Team Canada Announces Flag and Baton Bearers for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

Ottawa, Ontario, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTTAWA - (July 21, 2026) - Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) today proudly announced that Kady Dandeneau and Ryan Bester have been selected as Team Canada's Flag and Baton Bearers for the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Dandeneau, a member of Canada's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team, will serve as Team Canada's Flag Bearer, while Bester, competing in bowls, will serve as Team Canada's Baton Bearer as they lead the Canadian delegation into the Opening Ceremony on July 23.



For the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, participating nations and territories were asked to identify two athletes, one female and one male, to serve as their Flag and Baton Bearers for the Opening Ceremony. Commonwealth Sport Canada invited each participating sport organization to nominate candidates for consideration, with nominees evaluated on athletic achievement and degree of participation, leadership qualities, and community service and contributions to sport. The process sought athletes who embody the values of Humanity, Equality and Destiny while serving as exceptional ambassadors for Team Canada and the Commonwealth Sport movement.

"Kady and Ryan were selected not only because of their outstanding athletic achievements, but because of the leadership, character and service they have demonstrated throughout their careers," said Erica Wiebe, Team Canada's Chef de Mission for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. "Kady has become a powerful advocate for inclusive sport and an inspiring leader within the para sport community, while Ryan has represented Canada with distinction and humility for more than two decades on the international stage. Together, they embody the values of Team Canada and the Commonwealth movement, and we are proud to have them lead our team into the Opening Ceremony."

Dandeneau enters Glasgow as one of Canada's most accomplished para athletes. A member of Team Canada's gold medal-winning 3x3 wheelchair basketball team at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, she has also represented Canada at both the Tokyo and Paris Paralympic Games and captured gold and silver medals at the Parapan American Games. Named Wheelchair Basketball Canada's Female Athlete of the Year in 2020 and MVP of the 2025 IWBF 3x3 Open World Championships, Dandeneau is equally respected for her leadership off the court as an advocate for inclusive sport and a mentor to young athletes. She currently serves on the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation Players' Commission, helping shape the future of the sport globally. See full bio here.

"Carrying the Canadian flag into the Opening Ceremony is an honour that is difficult to put into words," said Dandeneau. "To represent Team Canada and the entire Canadian sport community in this way is incredibly special. I hope this moment inspires young athletes, especially those in adaptive sport, to believe that they belong and that anything is possible. I am proud to carry the flag for all Canadians and to share this experience with Ryan and the entire Team Canada family."

For Bester, Glasgow will mark an extraordinary seventh Commonwealth Games appearance for Canada. One of the most accomplished bowlers in Canadian history, Bester has earned 18 medals across the Commonwealth Games, World Championships and Asia Pacific Championships, including four gold medals. He is a two-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist and was inducted into the inaugural World Bowls Hall of Fame class in 2025 in recognition of his remarkable international career and lasting contribution to the sport. Over more than two decades representing Canada, Bester has earned a reputation as an exceptional competitor, mentor and ambassador for Canadian sport. See full bio here.

"The Commonwealth Games have played an important role in my life and career, so to be named Team Canada's Baton Bearer for the Opening Ceremony is truly humbling," said Bester. "Representing Canada at a seventh Commonwealth Games is already incredibly meaningful, and to help lead our team into the stadium alongside Kady is something I will never forget. I am honoured to represent my teammates and Canadians from coast to coast to coast on this special occasion."

“A sincere congratulations and thank you to Kady Dandeneau and Ryan Bester for proudly leading our athletes and carrying the maple leaf onto the world stage at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games,” said the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport). “With their leadership, dedication, and commitment, they will be exceptional ambassadors for Team Canada, inspiring Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Good luck to Kady and Ryan. Go Canada Go!”

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place from July 23 to August 2, bringing together athletes from across the Commonwealth to compete in 10 sports and six para sports. Team Canada will compete under the theme Mighty, Together, celebrating the power of sport to unite communities and inspire excellence.

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ABOUT TEAM CANADA 2026

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will bring together 74 nations and territories in a celebration of sport, culture, and community. Team Canada will once again compete with pride, unity, and determination on the global stage on this important path to Olympic and Paralympic success. Team Canada will feature 148 athletes, 91 team officials. Canada’s performance projection in 2026 is a top three ranking, in total medals, amongst all nations and territories competing. Team Canada’s dedicated mission team will provide an optimal environment by celebrating equality, diversity, and non-discrimination. This is in support of our goals needed to enable a best ever performance by Canadian athletes at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

ABOUT COMMONWEALTH SPORT CANADA

Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) is the franchise holder for the Commonwealth Games and the Commonwealth sport movement in Canada. CSC supports Canada’s athletes to achieve excellence at Olympic and Paralympic Games and world championships and enriches the lives of youth across the Commonwealth and hosts the Commonwealth Games. For additional information go to: www.commonwealthsport.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Patrick Kenny

Chief Communications Officer, Team Canada 2026

Email: patrick@commonwealthsport.ca

(613) 724-7160

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