KatRisk Launches Next-Generation Wildfire Risk Capabilities Powered by Technosylva’s Operational Fire Science

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KatRisk, a global leader in catastrophe risk solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation wildfire risk capabilities, combining Technosylva’s physics-based wildfire behavior science with KatRisk’s catastrophe modeling and portfolio analytics expertise to deliver a fundamentally new approach to wildfire risk management.

As wildfire behavior becomes more extreme, dynamic, and difficult to predict, insurers and reinsurers are under increasing pressure to move beyond static hazard maps and historical loss assumptions. KatRisk’s wildfire capabilities are designed to address this shift by modeling how fires truly ignite, spread, intensify, and translate into financial loss under evolving real-world conditions.

These next-generation capabilities are powered by Technosylva’s physics-based wildfire modeling platform, developed and refined over more than 30 years and trusted by 40 major utilities, including ~80% of the Fortune 500, as well as leading fire agencies such as CAL FIRE, the U.S. Forest Service, and wildfire agencies across more than a dozen countries.

“Wildfire risk is no longer stationary,” said Martyn Sutton, General Manager of KatRisk. “The conditions driving catastrophic fire are evolving rapidly, yet many traditional approaches still rely heavily on historical views of risk. By integrating operational fire behavior science directly into catastrophe analytics, we’re helping insurers better understand not just where fires have happened, but where catastrophic fire conditions may emerge next.”

Unlike traditional wildfire catastrophe models that primarily adapt insurance methodologies to wildfire exposure, KatRisk begins with the underlying physical behavior of fire itself:

How fuels, terrain, and slope influence spread

How weather and wind conditions accelerate fire growth

How conditions evolve over time

How smoke and off-footprint impacts affect exposure

How fires infiltrate and spread in urban environments

How wildfire risk accumulates across portfolios and regions

This integration allows KatRisk to translate real-world fire dynamics into insurance-ready outputs for underwriting, pricing, portfolio management, and climate risk assessment without simplifying the underlying science.

Key capabilities include:

High-resolution wildfire spread modeling at 30-meter resolution across the continental U.S.

Dynamic short-term and long-term hazard views

Climate change adaptability across varying scenarios and time horizons

Smoke modeling driven by fire physics and Air Quality Index impacts

Property and neighborhood-level vulnerability modifiers

Advanced urban conflagration modeling, developed in conjunction with CALFIRE and PG&E, and validated against recent major wildfire events, including the Palisades and Eaton fires

High-speed portfolio analytics capable of processing event sets exceeding 50,000 years in seconds

The launch comes as wildfire losses continue to reshape insurance markets globally, highlighted by recent events including the 2025 Los Angeles fires, which reinforced the growing need for forward-looking, condition-driven wildfire intelligence.

“Technosylva’s wildfire science has been tested in front-line environments where decisions directly impact lives, infrastructure, and critical services,” said Joaquin Ramirez, CTO and founder of Technosylva. “Bringing that operational rigor into insurance workflows creates a fundamentally different standard for understanding wildfire risk.”

KatRisk’s wildfire capabilities are part of KatRisk Intelligence, the company’s scientific foundation for catastrophe risk modeling and hazard analytics across wildfire, flood, severe convective storm, tropical cyclone wind, and earthquake.

To learn more, visit https://www.katrisk.com/wildfire/

About KatRisk

KatRisk is a global leader in catastrophe risk intelligence and technology, helping organizations better understand, quantify, and manage climate-driven risk. Serving insurers, reinsurers, government institutions, and financial services organizations worldwide, KatRisk delivers forward-looking insight across flood, storm surge, tropical cyclone wind, severe convective storm, wildfire, and earthquake risk, with catastrophe models spanning more than 190 countries. Through transparent science, flexible data architectures, and high-performance computing, KatRisk transforms complex hazard data into practical underwriting, portfolio management, and risk strategy decisions, enabling organizations to act with greater speed, clarity, and confidence. For more information, visit www.katrisk.com

About Technosylva

Technosylva is the leading global provider of comprehensive wildfire and extreme weather risk-intelligence solutions for utilities, government agencies, insurance, fire services, and other industries. Founded in 1997, Technosylva’s AI-driven platform provides the data-driven confidence that helps large and small customers across the U.S., Canada and Europe to protect their communities in the most critical situations. For more information, visit at www.Technosylva.com or follow Technosylva on LinkedIn.

For more information, please reach out to:

Girish Jaggi

+1 (289) 623 3627

girish@themicdropagency.com