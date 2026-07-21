Automation Personnel Services Expands Associate Benefits with Industry-Leading 401(k) Match and New Digital Health Platform





BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automation Personnel Services (APS), one of the leading light-industrial staffing agencies in the nation, continues to raise the standard for associate benefits by offering a comprehensive package that includes a 401(k) retirement plan with company matching and a new LLH digital health platform, making it the only staffing agency specializing in manufacturing and industrial staffing to provide both benefits to ALL eligible associates.

While many staffing agencies are singularly focused on placing employees, Automation Personnel Services is committed to supporting associates long after their first day on the job. By combining long-term financial planning with convenient access to healthcare, the company is helping employees build healthier, more secure futures.

Eligible associates have access to a 401(k) retirement plan with company matching, allowing them to begin saving for retirement while earning competitive wages. In addition, Automation Personnel Services recently introduced the LLH digital health platform, which provides eligible associates with convenient access to virtual healthcare services, helping them receive care quickly and affordably whenever they need it.

Together, these benefits reinforce Automation Personnel Services' commitment to investing in the well-being of the people who keep America's manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution industries moving.

“Our associates are the foundation of everything we do,” said Steve Nordness, Founder and CEO of Automation Personnel Services. “From the day we opened our doors in 1990, our goal has been to create opportunities that improve people’s lives. Offering a 401(k) with company matching alongside our new digital health platform reflects that commitment. We want our associates to know they're not just filling jobs but they are building careers and brighter futures for themselves and their families.”

The addition of LLH complements an already generous benefits package that includes weekly pay, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid holidays for eligible associates, 40 hours of vacation/PTO, and career advancement opportunities.

Automation Personnel Services believes quality benefits not only improve employees' quality of life but also help attract and retain dependable talent for the thousands of client companies it serves throughout the Southeast and beyond.

“Our clients depend on us to provide reliable, engaged employees, and our associates deserve benefits that support them both on and off the job,” said David Soileau, President of Automation Personnel Services. “By combining retirement savings with accessible healthcare, we're delivering benefits that make a meaningful difference for our workforce. It's another example of how Automation Personnel Services continues to invest in the success of our associates.”

ABOUT AUTOMATION PERSONNEL SERVICES, INC.

Automation Personnel Services is a highly recognized staffing agency with over 30 years of experience in manufacturing and light-industrial staffing. Our accolades include:

11-time consecutive winner of the ClearlyRated® Best of Staffing Client Award (2016-2026).

Winner of the ClearlyRated® Best of Staffing Talent Award (2019-2026).

Recipient of the Safety Standard of Excellence Award by the American Staffing Association.

Named one of America’s Best Temp Staffing Firms by Forbes (2025).

Consistently ranked among the top U.S. staffing agencies by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA).





Loyd McIntosh, Marketing Communications Manager

Automation Personnel Services

205.725.1170

loydm@apstemps.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a459e999-60ce-42c7-9108-02a80d4941dd