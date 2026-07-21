ALPCO Expands Health Canada Licensed KleeYa® GI Menu with H. pylori and Lactoferrin

Salem, NH, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALPCO, a distributor of immunoassay-based products and part of NuvinkaDx announces H. pylori Stool Antigen and Lactoferrin assays have received Health Canada licenses, expanding the company’s menu of stool-based tests available on the KleeYa® automated platform.

These additions reinforce ALPCO’s commitment to providing distributors and their lab customers with a single-source, standardized solution for the full spectrum of gastrointestinal disease testing.

ALPCO’s KleeYa® stool testing menu now includes four Health Canada licensed assays — Calprotectin, H. pylori Stool Antigen, Lactoferrin, and Pancreatic Elastase — alongside five investigational, Research Use Only (RUO)–labeled tests covering C. difficile GDH, C. difficile Toxin A/B, Eosinophil-Derived Neurotoxin (EDN), Hemoglobin, and Secretory IgA. Taken together, the licensed assays and RUO‑labeled investigational tests provide laboratories with broad coverage across many of the most clinically relevant GI biomarkers for research applications.

The platform’s Calprotectin assay delivers best-in-class performance, with a clinical sensitivity and specificity of 90.9%/93.2% for IBD diagnosis and 90.9%/92.8% for differentiation of IBD from IBS — enabling providers to direct patients to the right treatment path with confidence.

“Expanding our Health Canada licensed menu is a direct response to what we hear from our lab partners — they need range, automation, and results they can trust,” said Erik Allen, CEO of NuvinkaDx. “H. pylori and Lactoferrin are critical components of a complete GI testing strategy, and we’re proud to offer them as part of an integrated, automated platform.”

These additions underscore ALPCO’s ongoing investment in its GI diagnostic portfolio and its commitment to supporting distributors with a comprehensive, Health Canada licensed testing solution for Canadian clinical laboratories.

ALPCO’s KleeYa® assays are intended for professional use in clinical laboratories and are available to customers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.alpco.com.

About NuvinkaDx

ALPCO was founded in 1991 as an importer and distributor of immunoassay-based products for the North American life science markets. The company has since evolved into a leading producer of novel immunodiagnostic reagents for specialty testing laboratories.

In 2022, ALPCO merged with GeneProof, a Czech Republic-based provider of specialty molecular diagnostic solutions. Founded in 2005, GeneProof offers a portfolio of more than 50 IVDD and 6 IVDR PCR test kits for infectious diseases and genetic mutations, as well as a suite of proprietary instrumentation for clinical laboratories of all sizes.

In 2024 the holdings company for both organizations rebranded to NuvinkaDx. For additional information, please visit www.nuvinkadx.com