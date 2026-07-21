Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of AeroVironment, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises AeroVironment, Inc., (“AeroVironment” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVAV) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). AeroVironment investors have until July 27, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/aerovironment-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

AeroVironment designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. The AeroVironment class action lawsuit alleges on May 1, 2025, AeroVironment announced it had completed the acquisition of BlueHalo, LLC, which had previously been awarded a contract to support the U.S. Space Force’s Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (“SCAR”) program. The SCAR program represents the U.S. Space Force’s efforts to modernize antennas used by the Satellite Control Network (“SCN”), which is comprised of 19 fixed antennas across the world and executes tasks such as tracking satellites, transmitting signals, and conducting telemetry, or accessing data from satellites to assess their status and health, according to the complaint.

The AeroVironment class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AeroVironment understated the likelihood that it would imminently face competition from other vendors for the work it performed in connection with the SCAR program and the U.S. Space Force’s ongoing efforts to modernize the SCN; and (ii) accordingly, defendants overstated AeroVironment’s business and financial prospects.

The AeroVironment class action lawsuit further alleges that on January 20, 2026, AeroVironment announced that the U.S. government had issued a stop work order on AeroVironment’s agreement to deliver BADGER systems to the SCAR program. In the same announcement, AeroVironment allegedly stated that the stop work order “allows for the parties to negotiate an amended agreement for the future of the SCAR program” and that “[t]he Company expects to continue to deliver capabilities and products for the SCAR program.” On this news, the price of AeroVironment stock fell nearly 16%, according to the complaint.

Then, on March 2, 2026, SpaceNews allegedly reported that the U.S. Space Force was reopening the SCAR program and “reassessing how to move forward.” Space News quoted Colonel Owen Stevens, director of contracting at the Space Rapid Capabilities Office, which supervised SCAR, as stating: “We have been in conversations with the SAE [senior acquisition executive] for a little while now, and we are going to move into a new acquisition strategy for SCAR,” the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of AeroVironment stock fell more than 17%, according to the complaint.

Finally, on March 10, 2026, the complaint alleges that AeroVironment announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. Among other items, AeroVironment allegedly reported a third-quarter operating loss of $179.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $3.1 million for the same period in fiscal year 2025. These financial results reflected the impact of a $151.3 million goodwill impairment in AeroVironment’s space division after the stop work order on AeroVironment’s BADGER systems built for the SCAR program, according to the AeroVironment class action lawsuit. AeroVironment also allegedly reported that the U.S. Space Force had terminated AeroVironment’s contract concerning the SCAR program, and as a result, it would have to “recompete” for the SCAR program. On this news, the price of AeroVironment stock fell more than 6%, the complaint alleges.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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