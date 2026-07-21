Beirut, Lebanon, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAQQ Legal AI today made its mobile app available worldwide on iOS and Android, free to download. Since launching in May, the app has passed 7,500 downloads. It is HAQQ’s first consumer product, built on the same engine used by law firms on the company’s professional platform.

Draft, review, research. HAQQ Mobile App Now Available Worldwide on iOS and Android.

Most people do not ignore legal issues because they do not care. They avoid them because they do not know where to start.

Contracts get signed without being fully understood. Important clauses get overlooked. Situations escalate because people feel unsure or unprepared, long before formal legal help is ever involved. The World Justice Project estimates 5.1 billion people worldwide have unmet legal needs.

At the same time, generic AI tools keep producing legal-looking answers without legal structure, jurisdiction awareness, or professional safeguards.

HAQQ was built to close that gap.

“There are 8 billion people in the world, and around 5 billion of them never benefit from the justice system, simply because they cannot afford it,” said Antoine Kanaan, CEO and co-founder of HAQQ, a practicing lawyer before he founded the company. “Our mission is to make justice equal, the same for everyone. Instead of leaving to build somewhere else, we are building from Lebanon and exporting to the world. And we will not stop until every person with a phone can reach their rights.”

What the app does

The HAQQ mobile app helps people:

review contracts clause by clause before signing

understand employment offers and lease terms

draft agreements and prepare notices

navigate legal language and risk in plain terms

export structured legal work directly from mobile

built for legal reasoning, not conversation

Most AI systems generate conversational text, and sometimes invent case law while doing it. HAQQ is built to produce structured legal output designed around real legal workflows: clause-level analysis, risk tables, suggested revisions, and exportable legal reports.

The app runs on the Justinian®️ Legal AI Engine, HAQQ’s proprietary legal reasoning infrastructure, built from the ground up for legal reasoning, jurisdiction-aware analysis, and workflow-connected intelligence rather than adapted from a general-purpose model. When a law changes, it flows into the system, so outputs track the law rather than a training cutoff.

The goal is not to replace lawyers

The goal is to help people understand situations earlier, move faster, and arrive more prepared before legal engagement even begins. Lawyers remain central to representation, negotiation, legal strategy, and accountability.

“AI is not a replacement for the lawyer. It is the first step. You get a first opinion, then you go to the right specialized lawyer. There is a responsibility behind legal work, and AI does not carry that responsibility,” said Kanaan.

Built around trust

HAQQ’s position is that legal AI must respect confidentiality, legal accountability, jurisdictional awareness, and human oversight where required. The platform includes encrypted infrastructure, no training on private user data, jurisdiction-aware outputs, and safeguards designed specifically for legal work.

“We already give this level of security to the world’s largest companies,” Kanaan said. “We wanted every citizen to have the same.”

The company publishes its security framework and certifications at haqq.ai/security.

Availability

The HAQQ mobile app is available now, free to download:

Download on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/haqq-legal-ai/id6760749447

Get it on Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.haqq.chat

Learn more: https://haqq.ai/mobile-app

About HAQQ

HAQQ is a legal AI platform combining Legal AI Chat, workflow infrastructure, and practice management into one connected system for legal professionals, enterprises, and individuals. Powered by the proprietary Justinian®️ Legal AI Engine, HAQQ helps users draft, review, analyze, and manage legal work through structured legal reasoning and workflow-connected intelligence. HAQQ counts more than 15,000 law firm signups across 80+ countries and has raised $3M in seed funding. Founded in Beirut by Antoine Kanaan and Abbas Kabalan, HAQQ builds legal AI from Lebanon for the world.

Website: haqq.ai

HAQQ is not a law firm and does not provide legal representation. Always consult a licensed attorney for final legal decisions.

Press Inquiries

Stephane Boghossian

stephane.boghossian [at] haqq.ai

https://www.haqq.ai/