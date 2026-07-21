LCID Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Lucid Group, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TD Cowen cut its price target on Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) from $19.00 to $10.00 after the company revealed a 29-day delivery halt and preliminary Q1 2026 revenue that missed consensus by $150 million. Investors who purchased LCID securities between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026 and lost money may be entitled to recover damages.

Find out if you might qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

LCID shares declined $1.13 and $0.44 per share across two respective corrective disclosures in April 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 28, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism

Heading into 2026, Wall Street coverage reflected confidence in Lucid's trajectory. Visible Alpha consensus called for 5,967 vehicles produced and 5,237 delivered in Q1 2026, with revenue expectations of $433.8 million. These projections were built on management's late-February representations that the company had achieved a "repeatable operating cadence" and could support "up to 7,500 vehicles per quarter."

The Downgrades Begin

On April 15, 2026, TD Cowen issued a report that slashed its price target nearly in half, noting:

Q1 results "seemed to reflect Gravity ramp launch challenges" including the previously undisclosed 29-day disruption

The near-term outlook was "likely to be about execution" until the midsize platform launch

Free cash flow and liquidity became "primary focal points" for gauging risk

Model changes included a higher share count reflecting dilution from equity issuance and the stock price decline

Execution Concerns on Wall Street

The analyst reassessment was driven by the gap between what Lucid told the market and what actually occurred:

Consensus expected: 5,237 deliveries; Actual: 3,093 deliveries (41% miss)

5,237 deliveries; 3,093 deliveries (41% miss) Consensus revenue: $433.8 million; Actual preliminary revenue: $280 million to $284 million

$433.8 million; $280 million to $284 million Operating loss: $985 million to $1.005 billion, exceeding prior quarterly loss rates

$985 million to $1.005 billion, exceeding prior quarterly loss rates Capital raise: $1.05 billion announced alongside the disappointing results, including a $300 million public stock offering

The securities action contends that these results were not the product of unforeseeable market conditions but of a supplier quality issue that management allegedly knew about weeks before disclosing it to investors.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

When sell-side analysts build models on company guidance and public statements, their consensus estimates become a benchmark for market expectations. The complaint asserts that Lucid's late-February statements about "structural" improvements and a "repeatable" cadence inflated those expectations. The subsequent correction, as analysts incorporated the concealed delivery halt into their models, contributed to the share price declines that harmed investors.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The magnitude of TD Cowen's price target reduction underscores how far the market's understanding of Lucid's operations had diverged from reality." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: July 28, 2026

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LCID Lawsuit

Q: How much did LCID stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately $1.13 per share (11.35%) following the April 3, 2026 disclosure of the 29-day delivery halt, and an additional $0.44 per share (4.76%) after preliminary Q1 revenue of $280 million to $284 million was reported on April 14, 2026, well below the $433.8 million consensus estimate.

Q: What specific misstatements does the LCID lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Lucid made materially false or misleading statements regarding its manufacturing and delivery capabilities, including claims of a "repeatable operating cadence" and having "overcome quality problems," while a supplier quality issue with Lucid Gravity second-row seats had already disrupted deliveries for 29 days.

Q: What do LCID investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my LCID shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before July 28, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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