquaculture farms and related works."

"We intend to develop our own proprietary Smart Farming System, and we hope to establish a pilot scale project utilizing our Smart Farming System by the fourth quarter of 2024."

The Company outlined a detailed plan for its IPO proceeds: 20% for sales and marketing, 30% for expansion through mergers and acquisitions, 30% for the development of a proprietary Smart Farming System leveraging IoT sensors, data analytics, and automation, and 20% for working capital. Megan positioned itself as "well-positioned to serve customers as a one-stop center for their aquaculture and agriculture needs" and spoke of international expansion into neighboring countries such as Indonesia.

The Prospectus touted CEO Darren Hoo's biotechnology degree and "vast experience in aquaculture and Electrical and Instrumentation engineering," describing him as personally "spearheading" the Smart Farming System venture. Investors were told the system would offer water quality monitoring, feeding optimization, disease prevention, environmental monitoring, and data analytics — a comprehensive digital transformation tool for the aquaculture industry.

THE REALITY: A Pump-and-Dump Vehicle That Left Investors With Pennies

The complaint alleges these forward-looking promises masked a far different reality. According to the lawsuit, Megan Holdings Limited was a vehicle utilized in a fraudulent market manipulation and "pump-and-dump" promotional scheme. Impersonators acting as financial advisors allegedly touted MGN stock in online forums, chat groups, and social media posts with baseless claims designed to create a buying frenzy among retail investors.

The scheme drove MGN shares from $1.23 on February 25, 2026, to an intraday high of $5.18 on March 25, 2026 — an increase of more than 400% — despite no fundamental news, no material operational developments, and no announcements to justify such a dramatic price increase.

The very next day, on March 26, 2026, the scheme collapsed. MGN shares plummeted 93.4%, falling $3.96 to close at just $0.28 per share. The stock has not recovered and continues to trade well below that level.

PROMISES VS. REALITY: KEY DISCREPANCIES ALLEGED IN THE COMPLAINT

What Investors Were Told What the Complaint Alleges Smart Farming System pilot by Q4 2024 No evidence of a completed pilot; Company served as a manipulation vehicle International expansion into Indonesia and beyond Operations limited to Malaysia with a concentrated, project-based revenue model Strong internal controls to support public company obligations Material weaknesses in internal accounting and financial reporting controls Risk factors citing only hypothetical volatility concerns Omitted the realized and specific risk of fraudulent market manipulation IPO underwritten by D. Boral Capital LLC on a firm commitment basis DBC had conducted numerous microcap IPOs that suffered nearly identical manipulation-driven collapses CEO Hoo as a qualified leader "spearheading" innovation Hoo controlled 61.97% of shares post-IPO; complaint alleges he had the power to prevent the dissemination of misleading statements

THE UNDERWRITER'S PATTERN

The complaint further alleges that the gap between promise and reality should have been apparent to gatekeepers. The sole IPO underwriter, D. Boral Capital LLC, had been involved in numerous other microcap initial public offerings since January 2024 that experienced strikingly similar patterns: dramatic price run-ups followed by catastrophic collapses. These included Park Ha Biological Technology (down 94%), Masonglory Limited (down 97.6%), Phoenix Asia Holding (collapsed from $133.12 to $17.60 in one trading day), and Robot Consulting Co. (SEC-halted from trading). Despite this pattern, the Offering Documents failed to adequately warn investors of these specific, demonstrated risks.

RISK DISCLOSURES: GENERIC WARNINGS VERSUS SPECIFIC DANGERS

The Prospectus included risk factor language acknowledging that "certain recent initial public offerings of companies with public floats comparable to the anticipated public float of our company have experienced extreme volatility that was seemingly unrelated to the underlying performance of the respective company." The complaint alleges this boilerplate language was materially inadequate because it failed to disclose the specific, known risk that Megan's own stock was being — or would be — subjected to a coordinated market manipulation scheme.

Similarly, the Prospectus warned that "[i]f we fail to implement and maintain an effective system of internal controls, we may be unable to accurately or timely report our results of operations or prevent fraud." The complaint alleges this generic warning concealed the fact that Megan already suffered from material weaknesses in its internal accounting and financial reporting controls — weaknesses that made the Company uniquely vulnerable to serving as a fraud vehicle.

CLAIMS ASSERTED

The complaint asserts claims under both the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Sections 10(b) and 20(a), and Rule 10b-5) and the Securities Act of 1933 (Sections 11, 12(a)(2), and 15), naming as defendants the Company, CEO Darren Hoo, CFO Ng Kai Tie, auditor WWC, P.C., and underwriter D. Boral Capital LLC.

WHAT SHOULD MGN INVESTORS DO?

If you suffered a loss on your MGN investment, you have until September 8, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You do not need to be a lead plaintiff to share in any recovery.

Submit your information now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MGN Lawsuit

Q: When did Megan Holdings Limited allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from September 26, 2025, to March 25, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through the collapse of the pump-and-dump scheme on March 26, 2026, causing a 93.4% decline in the stock price.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the MGN lawsuit? A: The complaint names Megan Holdings Limited and individual defendants including CEO Darren Hoo AKA Hoo Wei Sern and CFO Ng Kai Tie, who signed SEC filings and certified financial disclosures. The lawsuit also names auditor WWC, P.C. and sole IPO underwriter D. Boral Capital LLC.

Q: What is the MGN lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is September 8, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do MGN investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before September 8, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What if I already sold my MGN shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if Megan Holdings goes bankrupt before the case resolves? A: Securities class action claims survive bankruptcy in most circumstances. D&O insurance policies are frequently the primary source of settlement funds.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.