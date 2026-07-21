David M. Findlay and Kristin L. Pruitt Named to Indianapolis Business Journal’s Indiana 250 List for 2026

WARSAW, Ind., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank is proud to announce that David M. Findlay, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Kristin L. Pruitt, President, have been named to the Indianapolis Business Journal’s Indiana 250 list for 2026. Findlay is recognized for the fifth consecutive year while Pruitt joins the list for the first time. The annual list recognizes the state’s most influential and impactful leaders across business, philanthropy, the arts, government and not-for-profits.

”Lake City Bank’s 154 year history is full of evidence of our active and engaged commitment to our Indiana communities. Kristin and I are simply a reflection of that history and we are proud to represent the Lake City Bank team throughout our Indiana footprint. It’s that team’s efforts that give us the opportunity to play a role in local, regional and statewide organizations and initiatives,” commented Findlay.

Findlay serves as the Chairman of the boards of directors and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland Financial and Lake City Bank. He also served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2014-2023, President and Chief Financial Officer from 2010-2014, and Chief Financial Officer from 2000-2010.

Findlay serves as Chairman of the Indiana Bankers Association Board of Directors and is active as a board member and executive committee member with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, Parkview Health, OrthoWorx and the Trine University Board of Trustees. He also serves as a board member with AcceLINX and Centerfield Capital Partners.

“Indiana’s strength has always come from its people, its businesses and its communities working together,” said Pruitt. “I’m honored by this recognition and proud to be included among leaders who are helping shape Indiana’s future. I believe community banking remains one of the most important drivers of local economic growth. When local businesses grow, families prosper, and communities thrive, Indiana succeeds—and I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to that momentum.”

Pruitt serves as President of Lake City Bank and serves on boards of directors of Lakeland Financial and Lake City Bank. She also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer from 2019-2023, Executive Vice President and General Counsel from 2014-2019, and Senior Vice President and General Counsel from 2008-2014.

Pruitt serves on the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Board of Directors and is active as a board member with the Northern Indiana Regional Development Authority, Community Foundation of St. Joseph County, Riley Children’s Foundation and Community Investment Fund of Indiana.

A full list of those included on the 2026 Indiana 250 list is available on the Indianapolis Business Journal’s website at www.indiana250.com.

Lake City Bank, a $7.1 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, was founded in 1872 and serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 55 branch offices and a robust digital banking platform. Lake City Bank’s community banking model prioritizes building in-market long-term customer relationships while delivering technology-forward solutions for retail and commercial clients. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com.

Contact

Luke Weick

First Vice President

Marketing Manager

(574) 267-9198 x47279 office

(260) 431-7061 mobile

luke.weick@lakecitybank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15a74409-0ce8-4994-be92-1910431ecdda