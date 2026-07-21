Groove Capital Reaches Key Venture Capital Milestone: 100 Investments

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groove Capital, an early-stage investing and venture capital engine based in Minneapolis, today announced it has made its 100th investment, one of the rarest milestones in the investing world.

From left, Groove Capital partners Mickayla Rosard and Reed Robinson with attendees at Angel Fest, the firm's flagship annual conference, which drew more than 300 people from 20 states to Minneapolis. Photo courtesy of Jon Reynolds/Venn.

In 2020, Groove launched with a mission to fuel innovation at its earliest stages in Minnesota, and with a structure to match: an angel network working alongside a venture fund, so a founder can get their first check and close their round more efficiently. In its first six years, Groove is well ahead of its own ambitious value-creation timeline, many of its portfolio companies are well on their way to becoming household names, and about half of them are women-led and minority-owned.

"Minnesota has a great history of entrepreneurs creating companies of global scale, and tomorrow's leaders require investment today," said Reed Robinson, founder and partner of Groove Capital. "We enjoy being the first to say yes to entrepreneurs with great ambitions, and then we support them however we can. Our unique model works; we've become the investment engine that early-stage companies want to work with."

Groove offers investors a next-generation platform for engaging with the firm and its portfolio companies. They can join a Groove-led venture fund as a limited partner, or they can join the Groove Investment Group and directly support companies they believe in as an angel investor. To date, angels in the Groove Investment Group have invested more than $6 million alongside the firm's funds, making it the most active angel network in Minnesota. That reach increasingly extends past the state's borders: the 2026 version of Groove's flagship annual conference, called Angel Fest, drew more than 300 people from 20 states to Minneapolis, and the firm intends to bring its model to more markets where startup activity is strong but early-stage capital is scarce.

"We're proud to play a leading role in cultivating and changing the community around early-stage investing," said Mickayla Rosard, partner of Groove Capital. "Growth-minded, action-oriented people of all kinds are welcome at Groove. We've found that the more we challenge the status quo and open up conversations about investing, the better we do for the entire community and the more fun we have along the way."

About Groove Capital

Groove Capital is where entrepreneurs go to get their first institutional investment. By combining the power of an active angel network with a traditional venture fund, Groove accelerates the velocity to a startup's first funding, while providing its investors with a platform and process to invest with confidence.

For more information, visit www.groovecap.com

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Groove Capital logo.

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