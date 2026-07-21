SkinHealth Systems to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 6, 2026

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkinHealth Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIN), a global medical aesthetics company and home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced it will report second quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2026. The Company will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, following a press release detailing the results.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.skinhealthsystems.com, along with supporting materials. A recording of the call will become available on the site approximately three hours after its conclusion.

Disclosure Information

SkinHealth Systems announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls and on the investor relations section of its website (www.skinhealthsystems.com) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About SkinHealth Systems

SkinHealth Systems (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global medical aesthetics company delivering an integrated ecosystem of clinically proven solutions designed to help consumers achieve superior skin health and support the success of providers. Anchored by Hydrafacial™, a leading and widely requested professional skincare treatment, and supported by complementary offerings including SkinStylus™ microneedling and HydraScalp™ with Keravive™, SkinHealth Systems combines advanced device technology, proprietary consumables, and clinical validation to deliver trusted treatment experiences through an omnichannel network of providers worldwide. Learn more at skinhealthsystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn. Local providers can be found at hydrafacial.com/find-a-hydrafacialist .

Investors: IR@skinhealthsystems.com

Press: press@skinhealthsystems.com